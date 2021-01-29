Best Market Research on Polyetherimide (PEI) Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Polyetherimide (PEI) Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ WorldWide Polyetherimide (PEI) Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Polyetherimide (PEI) Market

Industry / Sector Trends

Polyetherimide (PEI) Market size was over USD 560 million in 2018 and industry expects demand of above 30 kilo tons by 2025.

Rapid growth in automotive sector has up surged polyetherimide market demand. The product is utilized in manufacturing of automotive interior components, handles, bumpers, bezels, electromechanical systems, thermostat housings and lamp sockets. Robust development in electronics market, with the increasing application of high-performance plastics, is anticipated to support the market growth.

Rising disposable income and changing purchasing patterns of consumer will boost electronics and aerospace segments. PEI is widely used in electronics and aerospace owing to their heat resistant nature. Growing demand for heat resistant plastics from electronics and aerospace segments will further propel PEI market growth. Technological advancements and potential integration of the product in different applications including switches, semi-conductors, and aircraft antenna construction will contribute to mounting industry size.

Global food industry size may witness gains up to 9.5% in the estimated timeline. PEI is utilized accepted in kitchenware, catering and tableware due to contamination and quality issues. Food adulteration has adverse impact on human health, brand image and damages consumer loyalty. FDA has declared the product safe for indirect additives utilized in food contact substances. These factors will drive global polyetherimide demand.

Polyetherimide exhibits high ductile strength, low smoke emission, flame resistance, and exceptional hydrolytic stability. Owing to products stability, its range of processing is wider than many of its counterparts. Government initiatives with strong R&D has encouraged utilization of the products and has fortified significant investments on technology innovation. Acceptance of polyetherimide to decrease contamination in food, reducing overall automotive weight for curbing emissions along with stringent controlling standards by EU and FDA restraining VOCs will favour PEI product demand.

Global medical device industry may witness strong gains up to 5.5% in the estimated timeframe owing to prevailing lifestyle diseases. Increasing elderly population globally is a major factor contributing to the advancement of global medical devices market. Economic development substantial potential for China and India markets providing opportunities to medical device manufacturers driving polyetherimide demand.

It is transparent and an amorphous thermoplastic with features similar to PEEK. The product is extensively used owing to advanced thermoplastic nature which has imide groups and ether links in its polymer chain. PEI has gained consumer acceptance as a high temperature material compared to polysulfones, polyketones, and polyphenylenesulfides. The product is low-priced but is lower in impact strength and usable temperature which may hamper market growth.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Polyetherimide (PEI) Market

Polyetherimide Market, By Grade

Polyetherimide market size from glass fibre reinforced grade may exceed USD 330 million by 2025. The product is available in different glass filled percentage levels including 10%, 20%, 30% and 50%. Glass fibre filled polyetherimide resin is extensively used in electrical and electronics industry owing to its enhanced electroplatability and internal mold release properties. This will foster PEI product demand.

Unreinforced polyetherimide market size may witness significant gains up to 4% in the forecasted time period. It is widely used in automotive, building & construction and packaging industries due to its broad chemical resistance and high strength. These factors will have a positive impact on market size.

Polyetherimide Market, By Form

Polyetherimide sheets market size is predicted to surpass USD 215 million by 2025. The product is utilized in aerospace and industrial applications owing to its high dimensional stability, chemical resistance and low moisture absorption, thus increasing market profitability.

Polyetherimide rods market size is expected to gain up to 4.5% up to 2025. PEI is available in different diameters and lengths depending upon its end- use. It finds applications in pharmaceutical industry where it is utilized for medical reusable products which requires repeated sterilization. These factors will propel market growth.

Polyetherimide Market, By Application

Polyetherimide market demand from oil & gas application is predicted to exceed USD 9.5 million by 2025. The product is widely used in the oil & gas industry owing to its chemical, thermal and electrical resistance. High grade machined plastics have their applications in various offshore activities including exploration, development and delivery process. Increasing number of proven reserves in countries including U.S. will enhance industry growth.

Polyetherimide market demand from aerospace application may observe significant gains over 5.5% in forecasted timeline. It is utilized to manufacture air handling parts and specialty fluids owing to flame retardance and light weight. The product also meets latest industry regulations regarding smoke, flame and toxicity. Global aerospace market is estimated to grow at 5.1% during the forecasted period. These factors will positively impact market growth.

Polyetherimide market from pharmaceutical application is expected to surpass USD 50 million up to 2025. The product being radio transparent, dimensionally stable and chemical resistance is extensively used in medical industry for several applications including orthopaedic surgery and medical devices production. Tempalaux medical grade PEI is IoT controlled. Increasing R&D activities and consumer awareness will enhance pharmaceutical industry, thus fostering product demand.

Polyetherimide Market, By Region

Asia Pacific led by India, South Korea, and Japan polyetherimide market is predicted to grow up to 5.5% by 2025. The product has its applications in automotive interiors, bumpers and under hood components owing to its high strength. Growing urbanization and population in the region will have a positive impact on automotive industry, hence stimulating PEI market growth.

Europe driven by Italy, France, UK and Germany polyetherimide market size is poised to surpass USD 240 million by 2025. The product is used in healthcare market due to its chemical resistance and dimensional stability. Rising awareness for chronic diseases including cancer and viral infections will increase PEI market size.

Brazil polyetherimide market may witness substantial growth in the forecasted timeframe owing to rising oil and gas operations. The product has applications in drill ships, pump heads, pressure heads and submersible rigs due to its high strength and chemical resistance. Increasing number of probable gas reserves in the region will propel market growth.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Polyetherimide (PEI) Market

Global polyetherimide market share is consolidated with major players including SABIC, Ensinger, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., RTP Company and Quadrant Group.

Companies are involved in strategic alliances including mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, partnership, and production capacity expansion to implement innovative technologies with growth in production capacity to cater rising product demand. In February 2018, SABIC announced projects to expand production capacity of PEI resin in Netherlands and Asia Pacific. This will positively impact polyetherimide market profitability.

Polyetherimide Industry Viewpoint

Polyetherimide is a high temperature, transparent and amorphous polymer which has its applications in fluoropolymer coatings. It can be manufactured by reacting m-phenylene diamine with diacid anhydride. The products high flame resistance and gamma radiation resistance properties make it suitable to be utilized for dental instruments, tubing and surgical instruments.

Key Insights Covered: Exhaustive Polyetherimide (PEI) Market

1. Market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Polyetherimide (PEI) industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Polyetherimide (PEI) industry.

3. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Polyetherimide (PEI) industry.

4. Market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2025 of Polyetherimide (PEI) industry.

Research Methodology: Polyetherimide (PEI) Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ WorldWide Polyetherimide (PEI) Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580