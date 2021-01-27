Best Market Research on Polymeric Sand Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Polymeric Sand Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ WorldWide Polymeric Sand Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Polymeric Sand Market

Industry / Sector Trends

Polymeric Sand Market Size was valued over USD 50 million in 2018 and the industry will grow by a CAGR more than 7.5% up to 2025.

U.S. Polymeric Sand Market Size, by Product, 2014 2025 (USD Million)

Increasing investments in public infrastructure development along with rising demand of luxury homes across the globe are the factors driving the growth of polymeric sand market. Polymeric sand is broadly used for filling gaps between various types of pavers such as concrete, stone and rock pavers. According to American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) the U.S. interstates are facing problems of traffic delays and congestion, costing around USD 170 billion in wasted fuel and time. The Trump administration has proposed an infrastructure plan in order to invest more in improving old as well as developing new economic infrastructures such as roads, airports, railways, etc. This will subsequently boost the demand of polymeric sand as it is mainly used in pavements and auxiliary spaces along roads, airports and other mass transit infrastructures.

Developing economies will show an extraordinary growth in infrastructure spending due to increasing urbanization over next decade; Brazil is one of the leading developing countries in Latin America and the current investment in infrastructure sector of Brazil is USD 1.5 trillion while the need of investment is around USD 2.7 trillion, this gap in investment makes it a potential infrastructure market in coming years. Similar trends can be observed in other developing countries such as Mexico, China, Southeast Asia and India, which will drive the growth infrastructure sector, thus in turn giving an up thrust to demand of polymeric sand market over forecast timeframe. Ability of product to resist insect infestation, deter weed growth, and enduring protection against harsh weather conditions will further contribute towards the product market growth.

Besides, these polymeric sands have certain disadvantages such as formation of polyhaze that settles on the paving stones due to excess product remaining on them, thus deterring their appearance. This factor along with a low public awareness about the product in most of the emerging nations will hinder the product growth rate in near future.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Polymeric Sand Market

Polymeric Sand Market, By Product

Based on product, the market is segmented into polymeric sand and polymeric dust. Polymeric sand holds the largest share in the market, which is attributed to its extensive usage in joining pavements for driveways, footpaths and other auxiliary spaces along roads. Majority of pavements laid for such applications have joints less than 2 inches, where polymeric sands are majorly used. With rising concerns of developed economies to improve their aging infrastructures the product demand is expected to increase, as it is durable and requires less maintenance.

Polymeric Sand Market, By Application

On the basis of application, the product market is segmented into patios, pool deck, pavement and auxiliary spaces, parking spaces and others. The others include use of product for concrete overlays, expansion or false joints, etc. Among these, pavement and auxiliary spaces hold a substantial share of around 50%; and with initiatives taken by various nations across the globe to improve the roads and other transportation network, the product demand will escalate as polymer sands are extensively used in the footpaths, sidewalks, cycling tracks and sometimes even for roads.

Polymeric Sand Market, By End-use

Globally polymeric sand finds application in residential, commercial, municipal and industrial. The residential sector will witness a healthy CAGR of around 6% from 2019 to 2025. Burgeoning growth witnessed in housing industry along with investment done by homeowners in renovation works will increase the demand of polymeric sand. Increasing focus of homeowners towards decorating homes with gardens, patios, etc. due to rise in disposable income will further contribute in product market growth. For instance, in the U.S. 86% of the household owners have outdoor living spaces and a similar pattern is seen in many European countries such as UK, Poland, France, etc.

Polymeric Sand Market, By Region

Europe polymeric sand market was valued at more than USD 15 million in 2018 and will witness a decent growth over the forecast timeframe. Europe has a mature construction market but increasing concerns of governments to reduce investment gap and improve old infrastructure the demand of product will escalate. Also, in many European countries the gardening and landscaping industry is flourishing. This will drive the product demand as it is used for building walkways, covered patios and kitchens in gardens and backyards.

In Asia Pacific and Latin America, the market is likely to escalate as people are now adopting luxury lifestyles due to rise in per capita income of the population. They demand for bungalows and row houses with swimming pools, lawns, patios, etc. is bolstering in such regions, making them a prospective market for polymeric sand in near future.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Polymeric Sand Market

Some of the key players in polymeric sand market are Fairmount Santrol, SRW Products, Techniseal, Ash Grove Packaging, SEK Surebond Inc., Sakrete Inc., Alliance Designer Products Inc., TCC Materials, Silpro, Sale Marco, Promasonry, etc. The overall competitive landscape is fragmented with the presence of several regional and local players around the world.

Industry Viewpoint

Polymeric sand market is driven by increasing demand of premium homes with outdoor spaces all across the globe. It is also expected that rise in investment for developing better transit infrastructures will also contribute towards product market growth rate. Also, many key players are capitalizing opportunities by offering their product through e-commerce. This gives them the ability to increase their product reach in regions which are not yet penetrated giving an up thrust to the product demand

What are the Key Insights Covered: Exhaustive Polymeric Sand Market

1. Market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Polymeric Sand industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Polymeric Sand industry.

3. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Polymeric Sand industry.

4. Market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2025 of Polymeric Sand industry.

What is the Research Methodology used: Polymeric Sand Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ WorldWide Polymeric Sand Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580