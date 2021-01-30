Best Market Research on Polyphenylsulfone Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Polyphenylsulfone Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Polyphenylsulfone (PPSU) Market size was over USD 270 million in 2018 and may expect volume consumption to surpass 25 kilo tons up to 2025.

Growing ageing population, with increasing cases of cardiovascular diseases which require various medical instrument is likely to drive polyphenylsulfone market demand. Global medical devices market size was valued at over USD 360 billion in 2017. Medical devices are used in dental instruments, medium sized containers and surgical devices, thereby driving the industry growth.

Increasing demand for PPSU material in passenger car segment owing to reducing metal weight content which increases fuel efficiency may stimulate polyphenylsulfone market demand. Global passenger cars sale was valued at over 78 million units vehicles in 2018. It is used in cooling water & oil circuits in vehicle electrics and manufacturing automobile headlights, may favour PPSU industry growth.

Global car production was valued at over 81 million units in 2018. PPSU material is used in car manufacturing owing to its superior properties including high durability, thermal stability, inherent flame retardancy, and transparency which may favour the industry growth.

Growing consumer consciousness towards safe and durable baby feeding bottles may drive the polyphenylsulfone market. Global demand for baby feeding bottles was valued at over USD 2.5 billion in 2017. PPSU is used in baby bottles manufacturing owing to its superior optical properties, high temperature resistance, and is suitable for food contact, which may foster the market demand.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Polyphenylsulfone Market

Polyphenylsulfone Market, By Form

Polyphenylsulfone sheet market size was valued at over USD 170 million in 2018. These are widely used in medical applications which include sterilization hot trays, dental & surgical instruments, and food service trays. The material protects the surgical instruments from the damaging effects of microorganisms and inhibit the spread of fungi which may cause polymer degradation, thereby stimulating the industry growth.

Polyphenylsulfone Market, By Application

Polyphenylsulfone market size from medical application may register gains close to 9.5% over the forecast period. Rising geriatric population and their demand for preventive, restorative and surgical devices for dental care is likely to boost PPSU market. This material is used in dental and orthopaedic instruments owing to its high impact resistance, transparency, design flexibility, exceptional sterilization durability and resistance to cleaning agents and disinfectants, which may favour the product demand.

Polyphenylsulfone (PPSU) market size from automotive applications was valued at over USD 35 million in 2018. PPSU is used in manufacturing of filtration membrane, trays, and electrical sockets in automotive industry, may stimulate the industry demand. Growing product usage across automotive industry may enhance the fuel efficiency, thereby stimulating the industry growth.

Polyphenylsulfone market demand from baby bottles application may surpass USD 70 million by 2025. This product is used in baby bottles manufacturing as it does not absorb odour or colours and is durable, which may stimulate the industry growth.

Polyphenylsulfone Market, By Region

North America, driven by the Canada, Mexico, and the U.S. polyphenylsulfone market size may register significant growth at over 9% up to 2025. Increase in dental implants & oral surgeries owing to rise in elderly population, diabetes, and medication will furl product demand. The long-term hydrolytic stability makes the material more usable in medical devices which can withstand 1,000 cycles of steam sterilization.

Europe driven by Germany, UK and France PPSU market demand was valued at over USD at over 75 million in 2018. Increasing consumer demand for medium sized automotive vehicles with light weight features may boost demand for PPSU product. It is also used in automotive parts including oil pumps, oil control pistons, transmission and bezels. This product is also used as an alternative material in automobile headlight which are capable of surviving continuous operating temperatures of 190-200 degree Celsius, without property degradation, thereby stimulating the industry growth.

Asia Pacific driven by India, Japan, and China polyphenylsulfone market size may witness significant growth at about 10% during the forecast period. Rapid industrialization in China and India which strengthen the automotive industry through upstream & downstream linkages in various end-use industries, may foster the industry growth. Healthy incentive policies, preferential treatment for vehicle manufacturers, and influence of electric vehicles will accelerate the overall market.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Polyphenylsulfone Market

Global polyphenylsulfone market share is moderately fragmented with major industry players such as BASF SE, Solvay Chemical Company, SABIC Innovative Plastics, Evonik Industries and RTP Company. Companies are involved in joint ventures to focus on new product development & focus & increasing their geographical presence to gain competitive. Furthermore, the majority of manufacturers are focusing to produce economically feasible products to foster the overall polyphenylsulfone market growth.

Industry Viewpoint

Polyphenylsulfone is an amorphous plastic which combines a high melting temperature with low moisture absorption. The material is sterilized with superheated steam and is resistant to various disinfectants. The material possesses heat and chemical resistance properties making it as a replacement for products including polyamide and polycarbonate, which may foster the industry growth. Increasing demand for plumbing & pipe fitting for household sector may drive the market. This product is used in sanitary and heating water application from cold to hot water or steam and offers hydrolytic and dimensional stability, which stimulate the polyphenylsulfone market growt

