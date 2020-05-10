Best Market Research on Portable Generators Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Portable Generators Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ WorldWide Portable Generators Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Portable Generators Market

Industry / Sector Trends

Global Portable Generators Market size was valued over USD 3 billion in 2018 with annual shipments set to surpass 8 million units by 2025.

Global portable generators market is set to witness an appreciable growth on account of rising inadequacy of power supply, prolonged electrical outages in addition to ongoing infrastructural expansion. Increasingly frequent and severe weather-related blackouts coupled with growing reliance on backup power solutions to sustain day-to-day operations will boost the deployment of these units.

Rising demand for electricity coupled with rapid population growth, most notably across developing economies will boost the market growth. For instance, the sub-Saharan countries, where electrical outages last for majority of hours will sustain a robust deployment of these mobile units. According to the 2017 IEA Energy Outlook, gradual improvement in electrification rates across the region will be offset by rapid population growth resulting into over 600 million people without electricity access in 2030.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Portable Generators Market

Global Portable Generators Market , By Power Rating

Canada Portable Generators Industry Size, By Power Rating, 2025 (USD Million)

Shifting consumer preferences toward mobile units with easier portability and smaller surface footprint will drive the 3.5-5 kVA portable generators market size. The ability of these generators to effectually cater to consumer power requirements, majorly across residential facilities will favor their incursion in the industry. Compactness, light weight and operational suitability are the prominent features encouraging the penetration of these units.

Infrastructure development along with ongoing construction boom, primarily across emerging economies will boost the 8-15 kVA portable generators industry growth. The construction sector is a major end-user of these generators to meet power requirements for the uninterrupted operation of jobsite tools and equipment. These portable gensets are essential for supplying power to construction sites where utility grid supply is inaccessible and are vital in restoring services followed by weather disruptions.

Analysis By End Use

Residential portable gensets market is predicted to expand over 5% by 2025. The application is majorly driven by the prevalent installation of gensets across households to cater to the emergency power supply in an event of a blackout or grid failure. Increased customer awareness, rising power failures, and amplifying demand load on the main grid are some of the instrumental factors supporting the industry growth.

Commercial segment size is anticipated to grow over 4% by 2025. The industry growth across the sector is majorly driven by the increasing participation in outdoor recreational activities favored by increasing consumer disposable income. These gensets are small, lightweight units primarily deployed for outdoor recreational applications including backyard parties, sudden blackouts, camping trips and RV installations, etc.

Saudi Arabia Portable Generators Market Share, By End Use, 2018 (USD Million)

Analysis By Phase

Three-phase segment is anticipated to grow over 4% by 2025. These generators operate with minimal external circuitry and possess typically lower weight and simpler machinery when compared with single-phase units. Efficient power supply, flexibility, and optimum material efficiency are some of the key features supporting the product adoption.

Global Portable Generators Industry , Fuel

Gasoline fueled segment is set to surpass USD 4 billion by 2025. Competitive product price, easier fuel availability, high portability and simpler operation are the underlying features that will stimulate the adoption of these generators. The increasing adoption of these units can also be attributed to their lower price index and multi-use capacity that hold suitability for varying end-user requirements.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific Portable Generators Market, By Country, 2025 (USD Million)

Growing consumer awareness toward emergency backup power favored by increasing disposable income amongst end-users will drive the Asia Pacific market size. In addition, increasingly booming construction sector, majorly across the Southeast economies will necessitate a robust deployment of these generators to power jobsite tools. The regional demand is largely driven by the steady increase in infrastructural investment, sustainable development of the real estate market, and increasing public-private partnership projects.

Inadequate electricity supply coupled with rising demand for uninterrupted and reliable power will drive North America portable generators market share. Increasing severity and occurrences of weather-related disasters resulting in chronic outages will boost the product adoption. The consumer demand for these units fluctuated on annual basis corresponding to power outages, primarily triggered by hurricanes along the Atlantic & Gulf coasts and by winter storms across the region.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Portable Generators Market

Notable industry players operating across the global portable generators market share include Cummins, Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited (KOEL), Briggs & Stratton, Kohler, Generac, Yamaha, Honda, Caterpillar, Atlas Copco, Siemens, Champion Power Equipment, Firman Power amongst others.

The industry is characterized by active participation of multinational firms and an increasing incursion of niche regional players. Economies of scale, robust marketing initiatives, brand recognition and product differentiation are the strategic assets to reinforce competitiveness across the marketplace while mitigating counterfeiting risks.

Industry Viewpoint

A portable generator may be defined as an engine driven unit which may be fueled by gasoline, diesel, propane, gas, etc. that provide electrical power as a backup or primary source. These are mobile units which essentially serve as emergency home backup power source or may also be deployed for recreational and construction purposes. Affordable power, simple operation, easier fuel availability and high portability are some of the key features stimulating product adoptio

What are the Key Insights Covered: Exhaustive Portable Generators Market

1. Market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Portable Generators industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Portable Generators industry.

3. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Portable Generators industry.

4. Market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2025 of Portable Generators industry.

What is the Research Methodology used: Portable Generators Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ WorldWide Portable Generators Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580