Best Market Research on Process Orchestration Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Process Orchestration Market

Industry / Sector Trends

Process Orchestration Market size was estimated at over USD 3 billion in 2018 and will grow at a CAGR of 13% between 2019 and 2025.

Latin America Process Orchestration Market Revenue, By Professional Service, 2018 & 2025 (USD Million)

The rising trend of globalization and growth in the adoption of advanced technologies resulted into the rapid evolution of process orchestration solutions. Increasing demand from businesses for reducing production costs, enhancing value chain management, improving internal functioning, gaining competitive skills, and delivering higher customers satisfaction has significantly contributed to the process orchestration market growth.

Companies are adopting process orchestration solutions to streamline their business processes, creating new value, agility, and enhancing their competitive positioning. These companies are investing in developing innovative solutions for transforming their businesses delivering a unique customer experience. Around 55% of the start-ups in 2018 have already adopted a digital business strategy, which is projected to grow over the forecast period. The major sectors adopting the process orchestration solutions include manufacturing, retail, energy & utilities, healthcare, IT & telecom, and BFSI.

The growing adoption of process orchestration solutions among SMEs is also projected to drive market growth. The small & medium-sized enterprises are committed toward creating a work culture that embraces technology to support employee productivity, accelerate growth, and optimize operations, driving the market demand. The government worldwide are also assisting the SMEs by offering grants and subsidies to go digital. For instance, in 2017, the Singapore government invested USD 80 million in small enterprises to embrace advanced technologies and unlock enhanced business productivity and growth.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Process Orchestration Market

Process Orchestration Market, By Component

Among component, the solution market held a share of over 70% in 2018 and is expected to dominate the process orchestration market over the forecast timespan. The solution helps in standardizing, unifying, and automating the best practices for business processes in complex environments. It automates service delivery across the entire IT landscape and also enables organizations to provide new services with improved flexibility, augmenting the market demand. Companies operating in this market are involved in the process of new product development to enhance their product portfolio and meet the growing customer demands. For instance, in January 2019, NetSPI LLC, a leading orchestrated security testing and vulnerability management company, launched NetSPI Resolve, an end-to-end solution for orchestration and vulnerability management. This new solution enables the orchestration of cybersecurity across an entire organization aimed at shortening the vulnerability of management lifecycle and augmenting security.

India Process Orchestration Sector Share, By Component, 2018

Process Orchestration Market, By Business Function

The SCM and order fulfillment business held a revenue of over USD 1 billion in 2018. Supply chains have become more international in terms of the partners involved in fulfilling and carrying an order. Companies aiming at pursuing growth need to deal with this global environment and the supply chain complexity including quicker lead times, expanded product portfolios, and increased options. The process orchestration solutions support in delivering a superior customer experience by enabling the company to coordinate and execute order orchestration processes across extended supply chain networks. It provides essential visibility into the supply chain processes ensuring positive customer experience. It also delivers a single order repository for modifying, canceling, tracking, and monitoring the order fulfillment in real-time, driving the process orchestration market demand.

Process Orchestration Market, By Deployment Model

The on-premise deployment model dominates the market with a share of over 70% in 2018. The on-premise model provides more process control, decreasing the likelihood of being unable to access mission-critical information and data on demand. This model can be customized as per the organizations specific requirement, allowing the owner to be in complete control of the data and processes. However, with the changing technological landscape and higher business agility requirements, companies are now shifting their preferences toward cloud-based deployment models.

Process Orchestration Market, By Organization Size

The SMEs are anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the market growing at a CAGR of over 17% between 2019 to 2025. The adoption of process orchestration solutions aids SMEs to integrate with the global market helping in gaining better and faster business insights to bolster real-time decision-making capabilities and capitalize on future opportunities. It assists in streamlining business processes, improving business efficiency, and reducing downtime, thereby contributing to the market growth.

Process Orchestration Market, By Application

The BFSI sector is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the process orchestration market between 2019 to 2025. The banking establishments across the globe are rapidly adopting various digital technologies and channels to increase their footprint and revenue. In addition, customer preference is shifting toward digital platforms. The banking sector has been increasingly investing in digital infrastructure compared to other industry verticals, driving the market demand. The adoption of process orchestration solutions assists in augmenting customer experience through efficient processes for loan origination, onboarding, credit card dispute resolution, and payment processing. It provides greater visibility and control over critical processes augmenting employee productivity, abolishing errors, and providing enhanced response time to customers.

France Process Orchestration Industry Revenue, By Application, 2018 & 2025 (USD Million)

Process Orchestration Market, By Region

North America leads the market accounting for over 30% of the market share in 2018. Organizations functioning in this region are moving toward digitalizing and realigning their business processes contributing to the market demand. The growing demand for cloud-based solutions and automation of industrial services also positively affects the market. Various leading process orchestration solution providers including IBM, Cisco, CA Technologies, and Oracle reside in this region, which has a major impact on market growth.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Process Orchestration Market

Several process orchestration solution providers are observing a higher demand from emerging markets of Asia, Latin America, Eastern Europe, and Africa. The companies operating in this market are involved in strategic partnerships and acquisitions to increase their footprint in the global market and sustain in the long run. For instance, in November 2018, SAP acquired Contextor, a leading designer and integrator of Robotic Process Automation (RPA). This acquisition is a step toward enhancing its capabilities in orchestrating process automation and including RPA capabilities into its applications. The major players functioning in the process orchestration market are Cisco, IBM, Arvato, Ayehu, CA Technologies, Cortex, Fujitsu, SAP, HCL, Micro Focus, Dealflo, Oracle, TIBCO, Wipro, ServiceNow, and Software AG.

Industry Viewpoint

The growing advancement in the IT sector coupled with the integration of advanced technologies, such as machine learning, AI, and IoT, is the major factor contributing to the growing demand for the market. The companies have also used the strategy of new product launches to meet the growing customer requirements, driving market growth. The increasing connectivity requirement between infrastructure and personal data centers and the growing demand for machine intelligence technologies also contributes to the process orchestration industry growth.

Key Insights Covered: Exhaustive Process Orchestration Market

1. Market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Process Orchestration industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Process Orchestration industry.

3. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Process Orchestration industry.

4. Market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2025 of Process Orchestration industry.

Research Methodology: Process Orchestration Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ WorldWide Process Orchestration Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

