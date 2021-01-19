Best Market Research on Rapid Self-healing Gel Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Rapid Self-healing Gel Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Rapid Self-healing Gel Market size was over USD 190 million in 2018 and will witness a CAGR more than 7% between 2019 and 2025.

Strong growth in the tissue engineering field which involves biomaterial science, cell biology, cell material interactions and surface characterization is likely to play a key role in the rapid self-healing gel market growth in the coming years. For instance, tissue engineering & regenerative medicine market in 2013 was valued close to USD 17 billion, which rose to USD 47.2 billion by the end of 2018, mainly due to consistent innovation and development carried out in the biomedical field and rising need to improve patient experience. Rapid self-healing gels, also known as hydrogel, are 3D water swollen structures which are primarily composed of copolymers. Insolubility of these structures is mainly due to its physical or chemical crosslink which also provides its shapes. In tissue engineering, product is applicable as polymer scaffolds, implanting or injecting to deliver cell or gene into the body.

Growing prevalence of diabetes and burn incidences are triggering the demand for wound dressing products in the U.S. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as of 2015, 30.3 million Americans had diabetes and more than 84 million had prediabetes, a condition that if not treated, often leads to type 2 diabetes. Diabetes further hampers the normal physiological functions in the body, which leads to delayed wound healing and development of diabetic foot ulcers. The aforementioned trends are likely to have a subsequent positive impact on the rapid self-healing gel market size in the forecast timeframe.

Volatile raw material prices of rapid self-healing gel are expected to hamper the market growth in the coming years. The base monomer of hydrogel or rapid self-healing gel are the petroleum derivatives and any fluctuation in polypropylene prices will have consequent impact on the prices of polymers which are used in the preparation of rapid-self healing gel. However, consistent advancement in the biomedical field has led to strong rise in demand for biomaterials with excellent healing properties, which will generate ample opportunities for the market in forecast time period.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Rapid Self-healing Gel Market

Rapid Self-Healing Gel Market, By Crosslinking

Rapid self-healing gel market for physical crosslinking constituted more than 60% of the total industry share in 2018 and is anticipated to witness gains close to 7% in the forecast timeframe. In physical crosslinking, rapid self-healing gels are highly stable in the presence of 3D network, in which the polymer chains are linked by stable covalent bonds. Some of the examples of physical crosslinking based product are xanthanglucomannan, PEG-polyester copolymers or poly(N-isopropylacrylamide) (pNIPAAm), among several others. These gels exhibit excellent mechanical, self-healing and ionic conductive property.

Rapid Self-Healing Gel Industry, By Application

In terms of volume, rapid self-healing gel market for wound healing constituted approximately 45% of the total industry share in 2018. The gels are widely applicable in wound dressing or healing owing to its excellent properties which includes high sensitivity to physiological environments, hydrophilic nature, soft tissue-like water content and adequate flexibility, which makes them excellent entrants for biomedical applications. For instance, the global population base pertaining to the age group 60 years was 841 million in 2014 and is projected to reach 2 billion in 2050. The people in this age group are expected to experience a growth in the occurrence of chronic wounds such as venous stasis ulcers and pressure ulcers, which will have significant positive impact on the product demand and thereby driving the rapid self-healing gel market growth in the forecast timeframe.

Rapid Self-healing Gel Industry, By Region

Global Rapid Self-Healing Gel Market Size By Region, 2018

In Asia Pacific, rapid self-healing gel market constituted approximately 15% of the total industry size and is likely to rise at CAGR close to 7.5% in the forecast period. High investment in R&D and demand surge for specialty medical products in the pharmaceutical & healthcare industry will make a notable impact on the product demand and thus trigger the rapid self-healing gel market growth in the region in the foreseeable future. Furthermore, rapidly growing population and unavailability of efficient pharmaceutical facilities in the region will drive the market growth by 2025.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Rapid Self-healing Gel Market

Rapid self-healing gel market share is consolidated with key players capturing the major chunk of the total market size in 2018. Some of the prominent players are Scapa Healthcare, Cardinal Health, Katecho, Inc., Axelgaard, Alliqua Biomedical, Contura, Advanced Medical Solutions Group PLC and Hydromer, Inc. Some of the players in the industry are forming strategic alliances with small or medium scale players to develop innovative medical products and gain an edge over its competitors. For instance, Alliqua Biomedical announced a joint venture with Adynxx, Inc. in October 2018, to focus on developing new products for treatment of pain. This move was intended to incorporate new technology for producing novel treatment methods.

Industry Viewpoint

Rapid self-healing gel are 3D materials having the ability to absorb large amounts of water, while maintaining their dimensional stability. Its three dimensional framework in their swollen state is maintained by physical or chemical crosslinking. Additionally, the product possesses soft and tissue-like physical properties, low interfacial tension, higher permeability to small molecules and release of entrapped molecules in a controlled manner. These properties made hydrogels to be explored in different biomedical fields including tissue engineering, surface coating, drug delivery, wound healing, soft robots, etc.

Substantial investment in medical & healthcare R&D by the major players and unavailability of efficient healthcare facilities mainly in the emerging economies are likely to boost product demand, which will help attain promising gains to the rapid self-healing gel market growth in the forecast timeframe

