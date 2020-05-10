Best Market Research on Reciprocating Power Generating Engine Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Reciprocating Power Generating Engine Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Industry / Sector Trends

Reciprocating Power Generating Engine Market size was over USD 100 billion in 2018 and the cumulative installation is projected to exceed 80 MW by 2025.

UK Reciprocating Power Generating Engine Market Size, By Rated Power, 2018 & 2025 (USD Million)

Growing utilization of cogeneration technologies coupled with accelerating investments toward generation capacity expansion will foster the market. For instance, as per EIA, in 2018, the contribution of coal toward U.S. primary energy consumption declined by 4% when compared with 2017. In addition, the increasing number of weather-related disasters including hurricanes, floods and windstorms has also instituted a positive business scenario for the industry players.

Declining capital cost, rising electricity cost and supportive government policies on account of ongoing technological developments are some of the key factors which will stimulate the reciprocating power generating engine market growth. Furthermore, rapid development of industrial establishments along with paradigm shift toward non-conventional energy utilization will boost the reciprocating power generating engines market growth.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Reciprocating Power Generating Engine Market

Reciprocating Power Generating Engine Market, By Fuel Type

The diesel reciprocating power generating engine market is predicted to grow over 4% by 2025. Robust industrial growth across the emerging economies along with growing demand for reliable and continuous power supply will positively influence the product demand. Furthermore, ongoing government efforts toward electrification of rural areas and remote areas will further boost the industry growth. Continuous technological improvement coupled with rapid development of cogeneration plants will fuel the business growth.

Gas reciprocating power generating engine market will onlook growth on account of rapid development of CHP technology along with easy availability of natural gas. In addition, fast start-up, low first cost, proven reliability, significant heat recovery potential and load following characteristics are some of the prominent features which will drive the industry outlook. The rapid development of commercial and manufacturing sector including chemical processing plants, textile plants, refineries and food processing plants will positively influence the product demand.

Reciprocating Power Generating Engine Market, By Rated Power

The below 2 MW segment is anticipated to surpass USD 30 billion by 2025. Rapid development of small-scale industries, CHP plants and private utilities will boost the market growth. Intensifying natural disasters, increasing power failures, and aging grid infrastructure have further enhanced the deployment of these systems. In addition, prevailing advancements toward development of effective and efficient combined cycle plants will further increase the product penetration.

Growing implementation of distributed generation technologies across static power generating applications will boost the >2 3.5 MW reciprocating power generating engine market. High displacement, efficient & stable combustion, optimized materials and low maintenance are some of the key factors which will propel the product demand. These engines are being used for power generation where there is a large price differential between natural gas and heavy oil. In addition, surging demand for electricity from businesses, data centres, large retail units, and light industrial activities will further stimulate the industry growth.

Reciprocating Power Generating Engine Market, By Application

Europe Reciprocating Power Generating Engine Market Size, By Application, 2018 & 2025 (USD Million)

CHP plants will onlook growth on account of its easy configuration, effective design, and high efficiency when compared with other available alternatives. These plants generate heat and electricity in one cycle enabling more efficient energy usage than in traditional simple cycle plants. Furthermore, growing efforts toward reducing carbon emissions along with paradigm shift toward energy efficient power generating systems will stimulate the market share.

Ongoing industry expansion on account of escalating reliance on electricity & technology advancements coupled with an indispensable use of digitization among businesses and industries will drive the industrial reciprocating power generating engine market growth. Surging demand from commercial facilities, infrastructural expansion, real estate development, and rapid industrialization will augment the industry growth. Furthermore, these systems provide ˜black start capability, which plays a vital role in keeping the electric grid safe and reliable in the industries.

Reciprocating Power Generating Engine Market, By Region

Middle East & Africa Reciprocating Power Generating Engine Market Size, By Region, 2025 (USD Million)

The U.S. reciprocating power generating engine market is set to exceed a cumulative installation of 15 GW by 2025. Growing vulnerability of aging grid infrastructure coupled with increasing frequency and severity of natural disasters will stimulate the industry growth. Strengthening consumer awareness toward reliable backup power solutions along with increasing focus on infrastructure development will further fuel the business outlook.

Growing proliferation of industrial, commercial and cogeneration infrastructure will stimulate the Asia Pacific market. Rapid industrial growth, burgeoning telecom sector and frequent power failures across the region will further propel the industry growth. In addition, large-scale expansion of data centres and increasing use of digitization will provide favourable opportunities to the industry players to expand.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Reciprocating Power Generating Engine Market

Notable players operating across the reciprocating power generating engine market includes Wartsila, Mitsubishi, Siemens, MAN Energy Solutions, John Deere, Caterpillar, JCB, Inc., Cummins, Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited, Briggs & Stratton, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Kohler Power, Ashok Leyland, Escorts Group, Rolls-Royce, DEUTZ AG and Yanmar.

The leading industry players are focusing toward inorganic growth ventures to strengthen the global presence. Furthermore, cost competitiveness, emission compliance, distribution network and product differentiation are some of the key strategic assets for the industry players to remain competitive in the industry.

Reciprocating Power Generating Engine Industry Viewpoint

The reciprocating engine are heat engine that uses one or more piston movements to convert pressure into a rotating motion. The product is primarily used in a variety of distributed generation applications, and are used throughout commercial, industrial, and institutional facilities for CHP and power generation. In addition, the product plays a vital role in improving efficiency on the central power grid

