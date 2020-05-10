Best Market Research on Recloser Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Recloser Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Recloser Market size was valued over USD 1.5 billion in 2018 and is set to exceed an annual installation of 190 thousand units by 2025.

UK Recloser Market Size, By Voltage Rating, 2018 & 2025 (USD Million)

Increasing regulatory focus toward uninterrupted power supply coupled with safe and secure operation of electrical networks will stimulate the recloser market share. The Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB) together with the local government allocated USD 35 billion to transform the regions outdated electricity grid infrastructure for reliable power supply. Rising measures to reduce electrical supply faults, power outages and other operational hazards due to the occurrence of trouble on electric lines will further enhance the deployment of reclosers, thereby driving the industry landscape.

The recloser market share in the current regime has gained significance owing to the rapid urbanization, economic growth coupled with enhanced efforts to develop efficient power distribution network. In addition, considerable investments by government authorities to meet the increasing demand for grid automation along with the increasing penetration of smart grid will boost the industry outlook. The American Recovery and Reinvestment Act allocated DOE with USD 3.4 billion for the completion of 99 Smart Grid projects by 2025 to modernize the electric grid, collect smart grid data and improve interoperability across U.S.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Recloser Market

Recloser Market, By Phase

Single phase recloser market in 2018, was valued over USD 750 million. Easy and quick installation along with space savings and improved mechanical protection are some of the key features that will stimulate their adoption. These reclosers find application for protecting single phase lines such as taps of a three-phase feeder or branches. Furthermore, expansion of offices, educational premises, public apartments, communication & data centers will positively contribute to the industry dynamics.

Lower conductor size and reduced cost of installation when compared to single phase along with capability to endure high currents will boost the three phase recloser market. Significant penetration across high voltage industrial & utility distribution networks will further enhance the adoption of three phase reclosers.

Recloser Market, By Control

Electronic recloser market is anticipated to grow over 6% by 2025. Operational flexibility, easy customization and advanced protection are some of the indispensable features that will propel the product demand. Furthermore, growing need for the replacement of conventional hydraulic recloser systems coupled with automated operation of distribution network will positively enhance the business outlook.

Rising need to ensure continuous electricity supply in line with growing need to strengthen & secure the distribution network will stimulate the hydraulic recloser market. These reclosers find applicability mostly in single phase reclosers. Ability to provide self-contained overcurrent protection space while maintaining minimal service requirement will further complement the product adoption.

Recloser Market, By Interruption

Oil interruption recloser market will witness growth owing to the compact design, ease of handling and applicability for interruption as well as insulation. High safety, versality and the ability to protect the system with reduced interruption are some other imperatives that will enhance the product adoption.

Vacuum interruption recloser market will witness growth of over 5.5% by 2025. Longer lifespan, low mechanical stress, cost reduction and maximum operating safety makes it a favorable choice for interruption when compared to its counterpart. Ability to provide reliable solution to meet the distribution requirements of electrical utilities coupled with the advantage of possessing easy recyclability and environment friendly technology will augment the product penetration.

Recloser Market, By Voltage Rating

Increasing demand for reliable and efficient electrical network to integrate a sustainable mechanism will propel the adoption of 15 kV recloser industry. Rapid expansion of residential areas owing to rising population along with ongoing commercialization will positively boost the product penetration. Moreover, the operational suitability of the product to operate in diverse low voltage ranges will complement the industry scenario.

38 kV recloser industry will witness growth owing to their diverse applicability across the infrastructure & power sectors. Significant investments by power utilities for distributing power over long distances without interruption coupled with favorable power distribution measures will enhance the business dynamics.

Recloser Market, By Region

Europe recloser market size, by country, 2025 (USD Million)

The U.S. market in 2018 was valued over USD 190 million. Growing government measures to upgrade the conventional electricity grid systems along with fund allocation provided by utilities to provide dependable electric power service across the region will augment the industry scenario.

Continual rise in the power consumption trends in line with the adoption of automated technologies will propel the recloser market growth across Europe. Rising demand for systems reliability and security during power distribution coupled with significant investment toward smart electricity distribution systems will stimulate the product penetration. For instance, Connecting Europe Facility plan provides USD 7 billion for the establishment of trans-European energy and infrastructure projects including the establishment of smart grids.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Recloser Market

Key participants across the recloser market include Schneider Electric, ABB, Hubbell, Siemens, Eaton, NOJA Power Switchgear Pty Ltd, S&C Electric Company, ENTEC Electric G&W Electric, Tavrida Electric, Hughes Power System and Ensto Group.

Enhanced adoption of energy efficient and cost-effective alternatives to eliminate obsolete power distribution systems will increase opportunities for the industry participants to invest in research and development activities to develop automated products thereby enhancing the business dynamics.

Recloser Industry Viewpoint

Recloser is an automatic, high voltage (HV) electric switch which is used in overhead power distribution systems to interrupt the electrical circuit to clear faults that occur due to windblown tree branches, lightning, birds or rodents. It automatically tests and reenergizes the electrical line, minimizes power interruption time, reduces expense and provides simple and easy installatio

