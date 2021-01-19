Best Market Research on Rotary Scroll Air Compressor Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Rotary Scroll Air Compressor Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Rotary Scroll Air Compressor Market Size was estimated over USD 4.6 billion in 2018 and the industry will grow by a CAGR more than 3.0% up to 2024.

U.S. Rotary Scroll Air Compressor Market Size, by Lubrication, 2013 2024 (USD Million)

Rising population along with surge in disposable income in emerging economies are fueling the residential and light commercial air-conditioning systems growth. This in turn will bolster the rotary scroll air compressor market size in future. The market will attract huge demands from medical & pharmaceutical industry as it is extensively used to supply contaminant free air to patients and in various medical equipments. Increasing employability resulting in hectic lifestyle has propelled the demand of convenience foods and this will positively influence the product demand owing to its extensive usage in food & beverage sector for moisture control applications. Such trends are expected to follow driving the rotary scroll air compressor market size over forecast time period.

Rotary scroll air compressors also find extensive usage in home appliances such as refrigerators and air conditioners due to its silent operation and ability to provide oil free compressed air across the system. The global refrigerator & freezer production was recorded at around 200 million units in 2018, with Asia Pacific accounting for close to 70% due to the large number of Chinese companies operating in the sector. Growing demand for refrigerators and air conditioners, driven by the increasing global temperature, rising disposable incomes, and technological advancements in the sector will boost the product demand significantly over the coming years.

Many countries in North America and Europe have introduced new regulations regarding various industrial equipments in order to control noise pollution levels, greenhouse gas emissions and energy losses. Due to these frameworks, industrial equipment manufacturers are adopting energy-efficient products with reduced hazardous impacts on environments. Rotary scroll air compressors will gain popularity due to their low sound & vibration levels, energy savings ability and reliable operations in upcoming years.

Rotary scroll air compressors are relatively expensive thus, many customers rent these compressors instead of buying them as they are required only on occasional basis; restraining the market growth during forecast time period.

Rotary Scroll Air Compressor Market, By Lubrication

Based on lubrication, rotary scroll air compressor market is bifurcated into oil-filled and oil-free segments. In terms of revenue, oil-free segment captured more than 75% revenue share in 2018 and will witness significant growth by 2024. Increasing applications from home appliances, medical & healthcare and food & beverage industry will augment the segment growth in forecast years.

Oil-filled rotary air compressors are used for heavy-duty applications in manufacturing industry and the segment will display sluggish growth rate in future. This is all due to these compressors pose threats from other types of compressors such as reciprocating, centrifugal and heavy-duty screw compressors.

Rotary Scroll Air Compressor Market, By Application

On the basis of application, rotary scroll air compressor market is categorized into home appliances, food & beverage, medical & pharmaceuticals, automotive & transportation, biotechnology and others including semiconductor & electronics, commercial printing, etc.

Home appliances segment accounted for more than 25% market share in 2018 owing to its high usages in residential air conditioning while medical & pharmaceutical segment will gain more than 20% market share. This is due to the product usage in various medical equipments, diagnostics tools, surgical and applications.

Rotary Scroll Air Compressor Market, By Region

Asia Pacific rotary scroll air compressor market was valued above USD 2.5 billion in 2018 and is likely grow with a CAGR more than 3.5% over forecast period. Urbanization, rising per capita income, changing climatic conditions especially in the China and India are driving the residential air conditioning systems growth, thus propelling the market growth in future.

Europe holds significant market share in the overall product market. Technological advancements will give rise to various innovations in medical & pharmaceutical sector thus catapulting the market demand in forecast years. Also, growing awareness regarding energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions will boost the rotary scroll air compressor demand in future.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Rotary Scroll Air Compressor Market

The major manufacturers in rotary scroll air compressor market are Atlas Copco, Emerson, Ingersoll-Rand, Gardner Denver, Hitachi and Sullair. Major companies adopt strategies such as merger and acquisitions to gain competitive advantage. For instance, Atlas Copco acquired Glauber Equipment to gain more market share.

Industry Viewpoint

Rotary scroll air compressor market is majorly driven by various applications including home appliances, food & beverage, medical & pharmaceutical, automotive & transportation, biotechnology, semiconductor & electronics, etc. The product demand will increase due to silent, efficient and smooth operations over the forecast timeframe

