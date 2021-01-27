Best Market Research on Self-Compacting Concrete Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Self-Compacting Concrete Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Self-Compacting Concrete Market size was about USD 20 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% in the forecast time span.

Self-compacting concrete is widely applied in the drilled shafts construction across oil and gas industry. Drilled shafts are deep foundation solutions which are used to support structures with large axial and lateral loads by digging cylindrical shafts into the ground and filling them with concrete. Strong growth in the oil & gas industry mainly in the U.S., China and the Middle East will trigger demand for this concrete and is thereby likely to drive the overall self-compacting concrete market share by 2024. According to International Energy Agency, the U.S. is anticipated to drive the global oil supply for the next five years with tremendous strength of its shale industry. In the oil & gas industry, drilling shafts are mainly used to find, locate and drill through natural resources. Furthermore, the oil companies in the Middle East are increasing investment in the oil & gas sector due to rising oil prices, which will have significant positive impact on the drilling activities. These trends are expected to drive self-compacting concrete demand, which is used in the exploration and production of natural resources from reserves.

Limited product use is likely to hinder the overall self-compacting concrete market growth by 2024. For instance, it is usually applicable in projects such as tunnel construction where it is difficult to fill the slot between covers of the formwork. However, its unique features such as low yield stress, vibration-free and moderate viscosity will generate ample opportunities from propelling construction and oil & gas industry in the coming years.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Self-Compacting Concrete Market

Self-Compacting Concrete Market, By Raw Material

Based on raw material, admixture segment is projected to witness gains close to 5.5% in the forecast timeframe. Admixtures play a key role in the development of SCC by improving its fluidity rate, reducing water usage, reducing shrinkage, etc. Some of the admixtures used in SCC are hydrated lime, fly ash, ground blast furnace slag and silica fume.

On the other hand, fine & coarse aggregates constituted the major chunk which accounted for approximately 70% of the total self-compacting concrete market share in 2016. The coarse aggregates which are used in the production of SCC are well graded and comparatively smaller in size as used for a conventional concrete preparation. This is attributed to the fact that smaller aggregates provides higher rate of flowability, segregation and deformability.

Self-Compacting Concrete Market, By Design Mix

On the basis of design mix the market is segmented into powder, viscosity agent and combination. Viscosity agent segment constituted approximately 20% of the total business size in 2016 and is projected to witness gains close to 4.5% in the coming years. This design mix provides stability to rheology of SCC by improving its viscosity to thicken the mixture to avoid segregation. This is used across several applications such as concrete frames, metal decking, drilled shafts, columns, earth retaining systems, area with pipes, etc. Growing product demand from construction, oil & gas and infrastructure sector will help propel the overall SCC market size by 2024.

Analysis By Application

Self-compacting concrete market for columns segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 5% in the forecast timeframe. Columns are structures, which are the fundamental support of buildings requires large amount of concrete. SCC is extensively used in constructing columns as it provides better compressive and tensile strength. Furthermore, high product flowability makes it preferable across the construction industry for making columns. Additionally, it also helps in reducing labor requirement.

Insights By End-user

Self-compacting concrete market size for building & construction captured the largest market share which accounted for approximately 45% of the overall market in 2016. The product finds wide-ranging applications in construction of concrete frames, columns, metal decks, etc. owing to its excellent features, such as high flowability, less water requirement, reduce shrinkage, etc. Government in the emerging economies such as Asia Pacific and the Middle East is proposing substantial investment in the construction sector to drive economy. For instance, National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) approved 27 building & construction projects in China with a total investment of USD 220 billion in 2018. These trends will have a subsequent positive influence on SCC demand and thereby will drive the overall business size by 2024.

Self-Compacting Concrete Market, By Region

Asia Pacific SCC market constituted close to USD 14 billion in 2016, likely to witness gains of approximately 5% in the coming years. Factors such as industrialization and urbanization have triggered construction spending in the region. For instance, construction spending in Asia is expected to surpass 50% of the global construction spending by 2020. According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), South East Asian countries are expected to grow at 5.2% in the next 5 years due to robust private investment and implementation of planned infrastructure initiatives. These factors are anticipated to drive SCC demand, which will help attain promising gains to the self-compacting concrete market by 2024.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Self-Compacting Concrete Market

The major contributors of the self-compacting concrete market share are Sika AG, Ultratech Cement Ltd., Tarmac Trading Ltd., Breedon Group, Unibeton Ready Mix, CEMEX, ACC Ltd., LafargeHolcim, BASF SE and Gilson Company. Most of these players are expanding their bases in the emerging economies to capture the rising construction materials demand and boost their profit margins. For instance, LafargeHolcim expanded its retail network to the Middle East and Africa in June 2017.

Industry Viewpoint

Self-compacting concrete is a highly flowable concrete which flows by its own weight and does not need mechanical vibration or tapping for its spreading or distribution. This concrete technology possess several unique features such as low yield stress, vibration-free and moderate viscosity. SCC is primarily a combination of cement, aggregates, admixtures, fibers and water.

Self-compacting concrete is extensively used in building and construction industry for the construction of residential and commercial building. It also finds application in infrastructure projects such as constructing dams, tunnels, roads, multi-story parking space, bridges, metro stations, airport, power plants, pipelines, conduits, trenches, etc. Moreover, it is widely used in oil & gas sector primarily in pipelines, drilling shafts, etc. to attain reserves underneath the ground, or to set up pipelines for transporting crude oil/gas from one place to another

