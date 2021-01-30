Best Market Research on Single Board Computer Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Single Board Computer Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Single Board Computer Market size valued at over USD 620 million in 2018 growing at a CAGR of 12% from 2019 to 2025.

The increasing adoption of the IoT technology and related devices is driving the growth of the single board computer market. These systems enable the easy integration of IoT components and are considered among the most crucial IoT hardware creating a huge demand. SBCs are equipped with memory, processors, etc. Raspberry Pi-2 is a widely adopted single board computer with the recently introduced revised version of Raspberry Pi-3 that has a Quad-core ARM 7 processor integrated with a built-in 1 GB RAM. Intel Galileo, Intel Edison, and Arduino SBCs are the other popular single board computer systems with a high demand that is augmenting the market. Continuous developments are being targeted by manufacturers to make them more compact and cost-effective and expand their demand across industries such as automotive, logistics, transportation, and hospitality, among others.

The incompatibility of these devices with most processors is a factor restraining the single board computer market growth. Moreover, several improvements need to be made in order to enhance the processing power of these systems.

CompactPCI (cPCI) is a predominant technology adopted in the single board computer market that accounted for over 25% in 2018. CompactPCI offers several benefits including the easy arrangement of system peripherals on the local bus, intelligent I/O, tighter coupling to the memory bus when compared with VME, modularity, and robustness. The VPX technology is the fastest growing technology as it offers high-performance embedded computing platforms while meeting shock & vibration constraints. This technology is mostly advantageous in PCI-express parallel computing and in 1G or 10G Ethernet. In addition, it has a high demand across defense and aerospace applications for critical applications where weight, power small size, and cost (SWaP-C) are critical, which will fuel the market.

System integration services are projected to grow at a lucrative rate of over 12% from 2019 to 2025. The market is driven by the trend of procuring cheaper preconfigured components of hardware to widen profit margins. System integration incorporates both hardware and software products from several vendors for end-users. This is augmenting system integration demand in the single board computer market. The system integration segment accounted for over 45% with a growing demand for application-specific requirements.

ARM-based single board computers market holds the largest revenue share in the industry of over 40% in 2018 owing to their growing demand across all application markets. These processors offer a suitable performance, cost, and power demands and are suitable for embedded computing. The other major factor for ARM processors demand is that they are priced lower than their counterpart x86 processors. These ARM SoCs are designed for high-volume mobile products.

The x86 processors are based on the Intel 8086 instruction set and are projected to grow over the forecast timeline. These processors offer high scalability and compatibility contributing significantly toward single board computer market growth. In addition, they are suitable for harsh industrial environments, which make them desirable across the manufacturing sector. These processors can easily be integrated with several technologies as they are highly flexible.

The increasing integration of these systems across the medical sector is projected to augment the growth of the single board computer market. These components have found their way across point of care devices, healthcare wearables, and other medical devices, propelling the market. The demand for these components is driven by the reliability that they offer in varied specialized and environmentally challenging embedded applications.

Industrial automation is also projected to witness a high demand. Heatworks Technologies Inc. developed a data collection technology, which is based on Raspberry Pi SBC. This technology is used to collect the data from water heater test stations. The temperature data are recorded using k-type thermocouples, which are sent to another system through MQTT for data viewing. Raspberry Pi utilizes custom Printed Circuit Board (PCB) for various data inputs such as current water consumption and water flow. It can also be used as the output for controlling the water test through a MOSFET board.

The increasing demand across communication applications is anticipated to contribute significantly to the single board computer market. For instance, Android Uno boards are being used to develop automobile security systems. These systems use some basic components, such as the microcontroller unit (Arduino Uno board) and SIM300 GSM module, that accounts for cost-effective solutions to improve the security parameters of vehicles.

The single board computer is the major controlling & processing unit of the system that receives and processes the information obtained from all the components. The GSM module acts as the communication interface between the users mobile and Arduino. Door pin sensors provide information to the SBC about any intrusion activity, which is then processed and sent to the users mobile by Arduino through a GSM module. The Arduino Uno used in this system is based on ATmega328 with 6 analog inputs, 14 digital i/o pins, USB connection, 16 MHz ceramic resonators, power jack, reset button, and an ICSP header. This will augment the single board computer market in the coming years.

North America dominates the single board computers and is expected to continue the trend to reach over USD 480 million by 2025 as there is a huge demand for these systems in IoT enabled networks. The U.S. is at the forefront in adopting automation across the manufacturing sector and other industry verticals. Growing investments in smart city developments will further contribute to the growth of the single board computer market. There are over 2500 companies in the U.S. with funding worth USD 125 billion, which will create significant growth opportunities.

Asia Pacific will witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the flourishing electronics industry. The presence of several local vendors in the market will propel the single board computer market. Increasing government support toward the adoption of automation and IoT in countries, such as China and India, will result in the increased demand for these components. The growing demand for consumer electronics, such as smartphone, tablets and other gadgets, is augmenting the single board market demand.

Mercury Systems, UDOO, Olimex, Digi International, Advantech, Adlink Technology, Radisys, VersaLogic Corp., Eurotech Group, and NET Burner, among others, are some of the major companies in the single board computer market. These players are focusing on introducing differentiated products at a cheaper cost to expand their customer base. The declining cost of these systems will result in the accelerated adoption for these systems. For instance, Pantech Solutions is offering automatic fire extinguishers that are using Raspberry Pi to control and monitor the automatic operations of robots. These fire extinguishing robots are being used in several industrial environments. The system is integrated with an ARM1176JZF-S ARM Core processor that manages the speed and data processing rates of robots. Such strategies will enable manufacturers to increase their market share.

Single board computer market is still driven by silicon vendors since it is the building block of any design. X86 is increasingly becoming the popular choice of single board computer due to its compatibility with PCs. These single board computers act as an embedded PC and skilled designers can take complex off-the-shelf SBCs and software and transform them quickly into useful computing platforms at a modest cost. Technical developments are crucial factors determining the penetration and growth of the market in industrial automation. Developments in network computing, display technologies, and Linux display support man-machine interfacing, which will stimulate the system demand, propelling the market.

