Best Market Research on SLI Battery Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Global SLI Battery Market size was valued over USD 30 billion in 2018 and is set to expand over 3% by 2025.

Germany SLI Battery Market Size, By Sales Channel, 2018 & 2025 (USD Million)

Rising national fleet age across countries including Brazil, China, India and Indonesia will drive the market growth. Increasing population of vehicles outside the warranty period has created a persistent demand for lead acid SLI batteries. Manufacturing of high quality automobiles has extended the operational age of vehicles which will further strengthen the adoption of starter batteries over the forecast timeframe.

Relocation of automobile manufacturing facilities along with the increasing purchasing power of consumers across developing economies will boost the global SLI battery market size. Adoption of new automobile technologies including start-stop systems & regenerative breaking has created a positive business scenario for Enhanced Flooded Batteries (EFB) and Valve Regulated Lead Acid (VRLA) batteries. Shifting trend toward personal mobility and e-hailing will further complement the industry growth.

Increasing economic stability & growth across the developing economies coupled with positive outlook toward automobile industry will drive the global market growth. Low cost and high availability of lead are some of the paramount factors which make the adoption of these product preferable. In addition, robust battery recycling infrastructure and reverse distribution channels has created a positive business ecosystem pertaining to recycled SLI batteries.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: SLI Battery Market

Global SLI Battery Market, By Technology

Japan SLI Battery Market Size, By Technology, 2018 & 2025 (USD Million)

Valve regulated lead-acid (VRLA) battery market is set to surpass USD 15 billion by 2025. High cranking performance along with long service life are some of the key underlying features that will propel the deployment of these units over flooded lead acid batteries. Increasing demand for light and heavy commercial vehicles on account of surging freight traffic will further propel the business growth.

Flooded SLI battery industry will expand over 1% by 2025. These units are based on the oldest battery chemistry and provide an economical solution when compared to VRLA and EFB batteries. However, flooded LABs are set to lose their preeminence to VRLA batteries on account of its high maintenance cost and their inability to accumulate comparable energy.

Global SLI Battery Market, By Sales Channel

OEM SLI battery market is anticipated to witness gains over 4% by 2025. Increasing investments toward automobile manufacturing across emerging economies coupled with shifting consumer preferences toward personal mobility will positively impact the business growth.

Aftermarket SLI battery market is anticipated to expand over 2% by 2025. Aggressive expansion by original equipment manufacturers into aftermarket business along with increasing investments toward customer experience optimization will drive the industry growth over the forecast timeframe.

Global SLI Battery Market, By Region

Latin America SLI Battery Market, By Country, 2025 (USD Million)

The Asia Pacific, in 2018, accounted for over 30% of the global market. Robust economic growth & stability along with the expansion & development of automobile manufacturing facilities will propel the business growth. Easy availability of skilled labor, low cost steel production and robust research & development facilities has created favorable conditions for automobile manufacturing in the region. Positive outlook toward adoption of two-wheelers coupled with increasing car ownership rates will further drive the product penetration over the forecast time frame.

The U.S. market is set to witness growth over 1% by 2025. Increasing demand for freight trucks and heavy vehicles along with significant automobile inventory levels will augment business landscape. For instance, as per the OICA, over 17 million vehicles were sold in the U.S. in 2017, with commercial vehicles accounting for over 65% of the total sales. Furthermore, increasing investments toward the expansion and development of existing and new automobile manufacturing plants will stimulate the adoption of these units.

Europe SLI battery market is set to witness gains over 1% by 2025. Increasing production of automobile along with growing economic stability across the region will enhance the industry outlook. Furthermore, regulatory measures toward limiting vehicular emissions has created the demand for start-stop vehicles which will in turn boost the deployment of EFB and AGM batteries.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: SLI Battery Market

Notable industry participants across the global market include Johnson Controls, East Penn, Leoch International, Crown Battery, Enersys, Braille Battery, Trojan Battery, U.S. Battery, Continental Battery, Fabrica Nacional de Acumuladores (ETNA), Acumuladores Moura S/A, Power Sonic Corporation, Interstate Batteries, Dyno Battery, Exide Industries Limited, Banner Batteries, Mutlu Battery and ACDelco amongst others.

Mergers & acquisitions, new technological innovations and business expansions are the few significant initiatives undertaken by prominent industry players. Moreover, the industry players are involved in focused R&D activities to sustain a competitive edge over other market participants.

Global SLI Battery Industry Viewpoint

SLI battery is a lead acid battery that is primarily used to power the lights, ignition systems, starter motor and other accessories in automobiles and two-wheelers. At present, these batteries are the most preferable chemistry on account of their competitive price index and easy availability. In addition, ongoing research & development programs aimed at reducing the costs and environmental impact of these batteries will further support the industry growt

