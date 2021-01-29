Best Market Research on Sodium Metabisulfite Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Sodium Metabisulfite Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ WorldWide Sodium Metabisulfite Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Sodium Metabisulfite Market

Industry / Sector Trends

Sodium Metabisulfite Market size estimated at USD 326 million in 2018 and will exhibit growth of over 6.3% from 2019 to 2025.

U.S. Sodium Metabisulfite Market Size, By End-user, 2014 2025 (USD Million)

Sodium metabisulfite market is driven by flourishing food & beverage industry especially in developed nations like the U.S. along with growing demand for food packaging in order to preserve food quality has considerably propelled the market size over the forecast time period. Sodium metabisulfite is an inorganic compound comprised of oxygen, sodium and sulfur it is soluble in water and glycerin which makes it an ideal compound for applications in various industries. Owing to its antimicrobial properties, sodium metabisulfite can be used as a, preservative, reducing agent, antioxidant, disinfectant, color fixative, leavening agent and bleaching agent in alcoholic beverages such as wine, cocktail mixes, wine coolers, etc., pastries including cookies, quiche crust, pizza crust, crackers, mixes with dried fruits and juices, etc. For instance, BASF markets its Food Grade sodium metabisulfite that is mainly used to protect shellfish against melanosis. In addition, sodium metabisulfite is widely used in effluent water-treatment to eliminate chlorine, it is also used in purification of aldehydes & ketones. This inclination was particularly driven by growing population in developing nations where waste water treatment issues have come up. In 2018, the annual global demand for freshwater rose over 60 billion cubic meters which reflects great opportunities of product demand in water treatment applications.

Soaring operational costs and stringent labor regulations in Belgium, Germany, Italy, have shifted the leather industry to several Asian nations such as India, China, and South Korea. This is attributable to abundant raw material reserves with access to over 20% of the global cattle population and the labor-intensive tannery industry. For instance, China leather exports surpassed USD 78 billion in 2018, which indicates growth potential for the sodium metabisulfite market. Sodium metabisulfite is used in solubilizing tanning extracts thereby acting as an auxiliary in decalcification and bleaching process.

Sodium metabisulfite is widely used in food industry, however it is observed that when the product is exposed to human in pure form can be hazardous thereby leading to serious health issues such as irritation in the respiratory tracts, dysfunctional gastrointestinal system etc. Moreover, the toxic pollutants like hydrogen sulfide gas that is emitted during downstream operations in the pulp & paper industry may likely restrain market growth.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Sodium Metabisulfite Market

Sodium Metabisulfite Market, By Grade

Based on grade, the sodium metabisulfite market has been segmented into food grade, industrial/technical grade and photo grade. Based on volume, the industrial grade segment held the maximum share of over 90% in 2018 due to their versatile usage in pulp & paper industry as an antichlor and for de-lignification purpose, in textile industry as a bleaching agent for wool and jute, in pharma industry for manufacturing of antioxidant drugs. Strong demand from Asian countries is subjected to the growing textile industry in the region which will propel demand for fabrics like silk, viscose, hemp and other products. The product also has extended application in mining industry as a floating agent and cyanide detoxification. It is also used as an oxygen scavenging agent in steam boilers & drilling water.

Based on revenue, the food grade segment generated revenue of more than USD 4.6 million in 2018 owing to its growing usage as preservative, antioxidant, reducing agent, and bleaching agent. The growth in their applications has triggered an increased awareness of food additives. Strong growth indicators exhibited by package food sector will boost market size by 2025.

Sodium Metabisulfite Market, By End-user

The sodium metabisulfite market has been segmented on the basis of end-user into food & beverages, water treatment, chemical & pharma, textile industry, leather industry, pulp & paper, photographic & film and others. The others segment includes mining industry, fiber industry, electroplating industry etc. In 2018, Water treatment industry held a prominent share of more than 20% of the global market. Governments in developing countries have framed laws regarding protection of drinking water sources from contamination source, the laws are more focused towards disposal of water coming from industries as well as setting standards for drinking water.

In 2018, pulp & paper end-use held the highest market share and will witness growth at over 5% CAGR from 2019 to 2025. The product is employed as bleaching agent for stain removal in the pulp & paper industry. Growing need for hygiene products such as paper cups, tissue papers and packaging will accelerate the need for paper pulp thereby stimulating product demand.

Sodium Metabisulfite Market, By Region

Global sodium metabisulfite market size by region, 2018

Based on revenue, Asia Pacific region led by China, India and South Korea is a key contributor with a significant market size of close to USD 146 million These nations witness growing demand for designer leather apparels, footwear, bags, and accessories pertaining to rising per capita incomes. Moreover government initiatives to ban poly bags and introduce paper-based products will likely propel market growth in the region. Recovery in industrialized nations and growth in the emerging markets of India, China, Indonesia, Vietnam and Thailand will eventually gain investments in chemical and pharma, textile and leather, industries.

Europe sodium metabisulfite market led by Italy, UK, Germany and France will witness gains close to 5% by 2025. This region has huge leather processing industry which not only manufacture but also exports different types of leather from livestock including calves, goat, and sheep that caters to several end-use markets.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Sodium Metabisulfite Market

Sodium metabisulfite market is competitive and BASF SE, Esseco USA., Aditya Birla Chemicals., Seidler Chemical, Shandong Kailong Chemical Technology development, Tangshan Sanjiang Chemical, Solvay, Hydrite Chemical., Surpass Chemical, Grillo-werke, Weifang Taida United chemical, Ineos Calabrian corporation, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Akkim are some of the prominent players operating in the market.

Recently, U.S.-based Hydrite Chemical announced the acquisition of SERVCO, a specialty chemical company located in Lubbock, Texas. This move will help the company to expand its geographic reach and to serve the customers more effectively. This new capacity enables the company to cater the growing demand from customers operating globally in the industrial water treatment, chemical &pharma and textile industry.

Industry Viewpoint

Sodium metabisulfite has reinforced the performance of wide range of industrial grade application through their extensive utility in food & beverages, water treatment, chemical & pharma, textile industry, pulp & paper etc. Sodium metabisulfite has pandemic utility when used as industrial grade. Moreover, growing socio-economic factors in the emerging nations will positively impact product growt

Key Insights Covered: Exhaustive Sodium Metabisulfite Market

1. Market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Sodium Metabisulfite industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Sodium Metabisulfite industry.

3. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Sodium Metabisulfite industry.

4. Market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2025 of Sodium Metabisulfite industry.

Research Methodology: Sodium Metabisulfite Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ WorldWide Sodium Metabisulfite Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580