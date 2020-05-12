Best Market Research on Sodium Metasilicate Pentahydrate Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Sodium Metasilicate Pentahydrate Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Sodium Metasilicate Pentahydrate Market size exceeded USD 600 million in 2018 and industry expects consumption of over 2.3 million tons by 2025.

U.S. 29% Sodium Metasilicate Pentahydrate Market Size, 2018 & 2025, (Kilo Tons)

Rising disposable income, healthcare awareness and increasing market penetration of washing machines should stimulate sodium metasilicate pentahydrate market growth. Changing consumer shopping preferences along with rise in the number of working women is likely to increase its demand in laundry detergent industry pertaining to its role as a building agent and ability to prevent mineral deposition on washed surfaces. Global soap & detergent market size is estimated to surpass USD 205 billion by 2025 which indicates tremendous market growth opportunities. Significant technological innovation and launch of new products by detergent manufacturers is likely to enhance the penetration of detergents in urban & rural areas and further boost the market demand.

Increasing demand for consumer electronics and growing housing requirement has stimulated the adoption of advanced ceramics and ceramic tiles which should boost sodium metasilicate pentahydrate market share. Increasing demand from the automotive industry for the manufacture of ceramic automotive components & bodies where it performs the role of a deflocculant and creates an even suspension. Global consumer electronics market size surpassed USD 335 billion in 2018 which offers healthy growth opportunities. Growing requirement for high performance and cost-effective electronic gadgets should promote advanced ceramic usage in electronic applications and further stimulate market growth.

Significant health hazards related to sodium metasilicate pentahydrate on human body is likely to restraint market growth. It can cause severe eye damage and skin burns owing to its corrosive nature and damage metals when wet. Detergents containing sodium metasilicate pentahydrate can cause severe skin irritation, sensitization, redness, vesicular skin reactions and dermatitis which is likely to hamper market growth. However, U.S. Food & Drug Administration considers this product as generally recognised as safe (GRAS) for washing products majorly for fruits, vegetables and food-contact surfaces which may provide tremendous growth opportunities in the market.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Sodium Metasilicate Pentahydrate Market

Sodium Metasilicate Pentahydrate Market, By Purity

Global 29% sodium metasilicate pentahydrate market size surpassed USD 180 million in 2018 primarily owing to growing demand for sustainable packaging based on lightweight and biodegradable materials. Rising demand for high-quality & coated paper in books, promotional materials, handbooks and financial reports which should stimulate product adoption on account of its vital role in sizing & coating paper and as a stabilizing agent in cellulose bleaching process.

50% sodium metasilicate pentahydrate market size from electroplating applications should register about 2.5% gains in the foreseeable timeframe pertaining to booming aerospace, automotive, industrial equipment and electronics industries. There is substantial requirement for a protective barrier to guard electrical & medical components from friction and corrosion which should increase product adoption owing to its role as a dispersant. Rising manufacture of PCBs, semiconductor devices and conductors should stimulate electroplating demand and boost the market growth.

99% sodium metasilicate pentahydrate industry size from textile applications is estimated to exceed USD 30 million by the end of the predicted timeframe on account of increasing adoption by medical, automotive and construction sectors. Rising geotextile demand from China, India and Brazil owing to rising preference for nonwoven fabrics which should boost market growth as this substance lowers bleaching cost and ensures stability of reactive dyes. Growing prevalence for composites in aerospace industry and reinforced composites in the industrial sectors should further stimulate market growth.

Sodium Metasilicate Pentahydrate Market, By Region

North America driven by Canada, Mexico and the U.S. sodium metasilicate pentahydrate market should register over 3.5% growth up to 2025 owing to booming oil exploration industry. This ingredient’s capability as a shale stabilizer should stimulate market growth from U.S. oil export activities to meet increasing global oil demand, primarily from China and India. Recent development of tight oil reserves in the Permian Basin and New Mexico is likely to boost U.S. crude oil production and promoting market growth.

Europe sodium metasilicate pentahydrate market size led by Germany, UK, and France surpassed USD 120 million in 2018. Growing silica gel demand from the packaging, food and shipping industries which should boost market growth as this material serves as a vital ingredient in the silica gel manufacturing process. Booming regional pharmaceutical industry should further accelerate market growth on account of significant requirement for efficient packaging to prevent spoilage and improve shelf life owing to high moisture content.

Asia Pacific led by Japan, India, and China market size should exceed USD 430 million by the end of the foreseeable timeframe primarily owing to increasing cement requirement for residential & non-residential building construction. These countries are witnessing the initiation of metro projects and upgradation of railway infrastructure which should increase cement usage whereby this ingredient helps improve durability of the material. Booming regional healthcare industry has further stimulated cement demand for the construction of institutional buildings which is likely to further accelerate market growth.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Sodium Metasilicate Pentahydrate Market

Global sodium metasilicate pentahydrate market share is significantly consolidated with market participants being American Elements, Nippon Chemical Industrial, Silmaco, Sigma-Aldrich, and Qingdao Darun Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd. Major manufacturers are focusing on technological innovations to offer customized sodium metasilicate pentahydrate as per customer requirement and expand market size.

Industry Viewpoint

Sodium metasilicate pentahydrate is a strong alkali produced by the fusion of silicon dioxide and sodium carbonate. Booming textile industry, rising health awareness and significant economic growth in China, India and South Korea should stimulate market growth from soap & detergent application

