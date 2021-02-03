Best Market Research on Solar EPC Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Solar EPC Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Solar EPC Market

Industry / Sector Trends

Solar EPC Market size exceeded USD 130 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to surpass an annual installation of 100 GW by 2025.

Solar EPC Market Size, By Ground Mounted, 2018 & 2025 (USD Million)

Increasing environmental concerns along with strict regulatory mandates to curb GHG emissions have aligned industrial inclination toward the integration of effective energy conservation measures which in turn will drive the global solar EPC market size. Moreover, significant variations and upgrades in line with growing cost-competitiveness will positively influence industry dynamics. In 2017, United Nations launched a global initiative Mission 2020 with an aim to bring new urgency to the global climate conversation through implying reduction in GHG emissions by 2020.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Solar EPC Market

Solar EPC Market, By Technology

Photovoltaic deployments subject to the ongoing restructuring and expansion across the energy industry is set witness an appreciable growth in the years to come. Favourable government initiatives including subsidies, FiT, leveraging schemes, investment tax credits and tax rebates have instituted a favourable business scenario. In addition, the restructuring of trade policies and investment flow across developing regions will augment the overall market growth.

CSP installation across the solar EPC market is anticipated grow owing to higher efficiency, low operating costs, ease of installation, and minimal carbon emissions. Furthermore, significant decline in the cost of plant components subject to the revision or upliftment of taxes and duties has positively influenced the technological deployment. Ongoing industrial trends have fostered solar deployments across the globe, which in turn will further stimulate the product demand.

Solar EPC Market, By Classification

In the current industrial regime, solar EPC market has witnessed a significant upsurge on account of rapid installation of roof-top units across residential and commercial establishments. Over the years, roof-top deployments pertaining to fiscal benefits across economies including leveraging & funding, subsidies, net metering schemes have witnessed substantial growth. Moreover, ongoing development of micro-grid infrastructure to fulfil the rising energy demand will positively influence the adoption of these technologies which in turn will complement the business outlook.

Regulators across the globe have continuously been focusing on the expansion and development of plans, reforms, and schemes to support grid-scale ground mounted deployments. Clean energy drives, portfolio standards, green bonds, and renewable certificates are a few regulatory measures driving the overall market. In addition, large-scale contracts with manufacturers to avail the potent technologies across regions with sustainable potential will favour the industry dynamics.

Solar EPC Market, By End Use

Residential deployments in the recent years have gained impetus owing to favourable regulatory regime along with rapid technological escalation. Reforms including feed-in tariff, subsidies, incentives for grid-tied installations favoured by stringent mandates toward the manufacture and integration of effective operational technologies will further stimulate the product adoption. In addition, enactment of building codes and standards across certain regions to integrate an energy efficient infrastructural environment will augment the global solar EPC market.

Germany Solar EPC Industry Size, By End Use (MW)

Ongoing commercialization across developing economies pose immense expansion potential for commercial renewable technologies. Reforms and mandates toward zero carbon emission and integration of effective energy management systems will drive the solar EPC market size. Furthermore, positive consumer outlook favoured by fiscal benefits associated with the deployment of solar components will positively influence the product demand.

Large-scale industrial and utility-based deployments have significantly been influenced by government mandates and targets in line with energy optimization across the globe. Increasing focus toward curbing emissions from large industries and power generating plants pose an immense potential for technological deployment. In addition, the integration of advanced monitoring units to assess plant performance coupled with the concerns to reduce the dependency on fossil fuel will further escalate the market growth.

Solar EPC Market, By Region

The U.S. solar EPC market is predicted to grow over USD 14 billion by 2025. Government mandates to reduce dependence on fossil fuel coupled with positive financial mechanism to encourage installation of sustainable energy technologies will complement the product demand. Growing fund flow to replace the existing plants with clean energy technologies will further enhance the business portfolio. Regulators across the U.S., in 2017 proposed reduction in their broad tax reforms through decreasing corporate taxes with an aim to strengthen the clean energy industry potential.

Middle East Solar EPC Industry Size, By Country, By 2025 (USD Million)

Solar EPC market across Europe is projected grow on account of favourable government inclination towards the adoption of sustainable technologies across the regions net energy mix. UK Government in 2016, launched a scheme pertaining to export tariff offering USD 0.06 per unit for surplus power fed back to the electric grid. Positive government measures with plans to reduce GHG emissions coupled with strict energy efficiency norms will further escalate the business growth.

Asia Pacific solar EPC market in the recent years has witnessed growth owing to favourable regulatory reforms and rising renewable investments across the region. Favourable government support programs, renewable integration targets, self-consumption scheme, investment subsidies, and similar regulatory reforms have significantly strengthened the industrial peripheral. Rapid economic growth across developing nations along with growing energy demand across emerging electricity markets has further fostered the business outlook.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Solar EPC Market

Prominent market players include Trina, Canadian Solar, First Solar, SunPower, Enviromena, ALSA, Akuo Energy, Sterling and Wilson, Enerparc, Hanwha Q Cells, Conergy, TBEA, Bechtel, Yingli Green Energy, Juwi, Belectric, Eiffage, Topsun and Swinerton.

Solar EPC Industry Viewpoint

Engineering, Procurement & Construction is a form of contracting procedure used in solar industries to provide end to end services related to design, construction, procurement and commissioning

