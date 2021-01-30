Best Market Research on Stationary Battery Storage Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Stationary Battery Storage Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Stationary Battery Storage Market

Industry / Sector Trends

Stationary Battery Storage Market size valued at over USD 11 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to exceed 140 GW by 2030.

Germany Stationary Battery Storage Market Size, By Battery, 2018 & 2030 (USD Billion)

Introduction of stringent regulatory framework toward refurbishment of existing electrical infrastructure on account of increasing demand of energy efficient power network across the developing economies will foster the global stationary battery storage market growth. Prevailing reforms toward sustainable large-scale storage systems favoured by the innovations in the wireless technologies will drive the industry growth. In addition, rising demand for cost-effective and reliable power supply for various applications will complement the business landscape.

Expansion of communication network coupled with the ongoing technological development of distributed generation technologies has incurred a positive business outlook for the industry players. In addition, increasing funding from several financial institutions including IFC and ADB pertaining to the expansion of sustainable energy solutions will stimulate the market growth. For instance, in 2017 IFC proposed an investment worth USD 103 million pertaining to solar green bonds.

Easy outsourcing & surging automation of technology along with the abundant availability & low cost of raw material will augment the stationary battery storage market share. Furthermore, declining battery prices owing to economies of scale and manufacturing efficiencies over the forecast timeframe have inflicted significant industry growth. As per the MDPI, battery cost declined from USD 20,000/ton to USD 15,000/ton between year 2016-2017 respectively across the U.S.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Stationary Battery Storage Market

Stationary Battery Storage Market, By Battery

The lithium ion battery market is projected to grow over 25% by 2030. Improved life cycles, gravimetric densities and high volumetric are the prominent factors which will encourage the product demand. Large number of manufacturing facilities coupled with the declining battery costs by major industry players including Tesla will positively influence the industry landscape. For instance, in 2017, Tesla announced the establishment of its latest grid scale 129 MWh li-ion battery across South Australia.

Rising adoption of sodium sulphur batteries on account of there enhanced energy stability across the ancillary services including load levelling, microgrids and distribution & transmission networks will drive the stationary battery storage market growth. Temperature stability, lower cost, energy efficient density and safe operations are some of the key parameters which will encourage the product penetration. As per the NGK in the year 2017, NaS batteries are being utilized at 190 locations across the Europe, North America, the Middle East and Asia Pacific.

Stationary Battery Storage Market, By Application

Emergency power applications is set to exceed installation of 21 GW units by 2030. Increasing investments toward refurbishment & upgradation of ageing electrical network across North America and the Europe will enhance the product adoption. Furthermore, ongoing expansion of commercial and residential sector along with frequent power outrages will propel the industry landscape.

Japan Stationary Battery Storage Market Size, By Application, 2018 and 2030 (USD Billion)

Growing consumer awareness toward establishment of energy efficient infrastructure along with the strengthening of microgrid networks will drive the local energy storage market share. Rising adoption of solar and wind technology along with upsurge in investments to stabilize the peak power demand will positively complement the business outlook. In addition, shifting trend toward clean energy sources coupled with the advancements & innovation in battery technologies will foster the stationary battery storage market growth.

Stationary Battery Storage Market, By Region

CIS & Eurasia Stationary Battery Storage Market Size, By Region, 2030 (MW)

The U.S. stationary battery storage market size was valued over USD 2 billion in 2018. Increasing power demand along with the rising infrastructure spending will encourage the product penetration. In addition, exponential increase in energy consumption coupled with refurbishment of existing electrical grid network will positively impact the industry growth. For instance, in 2018, the U.S. government announced to invest USD 10 billion to develop new power networks.

Germany stationary storage battery market will onlook an appreciable growth on account of increasing consumer awareness toward the security of power supply coupled with the introduction of stringent regulatory framework pertaining to the adoption of energy efficient solutions. For instance, the Energy Efficiency Directive proposed by the Europe Commission has established 30% energy efficiency target for the year 2030.

Ongoing expansion of the communication network along with rising investments across the energy infrastructure sector will stimulate the China stationary battery storage market growth. Furthermore, favourable regulatory mandates by government authorities along with advancing economic scenario owing to the rapid development of residential and commercial sector will positively influence the industry landscape.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Stationary Battery Storage Market

Eminent players in the market includes, Toshiba, Samsung Koninklijke Philips, Panasonic, GS Yuasa, A123 Systems, LG Chem, Hitachi, BYD, Duracell, Exide, Johnson, ACDelco, Durapower, Tesla, Uniper, Hoppecke, Furukawa, Enersys, Mutlu.

The key players across the industry are leading toward managing cost and providing competitive pricing to the consumers. Brand equity, strategic marketing initiatives, and product differentiation are the key parameters to enhance competitiveness in the marketplace while curtailing the risks of counterfeiting.

Stationary Battery Storage Industry Viewpoint

Stationary battery storage systems serve as a crucial tool for enabling effective integration of renewable energy. It provides widespread power range and are applicable across numerous networks requiring standby or emergency electricity supply. The high capacity batteries are deployed as a source of backup and for grid stability to provide uninterruptible power supply during a failure. The technology has continued to prove its value to grid operators for managing the variable generation of wind and solar energy

