Best Market Research on Stationary Catalytic Systems Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Stationary Catalytic Systems Market

Industry / Sector Trends

Stationary Catalytic Systems Market size in 2018 was valued over USD 4 billion and is set to grow over 6% by 2025.

UK Stationary Catalytic Systems Market Size, By Application, 2018 & 2025 (USD Million)

Global stationary catalytic systems market will grow on account of increasing concerns toward environment pollution coupled with stringency in norms to regulate the emissions. The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has introduced numerous laws under the National Environmental Education Act and Clean Air Act (CAA) for limiting the emissions contributing to climate change. In April 2018, EPA issued a decision to continue with the current National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) for NOx. The NAAQS limits are 1 hour standard at 100 parts per billion (ppb), on the three year average of 98th percentile of the annual distribution of 1 hour daily maximum concentrations. Further, the annual standard is at a level of 53 ppb. Stringency in these norms along with imposition of monetary penalties in the case of noncompliance is projected to support the business outlook.

Growing demand for electricity consumption, rapid industrialization, and introduction of energy efficiency standards will positively impact the global market share. Increasing efforts to minimize the electricity demand & supply gap is anticipated to boost the product deployment across the globe. In addition, ongoing investments toward the development of technologically advanced SCRs along with the growing significance of energy optimization & management across the industries is projected to encourage the product penetration.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Stationary Catalytic Systems Market

Stationary Catalytic Systems Market, By Technology

SCR stationary catalytic systems market will grow owing to its NOx reduction achievability to 95%, without surpassing the threshold value of ammonia. Ongoing research and development investments accompanied by the enhancements in the product features along with its ability to combat current cost pressure will encourage the product adoption. Moreover, increasing environmental concerns coupled with growing demand for sustainable systems will augment the business growth.

Stationary Catalytic Systems Market, By Application

China Stationary Catalytic Systems Market Size, By Application, 2018 (USD Million)

Power plants stationary catalytic systems market was valued over 2 billion in 2018. Rapid industrialization along with increase in electricity demand is anticipated to propel the product penetration. Rising demand for manufactured goods have led to the expansion of manufacturing and processing plants that is fueling the expansion of self-regulated power generating plants, in turn leading to SCR installation. In addition, restructuring of the existing plants with the stipulation of green agenda are few of the underline parameters that will complement the industry landscape.

Cement stationary catalytic systems market will grow owing to mounting rate of pollutants released in the atmosphere along with increasing focus on deployment of sustainable technologies. Rising standards pertaining equipment operation, inspection & construction will further augment the product demand. In addition, increasing environment & health concerns along with growing demand for green technology will drive the market growth.

Stationary Catalytic Systems Market, By Region

Europe Stationary Catalytic Systems Market Size, By Country, 2025 (USD Million)

Asia Pacific market will witness a considerable growth owing to rising electricity demand primarily across Indonesia and Vietnam. Increasing NOx emissions from power plants and other industries coupled with stringent directives to curtail the pollutants will encourage the product deployment. In addition, rapid industrialization, easy availability of coal, and introduction regulatory framework are some of the prominent factors positively influencing the industry outlook. Furthermore, increase in FDI on account of mergers, acquisitions and tax inversions will complement the product penetration.

The U.S. market will grow over 5% by 2025. Stringent government protocols coupled with technological advancements to improve product features and increasing demand for sustainable units will complement the product installation. Moreover, replacement of aging infrastructure along with ongoing retrofitting activities is projected to strengthen the industry outlook.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Stationary Catalytic Systems Market

Key industry players for the stationary catalytic systems market include Hug Engineering, Kwang sung, Agriemach, Johnson Matthey, DCL International, MAN Energy Solutions, Yara International, AMEC Foster Wheeler, Babcock and Wilcox, Ducon Technologies, CORMETECH, and McGill AirClean.

Stationary catalytic system manufacturers are focusing toward technology development, collaboration, innovation, and R&D to conform with the internationally accepted regulations and mandates. The manufacturers are vigorously taking part in mergers & acquisitions with regional and global vendors to create opportunities for stationary catalytic systems market growth.

Stationary Catalytic Systems Industry Viewpoint

Stationary catalytic systems are pollution abatement technologies deployed across boilers and gas turbines to curtail the NOx emissions. These systems are categorized by selective catalytic reduction systems (SCRs) and oxidation catalyst. SCRs are utilized to limit NOx emissions whereas, oxidation catalyst supports in combating carbon monoxide (CO) released in the atmosphere. Rising demand for green technologies coupled with initiatives toward the development & enhancement of these systems will positively influence the business growt

