Best Market Research on Stroke Management Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Stroke Management Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ WorldWide Stroke Management Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Stroke Management Market

Industry / Sector Trends

Stroke Management Market size was valued at USD 28.3 billion in 2018 and is expected to witness 6.9% CAGR from 2019 to 2025.

Rising prevalence of stroke and growing preference for minimally invasive treatment procedures worldwide will positively impact stroke management devices industry growth. Various medical amenities opt for minimally invasive procedures due to progressions in imaging technologies that provide secured patient care. Thus, growing adoption of minimally invasive procedures such as surgical clipping, stenting and angioplasty for treating stroke will boost business growth during the forecast timeline.

Advancement in healthcare facilities and technologies for effective stroke diagnosis and treatment will drive industry growth during the analysis period. Development of technologically advanced solutions such as robotic assisted angiography for stroke rehabilitation will favour business growth. Furthermore, adoption of mobile stroke treatment units (MSTU) to treat stroke patients in hospital settings will further spur business revenue. However, stringent regulatory framework may hamper stroke management industry growth over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Stroke Management Market

Stroke Management Market, By Type

Ischemic stroke segment held over 81% revenue share in 2018 and is expected to rise significantly by 2025. Segment growth is attributed to globally increasing patient pool suffering from ischemic stroke. Increasing mortality rate should accelerate the adoption of stroke management devices. Focus of industry players on product innovation will favor segmental growth during the forthcoming years.

Hemorrhagic segment is anticipated to witness vigorous CAGR of more than 6.5% over the analysis timeframe owing to rising number of hemorrhagic cases in developed as well as developing economies. Obstetric hemorrhage is one of the major causes of maternal mortality. Additionally, increasing obstetric hemorrhage disease prevalence will surge the demand for advanced stroke management, thereby increasing its demand during forthcoming years.

Stroke Management Market, By Diagnostics

Carotid ultrasound segment was valued over USD 3.5 billion in 2018 and is assessed to witness similar growth during the forecast period. Increasing patient preference towards safe and painless stroke management procedures will drive segmental growth. Rising incidence of narrowed carotid arteries will surge the demand for diseases diagnosis using ultrasound, thereby upsurging segmental growth in the foreseeable future.

Magnetic resonance imaging segment held considerable revenue share in 2018 and is expected to witness around 7.3% CAGR over the forthcoming years. Technology integrated in MRI systems provide physicians with more accurate data as compared to conventional scanning devices in minimum time. It offers retrospective manipulation of images that results in rapid results, thereby increasing its adoption during the analysis timeframe.

Germany Stroke Management Market Size, By Therapeutic Devices, 2018 (USD Million)

Stroke Management Market, By Therapeutic Devices

Stent retriever segment accounted for more than 20.5% revenue share in 2018 and will exhibit substantial growth during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of stent retrievers by specialists to retrieve thromboembolus and restore blood flow will surge its demand during the analysis timeframe.

Flow diverters segment is anticipated to witness around 6.5% CAGR over the forecast timeline. Wide adoption of flow diverters to treat strokes coupled with availability of technologically advanced products will spur the segment revenue size.

Stroke Management Market, By End-use

Diagnostic centers segment held over USD 7.5 billion revenue in 2018 and will exhibit tremendous growth over the forecast timeframe. Availability of technologically advanced medical devices in diagnostic centers and available skilled specialists will accelerate business growth over the coming years.

Ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) segment is estimated to exceed USD 9.5 billion by 2025. Growing patient inclination towards ASCs due to its benefits including limited hospital stays, minimum infection risks, affordable and quality treatments will accelerate business growth during the forecast period.

Stroke Management Market, By Region

North America stroke management market will witness around 6.5% CAGR over the analysis timeframe. High prevalence of stenosis, aneurysm and ischemic stroke in the region will aid stroke management business growth. Strong foothold of prominent industry players in the region and focus on novel product development should positively impact North America stroke management business growth.

Asia Pacific stroke management market held more than USD 7 billion revenue in 2018. Regional growth is attributed to presence of large patient population. Rising government support along with healthcare reforms in countries such as China will further drive Asia Pacific stroke management industry growth over the coming years.

Asia Pacific Stroke Management Market Size, By Country, 2025 (USD Million)

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Stroke Management Market

Some of the prominent business players operating in stroke management market include Abbott Laboratories, Asahi Intecc, Boston Scientific, B. Braun, Claret Medical, GE Healthcare, Integer Holdings, Johnson & Johnson, Kaneka Medix, Medtronic, Penumbra, Siemens, Silk Road Medical and Teleflex. These industry players implement various strategies such as collaboration, partnerships and new product launch to maintain their financial stability and capitalize on market opportunities. For instance, in May 2019, B. Braun in collaboration with NuMED Inc., developed NuDEL CP Stent Delivery System for treating right ventricular outflow tract conduit disruptions and coarctation of aorta. The strategy enabled firm to enhance its product portfolio and broaden its customer base.

Stroke Management Industry Viewpoint

Hippocrates, the father of medicine, first recognized stroke more than 2,400 years ago and named the condition as apoplexy. In 1600s, Jacob Wepfer discovered disrupted blood supply in the brains of people that died from apoplexy. Later, medical science continued to make advances concerning the causes, symptoms and treatment of apoplexy, also known as stroke or cerebral vascular accident (CVA). One of the earliest known stroke treatments occurred in the 1800s, when physicians began performing surgery on the carotid arteries. Later, in 1807, the first documented carotid artery surgery was performed in New Hampshire by Dr. Amos Twitchell. In 1990s, stroke treatment was implemented globally and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the use of tissue plasminogen activator (TPA). Advent in technology has led to developments in stroke management devices. Focus of industry players on introduction of novel products have led to launch of advanced stroke management devices over the recent years. Rising adoption of such products in various surgical interventions will surge its demand, thus, driving stroke management industry growth during the forthcoming years

Key Insights Covered: Exhaustive Stroke Management Market

1. Market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Stroke Management industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Stroke Management industry.

3. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Stroke Management industry.

4. Market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2025 of Stroke Management industry.

Research Methodology: Stroke Management Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ WorldWide Stroke Management Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580