Best Market Research on Strontium Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Strontium Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ WorldWide Strontium Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Strontium Market

Industry / Sector Trends

Strontium Market size was over USD 400 million in 2017 and is projected to expand at over 6% CAGR over the forecast timeframe.

U.S. Strontium Market Size, By Application, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

Increasing use of fireworks and other pyrotechnics during festivals and other entertainment sectors such as in concerts, movies, sports events, etc. will subsequently boost the strontium market size by 2025. Strontium is a highly reactive metallic element, occurring naturally and mostly mined from celestine and strontianite minerals. Natural strontium is not hazardous to health whereas on the other hand synthetic strontium is radioactive in nature. The mineral also finds an extensive application in electrical & electronics industry, where it is broadly used for making cathode ray tubes (CRT) used in television sets. Previously, 75% of the strontium production was consumed in making CRT tubes to eliminate the x-ray emission from TV sets. But this application is declining due to innovations in modern display methods.

Presently, the maximum product application is registered by pyrotechnic industry owing to the deep red color provided by strontium carbonate in fireworks and flares. Moreover, innovation of environment friendly flares will expand the product demand in the expected timeframe. For instance, researchers from the U.S. Army Research Laboratory and the Ludwig Maximilian University in Munich, Germany have developed an environmentally-friendly red light flare popular in fireworks displays and for soldiers who use them in training and battlefield operations as signaling devices. Similar, product innovations will positively propel the strontium market size in the projected timespan.

Also, strontium chloride is vastly used in toothpastes to reduce pain in sensitive teeth. It is the most common form of strontium found in dietary supplements. The product use in the dental industry to prepare tooth sensitive paste is a growing trend and shall subsequently boost business growth by 2025. For instance, Q BioMed Inc., a commercial biotechnology acceleration development company, and BioNucleonics, licensor of strontium chloride, announced the submission of supplemental regulatory filing to the FDA for approval of a new manufacturing facility on August 2018. Once cleared by the FDA, the facility will be permitted to manufacture strontium chloride for dental and medical applications, directly fueling the strontium industry share during the forecast timeframe.

Introduction of strontium ranelate may also bring new opportunities for the product market share in the medical and dental industry by 2025. This form of strontium is used in killing cancer cells and can increase bone formation and prevent bone loss when used in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also used for preventing tooth decay, which would generate copious opportunities for the strontium market size in the projected time period.

The reactive nature of the mineral and stringent government regulations for controlling mining emissions to improve the air quality is likely to hinder the strontium market share by 2025. The effect of laws to enforce the limited use of the product will certainly affect the strontium market size in the coming years. Moreover, synthetically formed strontium possesses radioactive properties that can be hazardous for human life.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Strontium Market

Strontium Market, By Product

Based on the product type, the strontium market is classified into strontium carbonate, strontium sulfate, strontium nitrate, and few other strontium compounds. Strontium carbonate is expected to generate the maximum revenue of over USD 150 million in 2017. It is used as an oxidizer and colorant in fireworks. Oxidizers are one of the raw materials used in fireworks, which are the major contributors toward increasing pollution. The oxidizers feature high levels of oxygen and thus are used to set fire to different mixtures of fireworks.

The growing electronics market is also expected to boost the demand for strontium carbonate since it is used widely in making cathode ray tubes for television sets. The product also has widespread usage in medical application for treating osteoporosis and in paints and coatings industry for its property to provide glossy shine and essence to the solutions, that will positively swell the overall strontium market size by 2025.

Strontium Market, By Application

According to applications the product market is categorized into electrical & electronics, pyrotechnic, medical & dental, personal care, paints & coatings, and others. Strontium market for pyrotechnic is expected to grow at a CAGR over 6.5% in the forecast period. Strontium is commonly used as an inexpensive colorant in fireworks. The product and its salts help to emit red color in the flame.

Strontium carbonate is generally preferred instead of any other compound owing to its low cost and the fact that it is not hygroscopic. Its ability to neutralize acid is also very helpful in pyrotechnics. Growing demand for firecrackers and pyrotechnic activities during concerts, festivals or any sort of celebrations will inevitably augment the strontium market size in the forecast period. Additionally, it is also widely used in making flares and flare guns that has its applications in defense industry globally.

Strontium Market, By Region

Asia Pacific is generating the maximum revenue over USD 150 million compared to any other region in 2017, driven by gradual rise in consumption of strontium and its compounds in electrical & electronics and pyrotechnic industries in countries including India and China. Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest strontium market owing to the presence of huge celestine mineral deposits in China.

China registered the largest procurement of celestine in the world from its mines which was over 350 kilo tons in 2016. Moreover, increasing use of firecrackers in these countries on festive occasions is a prominent factor towards high regional product demand. In addition, China and India are major producer of fire crackers, which substantially contributes in the regional industry growth directly augmenting the strontium market size by the expected time span.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Strontium Market

Strontium market share is competitive due to the presence of various prominent industry share contributors i.e. Solvay, Sakai Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., BassTech International, Canteras Industriales Sl, QuÃ­mica del Estroncio, S.A., Joyieng Chemical Limited, Shenzhou Jiaxin Chemical Co., Ltd, Prochem Inc., Chemalloy Co. Inc. and NOAH Technologies Corporation.

Key strontium market players are focusing on strategic partnerships and new ventures for expanding and improving their product portfolio with new and innovative products to gain competitive edge over other manufacturers. For instance in 2007, Solvay joined its business units with CPC Barium Strontium GmbH to improve their strontium compound grades and enhance their product range.

Industry Viewpoint

Strontium is a silvery, soft alkali metal that has the tendency to burn in air and react with water. It is amongst the most abundant elements found in the earths crust and is attained from two mineral sources namely celestine and strontianite. It is widely used in electronics industry due to its exceptional thermodynamic and mechanical properties. Strontium carbonate is witnessing a fast growing industry share due to its extensive applications in pyrotechnic, electronics industry, medical activities etc. Asia Pacific and North America are the major regions that witnessed a significant demand owing to their vast population and rising industrialization

Key Insights Covered: Exhaustive Strontium Market

1. Market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Strontium industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Strontium industry.

3. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Strontium industry.

4. Market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2025 of Strontium industry.

Research Methodology: Strontium Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ WorldWide Strontium Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580