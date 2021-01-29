Best Market Research on Structured Cabling Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Structured Cabling Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Structured Cabling Market size valued at over USD 11 billion in 2018 and will grow at a CAGR of 12% from 2019 to 2025.

U.S. structured cabling market, by application, 2018 & 2025 (USD Million)

Increasing end-to-end connectivity across network components and technological advancements in IT equipment are expected to drive structured cabling market growth. Cloud connectivity, IoT technology, and automation are some of the major technological trends, which are experiencing high adoption in several sectors. With a rise in the adoption of these advanced technologies in industrial segments, cabling infrastructure of the IT devices is becoming more complex. Centralized solutions are being developed for the effective management of these IT assets. The demand for these solutions is growing at a rapid pace with the rising adoption of software technologies that are providing an efficient platform to operators for managing the network & connectivity of devices. Massive data generation & storage requirements in these industrial sectors will drive the need for effective cable management technologies and provide an impetus to overall industry growth.

Technological advancements & innovations in IT infrastructure devices account for the complexity in the arrangement of cables and their connectivity to electrical devices. Players operating in the structured cabling market are developing effective cabling solutions that can reduce such complexities and assist operators in understanding device connections and their networking. It helps to improve data transmission rates and accuracy at a faster speed. Building infrastructure areas where these systems are being installed include entrance facilities, equipment room, backbone cabling, telecommunications room, horizontal cabling, and work area. Several advantages of products include cost-effectiveness, enhanced airflow & flexibility, reduced risk of downtime, and cabling bulk & congestion, among others.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Structured Cabling Market

Structured Cabling Market, By Component

UK structured cabling market share, by component, 2018

In 2018, hardware components accounted for over 70% of the global structured cabling market and are witnessing high adoption due to a rise in the demand for cabling infrastructure in several IT devices. Moreover, the size of IT facilities is growing rapidly with increasing storage requirements, forcing operators to install new devices. Installation of such a large number of devices results in network complexities, driving the need for technologies offering advanced cabling infrastructure. Moreover, manufacturers in the structured cabling market are developing components offering high-speed data transmission and accessibility. Fiber optic cables are experiencing high adoption owing to several advantages, such as high bandwidth, longer distance, resistance to electromagnetic interference, lightweight and low-security risks offered as compared to copper cables.

Structured Cabling Market, By Application

The IT & telecom sector accounted for a major share of the structured cabling market in 2018 due to increasing installation of the fiber optic cables for providing networking & communication services to the customers. This sector is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 11% over the forecast timespan. Businesses operating in this sector are engaged in developing flexible cabling infrastructure that supports telephone, video, computer, and other IP-based communication systems. IT devices need to have an efficient cabling infrastructure that allows systems to operate at adequate power load & energy ratings. Moreover, telecom companies are focusing to provide enhanced communication services to the customers. The innovative solutions offered by players in the structured cabling market is aiding telecom operators to efficiently perform their business operations.

Structured Cabling Market, By Region

Europe structured cabling market size, 2025

The Europe structured cabling market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 13% over the forecast period. The trend of digitization has led to an increase in the demand for data centers in Europe. New laws governing data security in Europe, including the European Union General Data Protection Regulation, are driving the data center infrastructure demand, thereby providing impetus to Europe industry growth. For instance, Facebook established its large-scale data center in Europe contributing to the development of the countrys digital infrastructure. Building environment-friendly data centers are also supported by governments in this region. The RenewIT Project undertaken in 2014 focused on green energy. In 2014, it was announced that USD 4.4 million will be invested in the project over the next few years. Such factors are anticipated to positively impact the structured cabling market.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Structured Cabling Market

Key players operating in the structured cabling market include The Siemon Company, TE Connectivity, Schneider Electric SE, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, RiT Tech (Intelligence Solutions) Ltd., Reichle & De-Massari AG, Panduit Corporation, Nexans S.A., Metz Connect, Legrand, IBM Corporation, Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Fiber Mountain, Inc., Corning, Inc., CommScope Holding Co., Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., CA Technologies, Belden Inc., Anixter International, and ABB Ltd., among others. Players are engaged in developing innovative solutions to cater to the rising demand for effective cable management technologies in several business segments. The competition in the structured cabling market is increasing rapidly due to the presence of a large customer base. Companies are developing technologies based on their business requirements. For instance, Data Talk Telecom is offering structured cabling solutions to support the voice, data, and video connectivity in the telecom sector. Moreover, technology providers are offering innovative components or tools, which are being incorporated by OEMs in their offerings to enhance the features of their products. For instance, Comallis Technology Systems has entered into partnerships with several manufacturers in the industry, which include Corning Cable Systems, Panduit, TE Connectivity, and Commscope Enterprise Solutions.

Structured Cabling Industry Viewpoint

Technological advancements & innovations are the major competitive strategies in the structured cabling market. For instance, CommScope is offering SYSTIMAX GigaSPEED XL, a fully integrated technology that consists of cords, cables, patching hardware, and outlets. Similarly, the iPatch smart patching system offered by the company provides real-time control over voice & data connections. Such integrated technologies will allow industrial sectors to implement the complete cabling system in their IT infrastructure facilities, resulting in a one-time investment for the businesses. With such a rise in technological advancements, industries are engaged in transforming their traditional solutions through modern cable management technologies, accelerating structured cabling market growth

