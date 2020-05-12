Best Market Research on Synthetic Biology Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Synthetic Biology Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Synthetic Biology Market size was valued at over USD 11 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to witness a CAGR over 24% up to 2025.

North America

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Synthetic Biology Market

Synthetic Biology Market, By Product, 2018 & 2025 (USD Million)

Strong applications outlook across various end use industries including agriculture, industrial chemicals, health care is anticipated to drive synthetic biology market share. Shifting production trends towards materials derived from natural plant products such as rubber, essential oils, food flavours and fragrances will support industry development. Increasing research activities with collaboration of science, technology and engineering to design, redesign, produce or modify living organisms, genetic materials, and biological systems will create new growth opportunities for industry participants over the forecast period.

Increasing investments in R&D activities supported by the government agencies will provide positive business outlook for businesses across the market. As per National Science Foundation, U.S. invested around USD 820 million from 2008-2014 and is estimated to be one of the largest investors in synthetic biology market globally. Similarly, UK invested over USD 330 million from 2008-2016 to promote the industry development. Factors such as optimized production process, improved access to renewable energy and reduced carbon footprints fuelling publicly funded synthetic biology projects worldwide.

Rising demand for biofuel as a result of global energy crisis, depletion of fossil fuels and increasing pollution will foster the market growth. Recent advancement in synthetic biology are paving the way for the fourth-generation biofuels production, where specially engineered microorganism/crops will serve as feedstock material. Increased worldwide per capita energy consumption owing to rapid industrialization with an upsurge in global population is likely to propel synthetic biology applications across energy sector.

Increasing concern pertaining to food security with growing population, changing climate and environmental stress will also boost the market. Synthetic biology aims to fulfil sustainable agricultural practices that allow minimal use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides along increased yield. Factors such as food production with better shelf life, higher and tailored nutritional or medicinal value will foster synthetic biology applications across food and agricultural sector. However, biosafety, biosecurity and ethical risk related to synthetic biology may hamper the business expansion.

Synthetic Biology Market, By Product

Core products are expected to witness CAGR over 25% up to 2025. Strong applications outlook for synthetic genes, synthetic DNA parts, chassis organisms and synthetic cells across pharmaceuticals and diagnostics field supporting this segment growth. Wide range of applications such as drugs manufacturing, fuel and raw materials for industrial processes and production of food will boost demand for the global market. Positive application outlook of synthetically engineered microbe in bioremediation such as breakdown of petroleum products in less toxic by-products, degradation of chemicals like pesticides, dioxins, radioactive substance and pharmaceutical products will foster the industry growth.

U.S. Synthetic Biology Market, By Product, 2018 (USD Million)

Synthetic Biology Market, By Technology

Microfluidics accounted for more than 19% market share in 2018. Improved demand for the development of an easy-to-handle and low-cost clinical diagnostic supporting this segment growth. Fast sampling/identifying capabilities and dependable measurements of metabolic constraints from a human body with minimum invasion are the major factors likely to fuel microfluidics technology demand. Rapid expansion of clinical diagnostics market globally will also provide lucrative business opportunities for synthetic biology market players.

Genetic engineering is anticipated to witness notable growth over the projected timeframe. Increasing technological advancements in line with gene editing techniques that are efficient enough in treatment of a genetic disease as compared to the conventional therapies driving this segment growth. For instance, recently developed CRISPR-Cas9 systems are being used extensively as it is more accurate, cheaper and efficient than the existing methods to genetically modify crop strains and yeast to prepare biofuels.

Synthetic Biology Market, By Application

Synthetic biology industry from agriculture applications is expected to register CAGR over 24% up to 2025. Growing necessity to improve production by modifying the genetic sequence of crops, also known as transgenic or genetically modified crops is likely to support this segment growth. Growing transgenic crops production owing to increase in food demand, rising population and favorable government policies fueling market development. However, less consumer acceptance due to concerns regarding genetically modified crops and stringent regulations related to production and labeling of the product may hamper the industry expansion.

Pharmaceuticals & diagnostics application accounted for over 75% market share in 2018. Increasing acceptance of microfluidics technology in biopharmaceutical production for monitoring and optimizing protein drug production is fostering overall market size. Key advantages including shorter analysis time, greater control of experimental parameters, high resolution and sensitivity for the detection and separation of molecules and cost reduction fuelling microfluidics technology adoption rate. Strong demand from research applications to study the nanoparticle transport in blood, observation of chemical kinetics and antibiotic drug-resistant bacteria will also support market expansion in coming years.

Synthetic Biology Market, By Region

Europe is expected to register fastest CAGR over 25% up to 2025. Rise in R&D expenditure across medical field and presence of large number of pharmaceutical companies will support the synthetic biology market growth in the region. Increasing government research programs such as ERASynBio and Horizon 2020 for sustainable production of renewable resources and their application across food, feed, materials, fibers, chemicals and bioenergy through efficient and/or innovative technologies fuelling regional growth.

Asia Pacific synthetic biology market accounted for over 25% market share in 2018. Rising awareness in developing economies such as India and China with surge in chronic diseases occurrences will foster the market size. Increasing necessity for food production with high nutritional value, enhanced shelf life and free from harmful allergens is likley to propel biotechnology applications. In addition, surge in feedstock production with engineered microorganisms to enhance the quality of animal or plant based food products driving regional market growth.

Asia Pacific Synthetic Biology Market, 2018 (USD Million)

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Synthetic Biology Market

Synthetic biology market is competitive in nature due to the presence of large, regional and multinational players in the market. Key industry participants include Amyris, DNA2.0, Evolva, DSM, Twist biosciences, Integrated DNA technologies, GenScript, Editas Medicine, Inc., Novozymes, Blue heron, Pareto Biotechnologies, TeselaGenSyntrox Inc, and Thermo Fischer Scientific. Companies are adopting strategies such as collaborations to carry out R&D activities, new product launch and joint ventures for business expansion. In September 2018, Novozymes announced the launch of BalanciusTM, new feed additive for broiler chickens which improves the gut health. This will enable farmers to produce 3% more food from same amount of feed and move towards more sustainable production. This strategy of the company will increase the customer base and lower the environmental impact on food production.

Industry Viewpoint

Synthetic biology is one of promising and fastest growing technologies around the globe. It has a range of applications in the field of medicine, agriculture, nanotechnology, and industrial sector. Rise in funding from public and private organizations is likely to provide strong business outlook for the industry players involved in synthetic biology field. The speed and efficiency of DNA synthesis coupled with increase in genomic data are the key factors propelling the use of advanced technologies for the production of commercial products including proteins and renewable chemicals. Manufacturers of biofuels, renewable chemicals and specialty chemicals, bioproducts, pharmaceutical ingredients, health products, and food ingredients are expected to launch new products in the market.

