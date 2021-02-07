Best Market Research on Thermal Energy Storage Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Thermal Energy Storage Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Thermal Energy Storage Market size was valued over USD 16 billion in 2017 and is set to exceed cumulative deployment of 13,000 MW by 2024.

Europe Thermal Energy Storage Market Size, 2013 – 2024 (USD Million)

Increasing adoption of renewable energy sources coupled with growing demand for Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) will drive the market growth. In addition, rising need for improving energy efficiency along with ongoing energy utilization efforts will have a positive impact on the systems demand. In September 2018, the Government of Canada updated Commercial Energy Conservation and Efficiency Program, a financial incentive plan under which rebates of around USD 15,000 are available for energy upgrades in the commercial sector.

Increasing government measures toward sustainable technology adoption will help achieve the established carbon emission reduction targets and thus will stimulate the global market growth. Growing demand for energy efficient and cost competitive sources coupled with continuous and reliable power requirements across various industries will complement the industry landscape. In September 2015, European Commission adopted Strategic Energy Technology (SET) plan which aims to accelerate the deployment and development of low-carbon technologies.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Thermal Energy Storage Market

Thermal Energy Storage Market, By Storage Material

Molten salt based thermal energy storage industry will witness a robust growth on account of large-scale storage capacity along with the ability to enable stable and dispatchable power delivery. High boiling point & volumetric heat capacity along with low vapor pressure are some of the key parameters stimulating the systems adoption.

Phase change material based thermal energy storage industry is set to grow owing to the materials capability to store within a small temperature range along with its substantial heat storage capacity. Ongoing research and development initiatives toward the materials applicability in medium and high temperature applications including the CSP and thermal power plants will propel the business landscape.

Thermal Energy Storage Market, By Technology

Sensible heat thermal energy storage market will witness growth on account of increasing demand for solar thermal systems coupled with its applicability across large scale district heating and cooling systems. Ability to perform completely reversible charging and discharging operations for an infinite number of cycles is an underlying feature of the technology that will further boost its adoption.

Latent heat thermal energy storage market will grow owing to its isothermal nature of the storage process along with high storage density. High suitability across the industrial establishments and space heating and cooling in buildings will boost the business growth.

Thermal Energy Storage Industry, By Application

Increasing demand for cost efficient and uninterrupted power supply from off grid and remote areas will boost the market growth. In addition, introduction of various government schemes pertaining to electricity generation from solar power plants will further propel the industry growth. Under the Feed-In Tariff scheme, the renewable power generation provider receives the equivalent of retail electricity price for each unit produced and the extra power they sell back to the grid.

Rising inclination toward the renewable energy based electricity generation in district heating systems along with ability to provide augmented efficiency will positively influence the thermal energy storage market. Increasing focus toward R&D with an aim to decrease the levelized cost of electricity for CSP plants will increase the product adoption.

Thermal Energy Storage Market, By End-Use

Growing spending toward infrastructure establishment and development will drive the demand for Heating, Ventilation & Air-Conditioning (HVAC) systems and thus will boost the industrial thermal energy storage market. Furthermore, increasing adoption of these systems across industries using large quantity of hot water for economic operation will accelerate the industry growth.

Ongoing replacement and refurbishment activities across the commercial and residential establishments along with escalating electricity demand will positively influence the thermal energy storage market. Increasing expenditure toward the modernization of electric infrastructure will enhance the development of grid systems and thereby will propel the product adoption.

Thermal Energy Storage Market, By Region

Increasing research & development activities aimed toward energy storage along with positive consumer outlook toward renewable based power generation will boost the U.S. market growth. In 2018, the U.S. accounted for 41% of the total 1,361 operational projects and 33% of the 18 under construction projects globally.

Growing measures toward limiting carbon footprint along with greater investments in solar energy will increase the thermal energy storage systems installation in Europe. Government targets for energy efficiency and renewable energy will create significant growth opportunities for the industry. Lombardia, Italy in August 2017 adopted an incentive program with a budget of around USD 4.5 million and provide rebates of over USD 3,000 that covers up to 50% cost for purchasing and installation of energy storage systems.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Thermal Energy Storage Market

Key industry players in the global market comprises Ice Energy, Abengoa Solar, SolarReserve, Baltimore Aircoil Company, TAS Energy, Steffes Corporation, Burns & McDonnell, DN Tanks, Caldwell Energy Company, Goss Engineering, Fafco, BrightSource Energy, Cryogel and Evapco amongst others.

Eminent players are introducing technological advancements in the existing technology to increase the systems demand by providing enhanced thermal energy management systems. The industry giants are focusing on inorganic growth ventures as a part of their strategy for expansion.

Thermal Energy Storage Industry Viewpoint

Thermal energy storage is a technology that allows temporary storage of energy from heat, ice, cold air or water for later utilization. The system provides energy storage by heating, cooling, melting, vaporizing or solidifying a material and the energy becomes available when the process is reversed. These systems are primarily deployed for meeting the off peak energy requirements and to increase the energy efficiency of heating and cooling systems

