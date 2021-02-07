Best Market Research on Ventricular Assist Devices Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Ventricular Assist Devices Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Ventricular Assist Devices Market size was valued over USD 1.0 billion in 2017 and is expected to witness more than 10.5% CAGR from 2018 to 2024.

U.S. ventricular assist devices market, By age, 2017 & 2024 (USD Million)

Increase in number of people suffering from heart failure and other cardiovascular diseases in European countries will be one of the major impact rendering factors for the growth of ventricular assist devices market in the forthcoming years. As per the statistics published by the European Heart Network, every year around 4 million people in Europe and over 2 million in Europe Union (EU) die because of several cardiovascular diseases. Increase in patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases leading to heart failure will lead to growing demand and adoption rate of ventricular assist devices, fueling the industry growth.

Technological advancements in the North America region has resulted in ventricular assist devices becoming an increasingly widespread and accepted therapy for patients suffering from high heart failure rate. Technological advances have led to improved durability of the devices implantability, extended support and also lengthened the survival rates in patients. Introduction of latest third generation left ventricular assist device employs magnetic levitation (MAGLEV) technology that allows rotation without wear and friction. Hence, growing technological advancements pertaining to ventricular assist devices in North America will boost the market growth.

High cost of the devices and the implantation procedures will be one of the major factors impeding the growth of the market. The ventricular assist device on an average costs around USD 100,000 and the total procedure costs around USD 700,000 over a six year period. The high cost of the device and procedures is unaffordable to the low and middle income patient population, thereby declining the demand and growth of the business.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Ventricular Assist Devices Market

Ventricular Assist Devices Market, By Product

Germany ventricular assist devices market share, By product, 2017

Left ventricular assist devices market held the majority of market share in the year 2017 and was valued over USD 829.9 million. Increase in number of people suffering from end-stage heart failure will result in growing demand and adoption rate for LVAD devices, enhancing the left ventricular assist devices market growth in the near future.

Right ventricular assist devices market is estimated to grow at a robust CAGR of 10.6% in the forthcoming years. Increase in number of people suffering from acute right ventricular failure will result in boosting the demand and adoption rate, thereby augmenting business growth in the near future.

Ventricular Assist Devices Market, By Application

Bridge-to-candidacy (BTC) therapy market held the maximum market share an was valued around at USD 316.4 million in the year 2017. Decrease in number of heart donors across the globe has resulted in people opting for ventricular assist devices, but the patients that are not listed for transplantation are provided BTC therapy. Increase in use of BTC therapy for severe heart failure patients needing ventricular assist device implantation urgently will enhance the market growth in the near future.

Destination therapy market is projected to witness considerable amount of growth at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast time period. Destination therapy provides long-term support to the patients and is one of the most advised therapies in the treatment of severe end-stage heart failure amongst the population. Several benefits provided such as high survival rate, better quality of life, cost-effectiveness and cost utility will be one of the major reasons for boosting the growth of ventricular assist devices market for destination therapy.

Ventricular Assist Devices Market, By Age

The sales of ventricular assist devices among people aged between 60-79 years was high and was valued at around USD 444.0 million in the year 2017. According to a recent research survey, it was observed that the chances of heart failure are high, and prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is around 70% to 75% in people of 0-79 years of age. Increase in geriatric population across the globe will result in growing number of people prone to cardiovascular diseases, fuelling the growth of ventricular assist devices in the future.

The sales of the ventricular assist devices among people aged between 40-59 years is estimated to grow significantly at a CAGR of 10.6% over the forecast timeframe. As per the research studies, the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases among people aged between 40-59 years is around 40% but, growing sedentary lifestyle, smoking, alcohol consumption and improper eating habits is expected to increase the prevalence. Growing prevalence of cardiovascular disease in people aged between 40-59 years will boost the sales of ventricular assist devices.

Ventricular Assist Devices Market, By Region

Europe ventricular assist devices market, by country, 2024 (USD Million)

U.S. dominated the North America ventricular assist devices market and was valued at around USD 615.1 million in the year 2017. According to Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 610,000 people die of heart disease in the U.S. every year. Increase in number of people suffering from cardiovascular disease, recent technological advancements and favorable reimbursement policies in the country will boost the demand and adoption rate of ventricular assist devices, augmenting the market growth in United States.

India ventricular assist devices market is estimated to grow substantially at a CAGR of 15.2% during the projection period. Growing geriatric population in the Asia Pacific region will result in high cardiovascular disease prevalence leading to high heart failure rates. Also, rise in awareness among the patients about the treatments related to cardiovascular diseases and heart failure will increase the demand for ventricular assist devices in the country.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Ventricular Assist Devices Market

Some of the leading key players include Abbott, Abiomed, Berlin Heart, Bivacor, CardiacAssist, Inc., Evaheart, Maquet, Jarvik Heart, Medtronic, Terumo Corporation and others. These companies focus and implement important strategic decisions such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations in order to expand their product portfolio and geographic reach. Also, new product launches and product innovation will benefit the companies in strengthening their market position. In July 2018, Medtronic announced the approval and launch of a new left ventricular assist devices in the U.S., that is less invasive and more beneficial to the patient.

Ventricular Assist Devices Industry Viewpoint

Ventricular assist devices offer several lifesaving therapies to patients that suffer from end-stage heart failure and for whom heart donor is not available. There are a number of ventricular assist devices currently available in the market, however, several challenges and restraining factors such as high cost and health risk affect the adoption rate of the devices. End-stage heart failure affects around 6 million Americans annually and is responsible for heavy healthcare burden on several countries. Despite several advances in healthcare therapies, it is estimated that around one million people will suffer from heart failure with high mortality rates. In the last few years, left ventricular assist devices have transitioned from bridge-to-transplant therapy to destination therapy for the patients suffering from advanced heart failure

