Best Market Research on Waste Heat to Power Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Waste Heat to Power Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ WorldWide Waste Heat to Power Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Waste Heat to Power Market

Industry / Sector Trends

Waste Heat to Power Market size was valued over USD 15 billion in 2018 and annual capacity addition is anticipated to exceed 14 GW by 2025.

U.S. Waste Heat to Power Market Size, By Technology, 2018 & 2025 (USD Million)

Paradigm shift toward the integration of renewable energy resources along with rising global energy demand is set to drive the waste heat to power market size. Robust industrial sector growth & rising energy demand will stimulate the product adoption across developing economies. Stringent government mandates along with rising focus to curtail emissions have aligned industrial inclination toward integration of effective energy conservation measures.

Growing significance for energy management & optimization coupled with growing consumer awareness toward utilization of renewable energy resources will stimulate waste heat to power market size. Energy intensive industries including non-metallic mineral production, petroleum refining, and heavy metal production are some of the key application areas with significant waste heat recovery potential. WHP systems on account of their ability to reduce operating costs and compliance with the clean energy initiatives is set to gain prominence over the coming years.

Government initiatives aimed at maximizing energy efficiency while reducing carbon footprint will drive the deployment of waste heat to power systems. In addition, effective energy utilization policies have shifted the regulatory and consumer policies toward energy efficiency and environmental protection. Ongoing technological innovations have significantly reduced the system cost which will further stimulate the WHP market growth.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Waste Heat to Power Market

Waste Heat to Power Market, By Technology

Steam rankine cycle WHP market is predicted to expand over 12% by 2025. Ease of operation and minimal maintenance cost are the prominent features favoring the technology deployment preferable over other available counterparts. Furthermore, rising demand for clean energy from energy intensive industries along with stringent emission norms will propel the product demand.

Kalina cycle waste heat to power market size in 2018, was valued over USD 400 million. Declining costs and rising consumer awareness toward energy efficient heat recovery systems will stimulate the product demand in near timeframe. Features including flexibility and reduced thermal emissions and ability to offer higher thermodynamic efficiency will boost the technology adoption.

Waste Heat to Power Market, By End-Use

China Waste Heat to Power Market Size, By End-Use, 2018 & 2025 (USD Million)

Cement industries, in 2018 accounted for over 24% of the global waste heat to power market size. The growth across the sector is attributed to huge potential for heat recovery offered by cement industries along with increasing electricity tariffs. Growing prominence of ORC-based systems on account of their ability to recover a significant amount of heat from low-temperature sources will further support their incursion in the industry.

Shifting trends toward energy optimization along with demand for reliable and uninterrupted electricity will foster the petroleum refining industry WHP market size. Exhaust streams from refineries contain high-quality waste heat, which can be utilized for power generation. Rising industrial investments toward refining capacity additions along with increasing demand for refined petroleum products will further stimulate the product adoption across the sector.

Waste heat to power market across heavy metal production industry is anticipated to grow over 12% by 2025. Escalating demand for onsite power generation along with presence of large number of high temperature processes across these industries will drive the deployment of these systems. Increasing government spending toward infrastructure development coupled with robust industrial sector growth will further enhance the industry outlook.

Waste Heat to Power Market, By Region

Europe Waste Heat to Power Market Size, By Region, 2018 (USD Million)

Increasing investment toward clean energy technologies along with growing demand for onsite power generation will drive the U.S. waste heat to power market share. Rising need for retrofitting and expansion of existing industrial equipment on account of stringent legislative emission standards will boost the product demand. The U.S. EPA under its Clean Air Act introduced national emission standards with an aim to limit emissions of hazardous air pollutants from stationary and mobile sources. Positive outlook toward industrial sector growth will further stimulate the demand for WHP systems.

Europe waste heat to power market is set to surpass USD 12 billion by 2025. Introduction of energy efficiency standards and efforts toward reducing GHG emissions from the key economic sectors will strengthen the deployment prospects for these units. Technology innovations, declining costs and supportive policy environment are some of the paramount factors which will stimulate the product demand across the region. Rising focus toward sustainable development and energy security will augment the industry outlook.

China waste heat to power market will witness robust growth on account of establishment of new industrial facilities along with resurgent economic growth in the country. Ongoing investments across chemical industries coupled with the focus of regulatory regime to improve energy efficiency will further expand the installation arena of WHP units. Moreover, introduction of financial incentives with an aim to support the emission reduction efforts will complement the industry outlook.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Waste Heat to Power Market

Key industry players operating across waste heat to power market include IHI Corporation, AMEC Foster Wheeler, Cochran, Forbes Marshall Private, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Siemens, AC Boilers Spa, Rentech Boiler Systems, Thermax, Viessmann, Bosch Thermotechnology, Walchandnagar, General Electric, Ormat, Exergy and Durr Group.

Eminent participants across the industry are focusing on various strategic assets including overseas business expansion, strategic business acquisitions, robust research & development activities and joint ventures as a part of their strategy initiatives. Moreover, in addition to refurbishment, companies are also focused in providing extended after sales service to attain competitive edge over other players.

Waste Heat to Power Industry Viewpoint

Waste heat to power involves capturing of heat discarded from an industrial process which could be further used to generate electricity. The waste heat streams are generated from furnaces, turbines, engines, ovens etc. across the industrial sector. Waste heat to power is also generated at mining sites, landfills, and compressor stations and is predominantly applied in industrial sectors where the characteristics of waste heat stream are favorable

Key Insights Covered: Exhaustive Waste Heat to Power Market

1. Market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Waste Heat to Power industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Waste Heat to Power industry.

3. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Waste Heat to Power industry.

4. Market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2025 of Waste Heat to Power industry.

Research Methodology: Waste Heat to Power Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ WorldWide Waste Heat to Power Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580