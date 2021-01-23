Best Market Research on Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Market

Industry / Sector Trends

Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market size was over USD 1.6 billion in 2018 and industry expects consumption at over 700 million square meters by 2025.

U.S. Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market Share, By Product, 2018 & 2025, (Mn. Sqr. Mtrs.)

Growing consumer preference towards light wear, comfortable clothing along with increasing penetration of high-performance fabric in sportswear industry shall foster the waterproof breathable textiles market growth. Increasing popularity among consumers toward comfortable clothing during intense workouts and training sessions has augmented high-performance apparels demand. Global sports apparel market revenue amounted over USD 170 billion in 2018 which shows significant opportunities for market growth. Increasing awareness about the benefits of waterproof breathable textiles in extreme weather conditions and growing demand for multifunctional fabric from various industries shall further boost the market growth.

Waterproof breathable textiles offer superior protection against various external factors such as wind and rain. Europe industrial protective clothing market valued over USD 1.6 billion in 2018. The fabric is widely used in the production of waterproof jackets, footwear, bottoms and gloves as they enhance the comfort level by eliminating the moisture buildup in the fabric which is the major driving factor of the market. These products support maximum wear comfort and offer a wider functionality as compared to traditional outdoor clothing. Increasing technological advancements in textile manufacturing and growing demand for comfortable fabrics in the apparel & footwear industry shall further propel the waterproof breathable textiles market share.

Changing consumer lifestyle and fashion trends pertaining to increasing penetration through various digital platforms has created several opportunities for new fashion & lifestyle trends which might hinder the market growth. In addition, technological advancements have made it possible to incorporate smart fabric in textiles which offer temperature equalization and weather control. The technology prevents leakage during liquid phase, provide superior thermal insulation and protection against wind and rain which may hamper the market growth. However, increasing consumer preference towards environmentally friendly products along with demand for sportswear that offers resistance to bacteria and reduces odor may preferably accelerate the product demand.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Market

Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Market, By Raw Material

Global polyurethane market size may witness gains close to 6% up to 2025. These composite materials are extensively used in manufacturing sports apparels, protective workwear, and fashion rainwear owing to their ability to eliminate condensation and heat build-up problems. Increasing demand for cost effective, lightweight and durable materials from textile industry should further propel the material demand.

Global polypropylene market size may exceed USD 210 million during the predicted timeframe. These materials offer superior elasticity & toughness which makes it compatible for high strength and flexibility endurance activities and provide a low cost solution for protecting workers in dirty environments. Changing consumer preference towards light clothing and growing penetration in healthcare, commercial and other industrial applications should foster industry growth.

Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market, By Product

Waterproof breathable garments market demand exceeded USD 850 billion in 2018 on account of increasing demand for high performance clothing from sports & fitness, healthcare and oil & gas industries. Advancement in technology along with innovative fibers development, that manages moisture levels, allow fibers to cool, heat or breathe with respect to conditions may foster product demand. Changing consumer perception towards multifunctional fabrics along with increasing number of supermarkets and retail outlets shall boost the overall industry growth.

Waterproof breathable gloves market size may witness significant gains at around 5% up to 2025. Growing demand for waterproof, and dirt resistant gloves in healthcare & medical, automotive finishing and chemical industries is the major factor driving the industry. These products offer superior barrier protection, high durability and ensure better grip as compared to conventional gloves. Rising consumer awareness and stringent government regulations on healthcare efficacy may encourage product demand.

Market Analysis By Textile

Global membrane fabrics market size is poised to surpass USD 1.5 billion by 2025. Waterproof and breathable membranes are widely utilized in manufacturing various sports apparel, cycling garments and backpacks owing to its durability and ability to resist dirt & sweat. Microporous membranes work by allowing sweat molecules to evaporate easily. Changing consumer inclination towards synthetic fibers owing to their superior benefits and rising inclination for outdoor activities may trigger market share.

Densely woven textile market demand may witness growth at around 6% up to 2025. These offers better insulation & protection against environmental susceptibilities such as rain, wind, and snow. Rising demand for durable jackets and vests has boosted densely woven waterproof & breathable textile share. Changing consumer outlook and rising inclination towards mountain sports may boost product demand as they provide better insulation and protection from environmental factors which further enhance overall fabrics demand.

WBT Market, By Application

Active sportswear application is poised to surpass USD 1 billion over the foreseeable timeframe on account of growing consumer concerns towards health & fitness and increasing participation in various physical fitness activities including hiking, climbing, and mountaineering. Changing fashion trends has led to rise in versatile wear with enhanced functionalities, which in turn may favour waterproof breathable textiles market share. Rising popularity among consumers toward comfortable clothing during intense workouts and training sessions has increased the sales of high-performance apparels, which is the key driver of the market. Increasing economic standards and rising per capita income has enhanced consumer willingness to spend more on multifunctional garments which may fuel product demand.

Global footwear market demand from motorcycling application may witness significant gains at over 6.5% up to 2025. These products offer superior impact resistance and protect the consumer from any serious accidents. Waterproof & breathable fabrics designed footwear can be easily customized with hardness & mechanical flexibility which provides overall protection. Growing road safety among consumers & stringent workplace regulations towards protective wear usage while driving may fuel product demand.

Regional Insights

North America, led by Canada, Mexico, and the U.S. waterproof breathable textiles market size should surpass USD 900 million by 2025 owing to the growing economic growth and increasing sports & fitness market in the region. Rising consumer involvement in v yoga, aerobics and running fitness activities has shifted inclination towards high performance and comfortable clothing which is a key driving factor of the market. Increasing consumer expenditure on active sportswear along with growing trend for fashionable sports apparel should drive regional industry growth.

Europe WBT market share driven by Germany, UK, France, Italy and Spain may record gains over 5% in the projected timeperiod pertaining to the growing demand for high quality protective fabrics in the region. Growing safety concerns and increasing technological advancements have enabled the production of garments and gloves manufactured from breathable fabrics which are utilized in various industrial operations such as drilling, mining. Increasing working population in various manufacturing hubs and growing trend for multi-functional clothing may accelerate the regional growth.

Asia Pacific driven by India, Japan, and China waterproof breathable textile market size may register gains at over 6.5% during the foreseeable time frame. Increasing popularity of various sports activities such as mountaineering, hiking & trekking has urged manufacturers to develop high quality clothing and footwear products. Increasing production capacity for textile products has fuelled premium quality fabrics demand which can withstand adverse weather conditions which is the major driving factor of the market. Rapid industrialization along with easy availability of raw materials shall further accelerate the market growth.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Market

The waterproof breathable textiles market share is fragmented with five participants accounting for above 70% of the total demand in 2018 including Mitsui, Nike, Toray Industries, Covestro, and Clariant AG. Major manufacturers are focusing on forming strategies in the value chain to developing new innovative product and gain a competitive edge in the market.

Industry Viewpoint

Waterproof breathable textiles enhance the quality of the fabric and are used to design garments, footwear and other accessories as they prevent the penetration of liquid water and provide protection against wind and moisture. These textiles act as a barrier between body & humidity of environment, maintain wearer comfort by allowing internal water vapour to escape through pores and improve the functional properties of the fabric.

