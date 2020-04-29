Beta-Carotene Market Competitive Analysis to 2026 | Merck KGaA; Lycored; DSM; Kemin Industries, Inc.; NATUREX; Sensient Colors LLC; others

Data Bridge Market Research has published a new report titled Beta-Carotene Market reports provides 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Merck KGaA; Lycored; DSM; Kemin Industries, Inc.; BASF SE; E.I.D. – Parry (India) Limited; NATUREX; Sensient Colors LLC; Chr. Hansen Holding A/S; ExcelVite; DDW The Color House; VidyaHerbs; Allied Biotech Corporation; Nutralliance; Vinayak Ingredients India Pvt Ltd.; Foodchem International Corporation; Döhler; Archer Daniels Midland Company; colorMaker, Inc.; Penta Manufacturer; KINGHERBS; Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. among others.

Global beta-carotene market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 3.73% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Unique structure of the report

Global Beta-Carotene Market By Source (Fruits & Vegetables, Algae, Fungi, Palm Oil, Synthetic, Others), Solubility (Oil Soluble, Water Soluble), Form (Powder, Liquid), Application (Food & Beverages, Animal Feed, Aquaculture Feed, Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers:

Increasing awareness regarding a number of health benefits provided by these pigments such as antioxidants, nutritional requirements acts as a market driver

Growing volume of geriatric population globally is expected to propel the growth of this market

High prevalence of chronic diseases globally giving rise to adoption of products with a number of nutritional benefits drives the market growth

Increasing levels of disposable income resulting in higher consumption for cosmetics that are naturally nutritional also accelerates the market growth in the forecast period

Market Restraints:

Rising levels of raw material costs as well as distribution for these products globally resulting in higher end-use costs of the product restricts the market growth

Presence of a number of substitute products offering similar benefits and uses is expected to hinder the growth of this market

This report covers complete upcoming and present trends applicable to the market along with restrictions and drivers in the business development. It offers industry predictions for the forthcoming years. This research analyzes main markets and their sub-segments, evolving patterns and pressures on the industry, strategic perspectives and shifting situations of supply and demand, quantifies opportunities with the size of the market and forecasts the market, and monitors emerging developments/opportunities/challenges.

