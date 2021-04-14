Beta Glucan Market 2020 Analysis by Overview, Growth, Top Companies, Trends, Demand and Forecast to 2026

Verified Market Research adds new research report on market size for Beta Glucan and regional forecasts for 2020-2026. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the Beta Glucan market, taking into account market dynamics, segmentation, geographic expansion, the competitive landscape, and various other key issues. The market analysts who prepared the report have thoroughly examined the Beta Glucan market and provided reliable and accurate data. They understand the needs of the industry and customers, so they can easily focus on the issues that end users have been looking for. The research report provides an analysis of an assessment of existing and upcoming trends in which players can invest. It also includes an assessment of the players’ financial prospects and the nature of the competition.

Global Beta Glucan Market was valued at USD 305.40 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 576.28 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2017 to 2025.

AIT Ingredients (The Soufflet Group)

DSM Food Specialties B.V. & DSM Nutritional Products AG

Ceapro

Bio Origin

Super Beta Glucan (SBG)

Immuno Medic

BioSpringer

Angel Yeast Company

Lesaffre Human Care

Tate & Lyle Oat Ingredients

Biotec Pharmacon ASA (Biotec BetaGlucans AS)

Biothera Pharmaceuticals

Associated British Foods Plc

Kerry Group PLC