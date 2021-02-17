Beta Glucan Market 2020 Demand with Global Forecast by Top Leading Players: AIT Ingredients (The Soufflet Group), DSM Food Specialties B.V. & DSM Nutritional Products AG, Ceapro, Bio Origin, Super Beta Glucan (SBG), Immuno Medic, BioSpringer, Angel Yeast Company, Lesaffre Human Care, Tate & Lyle Oat Ingredients

New Jersey, United States: A qualitative research study accomplished by Verified Market Research titled 2020-2026 Global and Regional Beta Glucan Market: Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report is the most up to date report which comprises the latest trends that influence the market competition in the forecast period from 2020 to 2026. The report presents different market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. Primarily, the report introduces market demands and the present position of the Beta Glucan market.The report completes the value chain and downstream and upstream essentials.

Global Beta Glucan Market was valued at USD 305.40 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 576.28 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2017 to 2025.

Our expert analyst has categorized the market into product type, application/end-user, and geography. All the segments are analyzed based on their market share, growth rate, and growth potential. The growth potential, market share, size, and prospects of each segment and sub-segment are portrayed in the report. This thorough evaluation of the segments would help the players to focus on revenue-generating areas of the Beta Glucan Market.

The main Manufacturers covered in this report are:

AIT Ingredients (The Soufflet Group)

DSM Food Specialties B.V. & DSM Nutritional Products AG

Ceapro

Bio Origin

Super Beta Glucan (SBG)

Immuno Medic

BioSpringer

Angel Yeast Company

Lesaffre Human Care

Tate & Lyle Oat Ingredients

Biotec Pharmacon ASA (Biotec BetaGlucans AS)

Biothera Pharmaceuticals

Associated British Foods Plc

Kerry Group PLC