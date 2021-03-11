Beverage Packaging Market Investigation Reveals Enhanced Growth, Industry Developments, Outlook, Current Trends By 2029

Beverage Packaging Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Beverage Packaging is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Beverage Packaging in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/1389?source=atm

Beverage Packaging Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Increasing demand for smaller pack sizes to push the demand for beverage cans

Developed economies are experiencing an increase in the use of packaged beverages, owing to the availability of extra disposable income with people in developed countries. Market analysis shows that an increase in the demand for small pack sizes has triggered the growth of beverage cans in these regions. Consumers have prioritized their expenditure. Therefore, there has been an increasing demand for smaller packs, which creates opportunities for growth in demand for beverage cans. In addition, the increasing trend of on-the-go food consumption is expected to present potential opportunities for growth of the glass and metal beverage packaging market. Moreover, the choice of beverage packaging products is predominantly driven by aspects such as convenience and sustainability of packaging solutions, prices of raw materials and aesthetic appeal of packaging.

According to the market forecasts, the liquid cartons segment is expected to dominate the market with its market size of over US$ 45,000 Mn by the end of 2027, growing at a value CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

Plastic bottle consumption to witness an all-time high in the foreseeable future

PET bottles’ demand is at an all-time high, following increased rate of consumption by consumers in many countries. For instance, American consumers have been breaking records in terms of bottled water consumption. Similarly, in Japan, bottled water consumption witness high growth rate during the 2011 natural disaster case, when government channels advised against consuming anything other than bottled water. The bottled water market is also supported by an increase in consumer awareness regarding the health effects associated with the consumption of carbonated drinks. A significant number of U.S. consumers prefer premium bottled water, and are willing to pay more for the same instead of spending on other beverages. Plastic bottles market is expected to reach a market value of over US$ 34,000 Mn by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

Decreasing consumption of alcoholic beverages could affect the glass bottle market

The consumption of alcohol has decreased in various regions. Japan has a shrinking young population and aged consumers that account for more than 1/4th of the Japanese population. This has resulted in declining sales of soft drinks in the country. The amount of beer consumed by Germans has also dropped by more than 30%. Due to the reduced growth rate of consumption of alcoholic drinks as opposed to that of non-alcoholic drinks, the glass bottle segment is poised to witness a decline in market value share, during the next ten years. Moreover, the global beverage packaging market is also expected to witness a negative impact by high raw material prices and increasing government regulations regarding recyclable packaging solutions, reducing carbon footprint, and ensuring proper coding for optimum traceability, among others in the packaging industry. Due to increasing wastes, Chinese government introduced the excessive packaging regulations, in 2010, which covered beverage packaging, cosmetic packaging, and certain food & confectionary packaging. The Indian state of Maharashtra recently banned the use of packaged water bottles in government offices. The same is soon planned to be imposed on restaurants in the state.

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkdiscount/1389?source=atm

Reasons to Purchase this Beverage Packaging Market Report:

* Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

* Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment

* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

* 1-year analyst support, along with the data support in excel format.

Buy This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkout/1389?source=atm

The Beverage Packaging Market report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Beverage Packaging Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Beverage Packaging Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Beverage Packaging Market Size Growth Rate by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Beverage Packaging Market Size

2.1.1 Global Beverage Packaging Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Beverage Packaging Production 2014-2025

2.2 Beverage Packaging Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Beverage Packaging Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Beverage Packaging Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Beverage Packaging Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Beverage Packaging Market

2.4 Key Trends for Beverage Packaging Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Beverage Packaging Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Beverage Packaging Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Beverage Packaging Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Beverage Packaging Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Beverage Packaging Revenue by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.2.2 Beverage Packaging Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.3 Beverage Packaging Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

More Information…….