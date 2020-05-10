Bicycle Market Forecast Report Offers Actionable Insights 2018–2026

An Overview of the Global Bicycle Market for Eight-year Projection Period

XploreMR offers an 8-year forecast for the bicycle market between 2018 and 2026. The foremost objective of the report is to present insights on technological advancements in bicycle market. The report provides updates on drivers, restraints, opportunities and various regional trends in the bicycle market. The study provides market dynamics that are expected to influence current global bicycle sales and future prominence of the bicycle market over the forecast period.

The reports starts with market overview and provide market definition and taxonomy of the global bicycle market. The overview section thus presents the market dynamics which include market drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends followed by value chain analysis and pricing analysis. Moreover, this section also covers the brief global market forecast indicating the Y-o-Y projections and incremental opportunity over the forecast period.

The next section of the report covers the detailed market share analysis, Y-o-Y growth and market attractiveness analysis on the basis of segments such as product type, technology, end user, price and regions. A section of the report also highlights the country wise bicycle demand.

This section of the report provides market outlook for 2018-2026 and sets the forecast within the context of the report, including new technology advancement as well as high demand of bicycles in various regions for recreational and leisure activities.

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view and a market structure. Detailed profiles of manufacturers along with appendix are also included within the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the bicycle market.

Market participants in global bicycle market include Giant Bicycle Inc., Atlas Cycles Ltd., Derby Cycle, Avon Cycles Ltd., Trek Bicycle Corporation, Zhonglu Co. Ltd., Tube Investment of India Limited, Accell Group, Dorel Industries Inc., Merida Industry Co. Ltd., Tandem Group plc., and Samchuly Bicycle Co, Ltd.

Key Segments Covered

By Product Type Sports Road Mountain Hybrid

By Technology Conventional Electric

By End User Men Women Kids

By Price Premium Mid-range Low Range

By Region North America Latin America Europe China SEA & Pacific MEA

A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size analysis for bicycle market. It is vital to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecast in terms of CAGR, but also analyze the same on the basis of key parameters such as, year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities for market players.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of all segments in terms of absolute dollar. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the bicycle market. In addition to this, we have also provided list of few other participants in the bicycle market report.

