Big Data Services Market 2020 Surprising Growth : Accenture, Deloitte, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM, PwC, SAP and Teradata

This Big Data Services Market large-scale market research report illustrates a considerable growth of market in percentage during the forecast period of 2020-2025. This Big Data Services Market research report categorizes the market by companies, geographical region, type, component, application and end-use industry.

Some Of The Key Players In The Global Industry Include Big Data Services Market

Accenture

Deloitte

Hewlett-Packard (HP)

IBM

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC)

SAP

Teradata

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing market consolidation. The consolidation in the global big data services market is increasing as many large enterprise computing vendors are acquiring companies to provide new big data technologies. Large vendors are targeting small companies to expand their business portfolios and are acquiring major pure-play big data vendors. One of the major drivers for this market is growing amount of data.

The data volumes are exploding, and more data has been created since 2014 than in the entire previous history. It is estimated that by the year 2020, more than 1.5 megabytes (MB) of new information will be generated every second for every person across the world. Enterprise applications are generating large volumes of data and this will keep continuing throughout the forecast period and beyond. Large volumes of data are being generated from many sources such as the Internet, mobile devices, and social media.

Big Data Services Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Big Data Services Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Telecom

Retail

Others

Table of Contents: Big Data Services

1 Industry Overview of Big Data Services

2 Global Big Data Services Competition Analysis by Players

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

4 Global Big Data Services Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

5 United States Big Data Services Development Status and Outlook

6 Europe Big Data Services Development Status and Outlook

7 China Big Data Services Development Status and Outlook

8 Japan Big Data Services Development Status and Outlook

9 Southeast Asia Big Data Services Development Status and Outlook

10 India Big Data Services Development Status and Outlook

11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

12 Big Data Services Market Dynamics

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

14 Research Finding/Conclusion

15 Appendix

