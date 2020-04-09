BIGGEST ADVANCEMENT IN IGCT MARKET 2020-2027 BY TOP KEY PLAYERS LIKE ABB LTD. AMEPOWER, INC., CRRC CORPORATION LIMITED, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

The IGCT market to IGCT sheds light on the existing industry landscape and puts forward crucial market drivers and opportunities in the coming years. The IGCT market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the coming years. The report offers an extensive pool of market data covering market sizes, revenue forecasts, value chain, product trends, and price trends that serve as a blueprint for businesses.

IGCT (integrated gate-commutated thyristor) is a power electronic device primarily used for switching current in industrial devices. The IGCT is a gate controlled switch which performs similar to thyristor, with lower conduction losses. IGCT is used for high power applications with has a better performance at higher temperatures. The global IGCT market is growing rapidly due to its better performance and lower conduction losses.

Leading companies profiled in the report include ABB Ltd.

Amepower, Inc., CRRC Corporation Limited, General Electric Company, Infineon Technologies AG, Mitsubishi Electric, Tianjin Century Electronics CO., LTD.

Several major market players like ABB Ltd., and General Electric are shifting their focus towards IGCT solutions to attract more customers and maximize their revenues. Better performance at higher temperature, lower conduction losses are the major factors that are aiding the growing demand for IGCT market. Lack of awareness is the primary factor that may hinder the growth of IGCT market.

The “Global IGCT Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the IGCT industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global IGCT market with detailed market segmentation by type, appliocation, and geography. The global IGCT market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the IGCT market.

The IGCT market is segmented based on a, b, and c. The report features exhaustive PEST analysis for five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South and Central America (S&CAM). The report covers forecasts of 18 major countries along with existing trends and opportunities within these regions.

