Bike and Scooter Rental Market is expected to Witness the Highest Growth by 2027 Major Players Lyft, Inc., Mobike, nextbike GmbH, Spin, Vancouver Bike Share Inc., Yulu Bikes Pvt Ltd. and Others

The Bike and Scooter Rental Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information with detailed market segmentation by service, propulsion, operational model, vehicle type, and geography. The global bike and scooter rental market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading bike and scooter rental market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key bike and scooter rental companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Top Key Players:- Bird Rides, Inc., Cityscoot, JUMP by Uber, Lime, Lyft, Inc., Mobike, nextbike GmbH, Spin, Vancouver Bike Share Inc., Yulu Bikes Pvt Ltd.

The bike and scooter rental market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the rising traffic congestion in cities and increasing demand for budget friendly as well as sustainable mode of transportation. However, lack of infrastructure to support micromobility could affect the growth of the market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. On the other hand, the increasing popularity of electric vehicles and other environmental friendly modes of transportation are anticipated to offer ample growth opportunities for the global bike and scooter rental market in the coming years.

The rising demand for micro mobility and pollution-free mode of transportation is driving the demand for bike and scooter rental services worldwide. The increasing traffic congestion, need for economical commute options, strict government emission regulations are some of the other factors that are expected to boost the demand further during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. Due to the growing concern regarding environmental protection, the governments of various countries are supporting the development of electric vehicles worldwide. Hence, the rising government initiatives to boost the adoption of environment friendly vehicles and electric vehicles are anticipated to drive the growth of global bike and scooter rental market.

The report analyzes factors affecting bike and scooter rental market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the bike and scooter rental market in these regions.

