Bio Refinery Products Market Expected to Reach $1,110.9 billion by 2026 – Dow Chemical,Neste Oil,Lanxes A.G,Bayer Material Science, DSM NV, Archer Daniels Midland, Sasol, Valero Marketing and Supply Company

Bio Refinery Products Market is accounted for $498.02 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $1,110.9 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. Growing concern for energy security, accessibility of low-cost raw materials and volatility in fossil fuel prices are some of the key driving factors for the market growth. However, huge initial investment and minus availability of buyer and supplier are hindering the market growth. Moreover, increasing promotional activities for bio based products by biotechnologists and chemists is one of the major opportunity during the forecast period.

On basis of feedstock, green bio refineries segment witnessed considerable growth due to increase in generation of electricity and process heat, through CHP technology, for its own use. By geography, North America acquired largest market share owing to its varied range of availability and being able to maintain an ecological balance.

Some of the key players profiled in the Bio Refinery Products Market include Dow Chemical, Neste Oil, Lanxes A.G, Bayer Material Science LLC, DSM NV, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Sasol, Valero Marketing and Supply Company, Dominion Energy Services Company, Inc., Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc., Sinopec, Lyondellbasell, Pannonia Ethanol, Abengoa Bioenergy and Dynoil LLC.

Feed stocks Covered:

-Whole crop

-Lignocellulosic

-Green bio refineries

Products Covered:

-Non-energetic products

-Energetic products

End Users Covered:

-Transportation

-Energy

-Manufacturing

-Industrial

-Chemicals

-Herbal/botanical

-Materials

Regions Covered:

-North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

-Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

-Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

-South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

-Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

