Biodegradable Plastic Market 2020 Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities

The global biodegradable plastic market is accounted to US$ 2,989.8 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 10,086.2 Mn by 2027.

Europe holds the largest share in the global biodegradable plastic market. The market share of the European region is primarily attributed to high pressure by governments regarding usage of biodegradable plastics to control disposable of conventional plastics, which leads to deterioration of the quality of the soil. Growing packed food products market, along with increasing consumer goods industry, in the European countries such as Germany, France, and Italy is anticipated to drive the biodegradable plastics market in the coming years. Moreover, growing awareness among people toward plastic waste, coupled with the ban on the single-use plastics in the European Union is likely to propel the biodegradable plastic market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

Request For Sample PDF @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003197/

Some of the major players in the biodegradable plastic market include API S.p.A., BASF SE, FKuR Kunststoff GmbH, Green Dot Bioplastics, Novamont S.p.A., Kingfa Sci. & Tech. Co., Ltd., GuangDong Huazhilu Biological Material Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Plantic Technologies Limited, and Total Corbion PLA, among others.

The biodegradable plastic market on the basis of the end user is categorized into packaging and bags, agriculture & horticulture, consumer goods, and others. In 2018, the packaging and bags segment dominated the market by accounting 48.9% of the total market share. Packaging products made from biodegradable plastics are mainly used in the packaging of fresh food, bakery goods, water, and juice bottles, dried snacks and candies, and meat trays. Biodegradable plastic is also used as coatings for beverages cups, and films and card stock. These are used in both rigid and flexible packaging. The replacement of conventional plastics by biodegradable plastics in food packaging entities, such as boxes, wraps, cups, and plates, is gaining momentum, which is projected to support the growth of the biodegradable plastics market over the forecast period.

Inquire for Discount @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00003197/

The global biodegradable plastic market by end-use industry has been segmented into packaging and bags, agriculture & horticulture, consumer goods, and others. The biodegradable plastics market for consumer goods is projected to grow at the highest pace over the forecast period. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the growing demand and production of consumer goods in developed and developing regions, such as North America, Europe, and APAC. Moreover, the major consumer goods manufacturers are shifting their focus from traditional plastics to biodegradable plastics to reduce the negative impact on the environment. Biodegradable plastics are used for manufacturing a wide range of consumer goods such as loudspeakers, touch screen computer casings, mobile casing, and vacuum cleaners. These factors are projected to propel the growth of the biodegradable plastic market over the forecast period.

The global biodegradable plastic market by geography is segmented into five regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The Europe region is expected to account for the largest share of the global biodegradable plastic market in 2018, followed by North America and Asia Pacific. In addition the Germany in the Europe region is expected to significantly drive the biodegradable plastic market and also expected to continue its dominance in terms of CAGR throughout the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Interested in purchasing this Report? Click here @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003197/

Major Highlights Of The Report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

Reasons To buy

o Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

o The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global biodegradable plastic market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

o Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

o Scrutinize in-depth the market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

o Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]