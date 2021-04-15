Biofortification Market 2020-2026 Key Companies Analysis with Market Opportunities | Syngenta, HarvestPlus, Intrexon, Arcadia Biosciences, Monsanto Company, others

Forecast Period 2020-2026: A comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market have been delivered through this Biofortification Market business document. The market is greatly transforming because of the moves of the key players and brands including developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn changes the view of the global face of industry.

Global biofortification market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 36.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

The well-established Key players in the market are: Syngenta, HarvestPlus, Intrexon, Arcadia Biosciences, Monsanto Company, PHII (Pioneer Hybrid International), BASF SE, Intertek Group plc, LemnaTec GmbH and others.

“Biological fortification” or “biofortification” refers to nutritionally enriched food crops with improved bioavailability to the human population which is developed and grown using the modern biotechnology techniques, agronomic practices and conventional plant breeding. The biofortified food crops, mainly cereals, legumes, fruits and vegetables are offering sufficient level of micronutrients to the targeted populations.

The examples of biofortification would include:

Iron-biofortification of beans, sweet potato, rice, cassava and legumes

Zinc-biofortification of beans, sweet potato, wheat, rice and maize

Amino acid and protein biofortification of cassava and sorghum

Provitamin A carotenoid biofortification of maize, cassava and sweet potato

Biofortification Market Trends | Industry Segment by Crop (Cereals, Legumes, Root Vegetables, Vegetables, Fruits, Others), Targeted Nutrients (Iron, Zinc, Vitamins, Amino Acid, Others), Gene Pool (Primary, Secondary, Tertiary), Techniques (Conventional Plant Breeding, Agronomy, Genetic Technology), Geography (Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Recent Developments

In March 2018, HarvestPlus was named as a partner in the Government of Colombia’s Comprehensive National Program for replacing the illicit crops. HarvestPlus will be working with the Colombian Agricultural Research Corporation (CORPOICA) for ensuring that the high quality seeds are available to farmers who are seeking to replace the current crops and offers technical assistance all over the transition.

In February 2018, Monsanto Company opened an innovation Center at the University Of Illinois Research Park. The center would use digital tools and data for driving agricultural innovations that increases the efficiency and also reduces the amount of land, energy and water which are necessary for meeting the world’s food and fiber needs. This would help in the expansion of the company and also will help in the technological developments in the products.

In December 2017, HarvestPlus was awarded with USD 15 million from MacArthur Foundation. This would help in enhancing the customer base of the company.

