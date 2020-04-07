Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Analysis, Size, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies And Forecasts 2026

Complete study of the global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) market include _, Bayer Crop Science, Valent BioSciences, Certis USA, Koppert, Syngenta, BASF, Corteva Agriscience, Andermatt Biocontrol, FMC Corporation, Marrone Bio, Isagro, Som Phytopharma India, Novozymes, Bionema, Jiangsu Luye, Chengdu New Sun

Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report: ( Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart ) :

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1528903/global-biological-crop-protection-bio-pesticide-market

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) industry.

Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Segment By Type:

Microbial Pesticides, Biochemical Pesticides, Plant-Incorporated Protectants (PIPs), Others, Microbial pesticides is the most used type in 2019, accounted for 88.63% market share.

Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Segment By Application:

Fruits and Vegetables, Cereals and Pulses, Other Crops, Cereals and pulses is the largest proportion with 44.56% market share in 2019.

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key companies operating in the global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) market include _, Bayer Crop Science, Valent BioSciences, Certis USA, Koppert, Syngenta, BASF, Corteva Agriscience, Andermatt Biocontrol, FMC Corporation, Marrone Bio, Isagro, Som Phytopharma India, Novozymes, Bionema, Jiangsu Luye, Chengdu New Sun

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) market?

Enquire Customization in The Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1528903/global-biological-crop-protection-bio-pesticide-market

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide)

1.2 Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Microbial Pesticides

1.2.3 Biochemical Pesticides

1.2.4 Plant-Incorporated Protectants (PIPs)

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Fruits and Vegetables

1.3.3 Cereals and Pulses

1.3.4 Other Crops

1.4 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026 2 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E 4 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Price by Application (2015-2020) 6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Business

6.1 Bayer Crop Science

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Bayer Crop Science Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 Bayer Crop Science Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Bayer Crop Science Products Offered

6.1.5 Bayer Crop Science Recent Development

6.2 Valent BioSciences

6.2.1 Valent BioSciences Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Production Sites and Area Served

6.2.2 Valent BioSciences Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Valent BioSciences Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Valent BioSciences Products Offered

6.2.5 Valent BioSciences Recent Development

6.3 Certis USA

6.3.1 Certis USA Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Production Sites and Area Served

6.3.2 Certis USA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Certis USA Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Certis USA Products Offered

6.3.5 Certis USA Recent Development

6.4 Koppert

6.4.1 Koppert Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Production Sites and Area Served

6.4.2 Koppert Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Koppert Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Koppert Products Offered

6.4.5 Koppert Recent Development

6.5 Syngenta

6.5.1 Syngenta Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Production Sites and Area Served

6.5.2 Syngenta Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Syngenta Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Syngenta Products Offered

6.5.5 Syngenta Recent Development

6.6 BASF

6.6.1 BASF Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 BASF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 BASF Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 BASF Products Offered

6.6.5 BASF Recent Development

6.7 Corteva Agriscience

6.6.1 Corteva Agriscience Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 Corteva Agriscience Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Corteva Agriscience Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Corteva Agriscience Products Offered

6.7.5 Corteva Agriscience Recent Development

6.8 Andermatt Biocontrol

6.8.1 Andermatt Biocontrol Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Production Sites and Area Served

6.8.2 Andermatt Biocontrol Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Andermatt Biocontrol Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Andermatt Biocontrol Products Offered

6.8.5 Andermatt Biocontrol Recent Development

6.9 FMC Corporation

6.9.1 FMC Corporation Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Production Sites and Area Served

6.9.2 FMC Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 FMC Corporation Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 FMC Corporation Products Offered

6.9.5 FMC Corporation Recent Development

6.10 Marrone Bio

6.10.1 Marrone Bio Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Production Sites and Area Served

6.10.2 Marrone Bio Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 Marrone Bio Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Marrone Bio Products Offered

6.10.5 Marrone Bio Recent Development

6.11 Isagro

6.11.1 Isagro Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Production Sites and Area Served

6.11.2 Isagro Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 Isagro Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Isagro Products Offered

6.11.5 Isagro Recent Development

6.12 Som Phytopharma India

6.12.1 Som Phytopharma India Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Production Sites and Area Served

6.12.2 Som Phytopharma India Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 Som Phytopharma India Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Som Phytopharma India Products Offered

6.12.5 Som Phytopharma India Recent Development

6.13 Novozymes

6.13.1 Novozymes Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Production Sites and Area Served

6.13.2 Novozymes Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.13.3 Novozymes Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 Novozymes Products Offered

6.13.5 Novozymes Recent Development

6.14 Bionema

6.14.1 Bionema Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Production Sites and Area Served

6.14.2 Bionema Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.14.3 Bionema Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 Bionema Products Offered

6.14.5 Bionema Recent Development

6.15 Jiangsu Luye

6.15.1 Jiangsu Luye Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Production Sites and Area Served

6.15.2 Jiangsu Luye Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.15.3 Jiangsu Luye Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 Jiangsu Luye Products Offered

6.15.5 Jiangsu Luye Recent Development

6.16 Chengdu New Sun

6.16.1 Chengdu New Sun Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Production Sites and Area Served

6.16.2 Chengdu New Sun Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.16.3 Chengdu New Sun Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.16.4 Chengdu New Sun Products Offered

6.16.5 Chengdu New Sun Recent Development 7 Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide)

7.4 Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Industrial Chain Analysis 8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Distributors List

8.3 Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Customers 9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Estimates and Projections (2021-2026) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion 12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.