Biologics and Biosimilars Market 2020: Global Size, Supply-Demand, Product Type and End User Analysis To 2026|Roche, Amgen, AbbVie

The global Biologics and Biosimilars market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Biologics and Biosimilars market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Biologics and Biosimilars Market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Biologics and Biosimilars market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Biologics and Biosimilars market.

Key companies operating in the global Biologics and Biosimilars market include: Roche, Amgen, AbbVie, Sanofi-Aventis, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly, Novartis, Merck, 3sbio, Changchun High Tech, CP Guojian, Biotech, Gelgen, Innovent, Dong Bao, Ganlee ,

Leading players of the global Biologics and Biosimilars market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Biologics and Biosimilars market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Biologics and Biosimilars market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Biologics and Biosimilars market.

Biologics and Biosimilars Market Leading Players

Biologics and Biosimilars Segmentation by Product

, Monoclonal Antibodies, Interferon, Erythropoietin, Insulin, Vaccines, Other,

Biologics and Biosimilars Segmentation by Application

, Tumor, Diabetes, Cardiovascular, Hemophilia, Other,

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global Biologics and Biosimilars market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Biologics and Biosimilars market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global Biologics and Biosimilars market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global Biologics and Biosimilars market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global Biologics and Biosimilars market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Biologics and Biosimilars market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table of Contents.

Table of Contents 1 Biologics and Biosimilars Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Biologics and Biosimilars

1.2 Biologics and Biosimilars Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Monoclonal Antibodies

1.2.3 Interferon

1.2.4 Erythropoietin

1.2.5 Insulin

1.2.6 Vaccines

1.2.7 Other

1.3 Biologics and Biosimilars Segment by Application

1.3.1 Biologics and Biosimilars Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Tumor

1.3.3 Diabetes

1.3.4 Cardiovascular

1.3.5 Hemophilia

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Biologics and Biosimilars Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026 2 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Biologics and Biosimilars Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Biologics and Biosimilars Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Biologics and Biosimilars Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Biologics and Biosimilars Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Biologics and Biosimilars Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Biologics and Biosimilars Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Biologics and Biosimilars Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Biologics and Biosimilars Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Biologics and Biosimilars Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Biologics and Biosimilars Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Biologics and Biosimilars Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Biologics and Biosimilars Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Biologics and Biosimilars Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Biologics and Biosimilars Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Biologics and Biosimilars Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Biologics and Biosimilars Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Biologics and Biosimilars Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Biologics and Biosimilars Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Biologics and Biosimilars Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Biologics and Biosimilars Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E 4 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Price by Application (2015-2020) 6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Biologics and Biosimilars Business

6.1 Roche

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Roche Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 Roche Biologics and Biosimilars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Roche Products Offered

6.1.5 Roche Recent Development

6.2 Amgen

6.2.1 Amgen Biologics and Biosimilars Production Sites and Area Served

6.2.2 Amgen Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Amgen Biologics and Biosimilars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Amgen Products Offered

6.2.5 Amgen Recent Development

6.3 AbbVie

6.3.1 AbbVie Biologics and Biosimilars Production Sites and Area Served

6.3.2 AbbVie Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 AbbVie Biologics and Biosimilars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 AbbVie Products Offered

6.3.5 AbbVie Recent Development

6.4 Sanofi-Aventis

6.4.1 Sanofi-Aventis Biologics and Biosimilars Production Sites and Area Served

6.4.2 Sanofi-Aventis Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Sanofi-Aventis Biologics and Biosimilars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Sanofi-Aventis Products Offered

6.4.5 Sanofi-Aventis Recent Development

6.5 Johnson & Johnson

6.5.1 Johnson & Johnson Biologics and Biosimilars Production Sites and Area Served

6.5.2 Johnson & Johnson Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Johnson & Johnson Biologics and Biosimilars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Johnson & Johnson Products Offered

6.5.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development

6.6 Pfizer

6.6.1 Pfizer Biologics and Biosimilars Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 Pfizer Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Pfizer Biologics and Biosimilars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Pfizer Products Offered

6.6.5 Pfizer Recent Development

6.7 Novo Nordisk

6.6.1 Novo Nordisk Biologics and Biosimilars Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 Novo Nordisk Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Novo Nordisk Biologics and Biosimilars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Novo Nordisk Products Offered

6.7.5 Novo Nordisk Recent Development

6.8 Eli Lilly

6.8.1 Eli Lilly Biologics and Biosimilars Production Sites and Area Served

6.8.2 Eli Lilly Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Eli Lilly Biologics and Biosimilars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Eli Lilly Products Offered

6.8.5 Eli Lilly Recent Development

6.9 Novartis

6.9.1 Novartis Biologics and Biosimilars Production Sites and Area Served

6.9.2 Novartis Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Novartis Biologics and Biosimilars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Novartis Products Offered

6.9.5 Novartis Recent Development

6.10 Merck

6.10.1 Merck Biologics and Biosimilars Production Sites and Area Served

6.10.2 Merck Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 Merck Biologics and Biosimilars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Merck Products Offered

6.10.5 Merck Recent Development

6.11 3sbio

6.11.1 3sbio Biologics and Biosimilars Production Sites and Area Served

6.11.2 3sbio Biologics and Biosimilars Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 3sbio Biologics and Biosimilars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 3sbio Products Offered

6.11.5 3sbio Recent Development

6.12 Changchun High Tech

6.12.1 Changchun High Tech Biologics and Biosimilars Production Sites and Area Served

6.12.2 Changchun High Tech Biologics and Biosimilars Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 Changchun High Tech Biologics and Biosimilars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Changchun High Tech Products Offered

6.12.5 Changchun High Tech Recent Development

6.13 CP Guojian

6.13.1 CP Guojian Biologics and Biosimilars Production Sites and Area Served

6.13.2 CP Guojian Biologics and Biosimilars Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.13.3 CP Guojian Biologics and Biosimilars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 CP Guojian Products Offered

6.13.5 CP Guojian Recent Development

6.14 Biotech

6.14.1 Biotech Biologics and Biosimilars Production Sites and Area Served

6.14.2 Biotech Biologics and Biosimilars Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.14.3 Biotech Biologics and Biosimilars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 Biotech Products Offered

6.14.5 Biotech Recent Development

6.15 Gelgen

6.15.1 Gelgen Biologics and Biosimilars Production Sites and Area Served

6.15.2 Gelgen Biologics and Biosimilars Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.15.3 Gelgen Biologics and Biosimilars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 Gelgen Products Offered

6.15.5 Gelgen Recent Development

6.16 Innovent

6.16.1 Innovent Biologics and Biosimilars Production Sites and Area Served

6.16.2 Innovent Biologics and Biosimilars Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.16.3 Innovent Biologics and Biosimilars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.16.4 Innovent Products Offered

6.16.5 Innovent Recent Development

6.17 Dong Bao

6.17.1 Dong Bao Biologics and Biosimilars Production Sites and Area Served

6.17.2 Dong Bao Biologics and Biosimilars Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.17.3 Dong Bao Biologics and Biosimilars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.17.4 Dong Bao Products Offered

6.17.5 Dong Bao Recent Development

6.18 Ganlee

6.18.1 Ganlee Biologics and Biosimilars Production Sites and Area Served

6.18.2 Ganlee Biologics and Biosimilars Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.18.3 Ganlee Biologics and Biosimilars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.18.4 Ganlee Products Offered

6.18.5 Ganlee Recent Development 7 Biologics and Biosimilars Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Biologics and Biosimilars Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Biologics and Biosimilars

7.4 Biologics and Biosimilars Industrial Chain Analysis 8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Biologics and Biosimilars Distributors List

8.3 Biologics and Biosimilars Customers 9 Market Dynamics 9.1 Market Trends 9.2 Opportunities and Drivers 9.3 Challenges 9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Biologics and Biosimilars by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Biologics and Biosimilars by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Biologics and Biosimilars Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Biologics and Biosimilars by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Biologics and Biosimilars by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Biologics and Biosimilars Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Biologics and Biosimilars by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Biologics and Biosimilars by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Biologics and Biosimilars Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Biologics and Biosimilars Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Biologics and Biosimilars Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Biologics and Biosimilars Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Biologics and Biosimilars Estimates and Projections (2021-2026) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion 12 Methodology and Data Source 12.1 Methodology/Research Approach 12.1.1 Research Programs/Design 12.1.2 Market Size Estimation 12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 12.2 Data Source 12.2.1 Secondary Sources 12.2.2 Primary Sources 12.3 Author List 12.4 Disclaimer

