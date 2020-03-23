Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2018-2025 Market Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application 2026| AllTrust Networks (US), Cross Match Technologies, Inc. (US)

“

Complete study of the global Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2018-2025 market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2018-2025 industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2018-2025 production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2018-2025 market include _3M (US), AllTrust Networks (US), Cross Match Technologies, Inc. (US), Cyber-SIGN, Inc. (Japan), Digital Persona, Inc. (US), Fujitsu Frontech North America, Inc. (US), Ingenico SA (France), Lumidigm, Inc. (US), Morpho (France), Nuance Communications, Inc. (US), Precise Biometrics AB (Sweden), Suprema, Inc. (US), VoiceVault, Inc. (US), Voice Commerce Ltd. (UK)

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2018-2025 industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2018-2025 manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2018-2025 industry.

Global Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2018-2025 Market Segment By Type:

Face Biometrics, Voice Biometrics, Fingerprint Biometrics, Iris Biometrics, Hand Vein Biometrics, Others

Global Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2018-2025 Market Segment By Application:

Mobile Banking, Electronic Banking, Others

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2018-2025 industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2018-2025 market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2018-2025 industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2018-2025 market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2018-2025 market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2018-2025 market?

TOC

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.3.2 Face Biometrics

1.3.3 Voice Biometrics

1.3.4 Fingerprint Biometrics

1.3.5 Iris Biometrics

1.3.6 Hand Vein Biometrics

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Market Share by Application (2018-2025)

1.4.2 Mobile Banking

1.4.3 Electronic Banking

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Production and Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Production Value 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Key Producers Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.2.1 Global Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Market Size CAGR of Key Regions

2.2.2 Global Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Market Share of Key Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Capacity and Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Capacity by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Global Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.3 Global Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Key Manufacturers Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Market

3.6 Key Manufacturers Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Product Offered

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Production and Production Value for Each Type

4.1.1 Face Biometrics Production and Production Value (2013-2018)

4.1.2 Voice Biometrics Production and Production Value (2013-2018)

4.1.3 Fingerprint Biometrics Production and Production Value (2013-2018)

4.1.4 Iris Biometrics Production and Production Value (2013-2018)

4.1.5 Hand Vein Biometrics Production and Production Value (2013-2018)

4.1.6 Others Production and Production Value (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Production Market Share by Type

4.3 Global Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Production Value Market Share by Type

4.4 Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Ex-factory Price by Type

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Consumption by Application

6 Production by Regions

6.1 Global Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Production (History Data) by Regions 2013-2018

6.2 Global Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 United States

6.3.1 United States Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Production Growth Rate 2013-2018

6.3.2 United States Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Production Value Growth Rate 2013-2018

6.3.3 Key Players in United States

6.3.4 United States Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Import & Export

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Production Growth Rate 2013-2018

6.4.2 Europe Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Production Value Growth Rate 2013-2018

6.4.3 Key Players in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Import & Export

6.5 China

6.5.2 China Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Production Value Growth Rate 2013-2018

6.5.4 China Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Import & Export

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Production Growth Rate 2013-2018

6.6.2 Japan Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Production Value Growth Rate 2013-2018

6.6.3 Key Players in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Import & Export

6.7 Other Regions

6.7.1 South Korea

6.7.2 India

6.7.3 Southeast Asia

7 Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Consumption by Regions

7.1 Global Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Consumption (History Data) by Regions

7.2 North America

7.2.1 North America Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Consumption by Type

7.2.2 North America Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Consumption by Application

7.2.3 North America Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Consumption by Countries

7.2.4 United States

7.2.5 Canada

7.2.6 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Europe Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Consumption by Type

7.3.2 Europe Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Consumption by Application

7.3.3 Europe Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 Germany

7.3.5 France

7.3.6 UK

7.3.7 Italy

7.3.8 Russia

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 Asia Pacific Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Asia Pacific Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Asia Pacific Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 China

7.4.5 Japan

7.4.6 Korea

7.4.7 India

7.4.8 Australia

7.4.9 Indonesia

7.4.10 Thailand

7.4.11 Malaysia

7.4.12 Philippines

7.4.13 Vietnam

7.5 Central & South America

7.5.1 Central & South America Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Central & South America Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Central & South America Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Consumption by Countries

7.5.4 Brazil

7.6 Middle East and Africa

7.6.1 Middle East and Africa Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Middle East and Africa Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Consumption by Application

8 Company Profiles

8.1 3M (US)

8.1.1 3M (US) Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.1.3 Production and Revenue of Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services

8.1.4 Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Product Introduction

8.1.5 3M (US) Recent Development

8.2 AllTrust Networks (US)

8.2.1 AllTrust Networks (US) Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.2.3 Production and Revenue of Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services

8.2.4 Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Product Introduction

8.2.5 AllTrust Networks (US) Recent Development

8.3 Cross Match Technologies, Inc. (US)

8.3.1 Cross Match Technologies, Inc. (US) Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.3.3 Production and Revenue of Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services

8.3.4 Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Product Introduction

8.3.5 Cross Match Technologies, Inc. (US) Recent Development

8.4 Cyber-SIGN, Inc. (Japan)

8.4.1 Cyber-SIGN, Inc. (Japan) Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.4.3 Production and Revenue of Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services

8.4.4 Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Product Introduction

8.4.5 Cyber-SIGN, Inc. (Japan) Recent Development

8.5 Digital Persona, Inc. (US)

8.5.1 Digital Persona, Inc. (US) Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.5.3 Production and Revenue of Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services

8.5.4 Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Product Introduction

8.5.5 Digital Persona, Inc. (US) Recent Development

8.6 Fujitsu Frontech North America, Inc. (US)

8.6.1 Fujitsu Frontech North America, Inc. (US) Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.6.3 Production and Revenue of Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services

8.6.4 Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Product Introduction

8.6.5 Fujitsu Frontech North America, Inc. (US) Recent Development

8.7 Ingenico SA (France)

8.7.1 Ingenico SA (France) Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.7.3 Production and Revenue of Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services

8.7.4 Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Product Introduction

8.7.5 Ingenico SA (France) Recent Development

8.8 Lumidigm, Inc. (US)

8.8.1 Lumidigm, Inc. (US) Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.8.3 Production and Revenue of Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services

8.8.4 Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Product Introduction

8.8.5 Lumidigm, Inc. (US) Recent Development

8.9 Morpho (France)

8.9.1 Morpho (France) Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.9.3 Production and Revenue of Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services

8.9.4 Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Product Introduction

8.9.5 Morpho (France) Recent Development

8.10 Nuance Communications, Inc. (US)

8.10.1 Nuance Communications, Inc. (US) Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.10.3 Production and Revenue of Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services

8.10.4 Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Product Introduction

8.10.5 Nuance Communications, Inc. (US) Recent Development

8.11 Precise Biometrics AB (Sweden)

8.12 Suprema, Inc. (US)

8.13 VoiceVault, Inc. (US)

8.14 Voice Commerce Ltd. (UK)

9 Market Forecast: Production Side

9.1 Production and Production Value Forecast

9.1.1 Global Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Capacity, Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Production Value Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Production and Production Value Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Production Value Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 Other Regions

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Production Value Forecast by Type

10 Market Forecast: Consumption Side

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 GCC Countries

10.7.4 Egypt

10.7.5 South Africa

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Sales Channels

11.2.2 Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Distributors

11.3 Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Macroscopic Indicator

12.4.1 GDP for Major Regions

12.4.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

