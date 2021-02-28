Bioplastics Market : Production, Revenue, Price Trend & Forecast Report 2020-2027

The Insight Partners published an Exclusive report on “Bioplastics Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 150 pages which highly exhibits on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The increasing awareness for eco-friendly innovations is driving the growth of bioplastic market which is anticipated to grow rapidly in the forecast period owing to other major driving factors such as growing usage in industries such as packaging, textiles, agriculture & horticulture, consumer goods, and building & construction. High investments and growing demand for consumer goods are anticipated to provide substantial growth opportunities to the players operating in the global bioplastics market.

Request a sample of this premium report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003267/

Key Players

1. BASF SE

2. Biome Technologies Plc.

3. Braskem

4. Cardia Bioplastics

5. Corbion Purac

6. FKuR Kunststoff GmbH

7. Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited.

8. Innovia Films

9. Natureworks LLC.

10. Novamont S.p.A

Global Bioplastics Market which has been compiled after an in-depth analysis of the market trends prevailing across five geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, and South America). Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2027.

Bioplastic refers to the plastics derived from renewable biomass sources instead of petroleum or natural gas as in case of conventional plastics. Bioplastics possess extraordinary mechanical properties such as tensile strength, elongation at break which is fast replacing conventional plastics and giving scope to bio-plastic market in areas ranging from building & constructions to consumer goods.

Bioplastics Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

Purchase this Premium Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003267/

Table of Contents

1. Introduction 40

2. Global Bioplastics Market – Key Takeaways 42

3. Global Bioplastics Market – Market Landscape 45

4. Global Bioplastics Market – Key Market Dynamics 58

5. Global Bioplastics Market –Analysis 63

6. Bioplastics Market –Global Regulatory Scenario 68

7. Global Bioplastics Market Analysis– By Product 76

8. Global Bioplastics Market Analysis– By Application 106

9. Global Bioplastics Market Analysis– By End User 115

10. North America Bioplastics Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 118

11. Europe Bioplastics Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 141

12. Asia Pacific Bioplastics Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 163

13. Middle East and Africa Bioplastics Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 186

14. South and Central America Bioplastics Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 208

15. Bioplastics Market –Industry Landscape 220

16. Bioplastics Market –Key Company Profiles 226

17. Appendix 267