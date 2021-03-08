Biopolymer Packaging Market Strategic Insights 2027 – Biome Bioplastics Limited,BIO-ON,CardiaBioplastics,Innovia Films,NatureWorks LLC

The Biopolymer Packaging Market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2020 to 2027. The business intelligence study of the Biopolymer Packaging Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Biopolymer Packaging Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.

Biopolymers are the type of polymers that occur in nature. Cellulose, starch, lipids, collagen, and proteins, among others, are widely used biopolymers globally. Biopolymers are extracted from the plant and living organism, hence are sustainable in nature. These polymers are blended with other conventional polymers to enhance their mechanical properties. The key difference between biopolymers and the conventional polymers is that biopolymers are not sourced from petroleum but rather from biological sources. The packaging is one of the major users of biopolymers for the production of various packaging products.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

1.Arkema

2.BASF SE

3.Biome Bioplastics Limited

4.BIO-ON

5.CardiaBioplastics

6.Innovia Films

7.NatureWorks LLC

8.Plantic Technologies Limited

9.Spectra Packaging Ltd

10.United Biopolymers, S.A.

The biopolymer packaging market has witnessed significant growth owing to factors such as an increase in waste management regulations in Europe coupled with rising concerns for human health. Moreover, favorable government policies to promote biopolymer packaging, along with the emergence packaging industry in the Asia Pacific and South America, provides a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the biopolymer packaging market. However, the high prices of bioplastics is projected to hamper the overall growth of the biopolymer packaging market.

The global biopolymer packaging market is segmented on the basis of material type and end-user. On the basis of material type, the biopolymer packaging market is segmented into polylactides (PLA), bio-polyethylene (PE), bio-polyethyleneterephthalate (PET), starch, cellulose, and others. On the basis of end-user the market is bifurcated into food and beverages, cosmetic and personal care, pharmaceutical, and others.

