Biotechnology Market Size and Forecast to 2025 | Leading Companies – AstraZeneca, Biogen, Abbott, Merck, Novartis

Market Dynamics

Biotechnology industry covers the study of living organisms to develop or modify new products for a specific purpose. Increasing research and development activities coupled with rising investment by key players in this market is driving the market growth significantly. Furthermore, the growth is attributed to the favorable government initiatives to promote biotech field across the globe. As per the various research publications, currently, more than 250 biotechnology vaccines and products are commercially available and is projected to increase at a significant rate. On contrary, the high cost of biopharmaceuticals coupled with the strict regulatory environment has been acknowledged as a major restraining factor for this industry

Technology Takeaway

In terms of technology, the global biotechnology market is categorized as PCR, NanoBiotechnology, DNA Sequencing, Fermentation, Tissue Regeneration, Cell-Based Assay, and others. Of which, tissue regeneration segment achieved the highest share of the total market, accounted for more than USD 75 billion in 2017. It refers to the method of combining biological active molecule with scaffold/cells into functional tissue. Tissue engineering and regeneration exhibit strong potential in the skeletal reconstruction of large bone defects as well as gene-based therapies. Cartilage and artificial skin are some of the examples of tissue regeneration and engineered products approved by the U.S. FDA. Currently, several research activities are undergoing to develop high-throughput assays and instruments in order to reduce the complexity, time, and cost of tissue engineering. In addition to medical applications, non-therapeutic applications of this method include tissue chips that can be used to test toxicity and development of biosensors.

Know More| Check For Sample Copy at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AVMI00018815

Application Takeaway

Application segment is divided into Bioservices, Biopharmacy, Bioindustrial, and Bio-agriculture. Biopharmacy captured the highest (almost 60% share through the study period) share of the global biotechnology industry. Further, this segment appears to be growing at a strong rate over the future period. The bio-agriculture application is estimated to grow at significant CAGR owing to the advancement in crop harvesting techniques coupled with the commercialization of biotech crops. For example, according to the International Service for the Acquisition of Agri-Biotech Applications, in 2016, around 18 million farmers have planted 185.1 million hectares of biotech crops were in 26 countries which were almost 110 fold increase compared to the 1.7 million hectares planting in 1996.

Regional Takeaway

Regionally, developed regions such as North America and Europe accounted for the highest share of the global industry. Increasing research and development activities coupled with growing demand for effective pharmaceuticals drive the regional growth. For example, as per the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers Association (PhRMA), the U.S. firms conduct over half of the world’s R&D activities in the pharma sector and hold the intellectual property rights (IPR) on most of the new therapeutics.

Ask for Discount at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AVMI00018815

Table of Content:

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of Study

2 Key Takeaways



3 Biotechnology Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 PEST Analysis

4 Biotechnology Market- Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact Analysis

5 Biotechnology Market Analysis- Global

5.1 Global Biotechnology Market Overview

5.2 Global Biotechnology Market Forecasts and Analysis

5.3 Market Positioning/Market Share

5.4 Performance of Key Players

5.5 Expert Opinions Biotechnology Market

Purchase Complete Report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AVMI00018815

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.