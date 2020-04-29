Bitterness Suppressors and Flavor Carriers Market 2020 Top Companies- DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products, Firmenich SA, Döhler, Givaudan, Symrise, Kerry Inc., others

Data Bridge Market Research has published a new report titled Bitterness Suppressors and Flavor Carriers Market reports provides 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products, Firmenich SA, Döhler, Givaudan, The Dow Chemical Company, Cargill Incorporated, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Symrise, Kerry Inc., Sensient Technologies Corporation, Senomyx Inc., and Stepan Company.

Global Bitterness Suppressors and Flavor Carriers Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 191.85 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 284.53 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.05% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing awareness regarding the benefits of functional food ingredients.

Bitterness Suppressors and Flavor Carriers Market Trends | Industry Segment by Category (Bitterness Suppressors, Flavor Carriers), Form (Liquid, Solid), Application (Food, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals), Flavor Type (Natural, Artificial), Availability (Encapsulated, Non-Encapsulated), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Food carriers can be described as the products that stores valuable ingredients that involve the ingredients that are covered with an encapsulation layer and protected from the various environmental factors so that the flavor inside these carriers are protected till the end-use.

Bitterness suppressors can be described as the chemical compounds that are included in food & beverages, so as to reduce the bitterness involved in the various pungent food ingredients and food items.

Market Drivers:

Increase in demand for functional food products and the subsequent ingredients which are used for their characteristics is expected to drive the market growth

Increased R&D activities resulting in strengthening of encapsulation technology and its applications is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Availability and usage of substitutes is expected to restrain the market growth

Presence of strict regulations by the authorities is expected to restrain the market growth

Increasing Disposable Income

Rising disposable income of the population is believed to positively impact the growth of the smart furniture over the forecast period. Further, changing lifestyle of the people such as increasing preference for smart furniture is anticipated to intensify the growth of global smart furniture market over the forecast period.

However, high cost of Bitterness Suppressors and Flavor Carriers products is one of the key factors which are expected to limit the growth of global smart furniture market over the forecast period.

