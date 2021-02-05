Bitumen Market Trends Research and Projections for 2020-2026|BP, Shell, ChevronTexaco Corporation

LOS ANGELES,United States: The global Bitumen market is expected to grow at a significant pace, reports QY Research. Its latest research report, titled “Global Bitumen Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”, offers a unique point of view about the global market. Analysts believe that the changing consumption patterns are expected to have a great influence on the overall market. For a brief overview of the global Bitumen market, the research report provides an executive summary. It explains the various factors that form an important element of the market. It includes the definition and the scope of the market with a detailed explanation of the market drivers, opportunities, restraints, and threats.

Leading players of the global Bitumen market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Bitumen market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Bitumen market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Bitumen market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Bitumen Market Research Report: BP, Shell, ChevronTexaco Corporation, China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation, ExxonMobil, Indian Oil Corporation, Marathon Oil Company, JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation, NuStar Energy, Nynas AB, Sinopec China

Global Bitumen Market Segmentation by Product: Natural BitumenPetroleum BitumenCoal-Tar Pitch

Global Bitumen Market Segmentation by Application: EmulsionPolymer ModifiedRoadwaysWaterproofingAdhesivesOther

Each segment of the global Bitumen market is extensively evaluated in the research study. The segmental analysis offered in the report pinpoints key opportunities available in the global Bitumen market through leading segments. The regional study of the global Bitumen market included in the report helps readers to gain sound understanding of the development of different geographical markets in recent years and also going forth. We have provided a detailed study on critical dynamics of the global Bitumen market, which include market influence and market effect factors, drivers, challenges, restraints, trends, and prospects. The research study also includes other types of analysis such as qualitative and quantitative.

Questions Answered by the Report:

• Which are the dominant players of the global Bitumen market?

• What will be the size of the global Bitumen market in the coming years?

• Which segment will lead the global Bitumen market?

• How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

• What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Bitumen market?

• What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Bitumen market?

Our report includes ongoing and latest market trends, company market shares, market forecasts, competitive benchmarking, competitive mapping, and in-depth analysis of key sustainability tactics and their impact on market growth and competition. In order to estimate quantitative aspects and segment the global Bitumen market, we used a recommended combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches. We studied the global Bitumen market from three key perspectives through data triangulation. Our iterative and comprehensive research methodology helps us to provide the most accurate market forecasts and estimates with no to minimum errors.

Table of Contents

Global Bitumen Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Bitumen Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Bitumen Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Natural Bitumen

1.4.3 Petroleum Bitumen

1.4.4 Coal-Tar Pitch

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Bitumen Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Emulsion

1.5.3 Polymer Modified

1.5.4 Roadways

1.5.5 Waterproofing

1.5.6 Adhesives

1.5.7 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Bitumen Production

2.1.1 Global Bitumen Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Bitumen Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Bitumen Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Bitumen Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Bitumen Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Bitumen Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Bitumen Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Bitumen Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Bitumen Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Bitumen Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Bitumen Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Bitumen Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Bitumen Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Bitumen Production by Regions

4.1 Global Bitumen Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Bitumen Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Bitumen Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Bitumen Production

4.2.2 United States Bitumen Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Bitumen Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Bitumen Production

4.3.2 Europe Bitumen Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Bitumen Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Bitumen Production

4.4.2 China Bitumen Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Bitumen Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Bitumen Production

4.5.2 Japan Bitumen Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Bitumen Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

5 Bitumen Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Bitumen Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Bitumen Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Bitumen Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Bitumen Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Bitumen Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Bitumen Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Bitumen Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Bitumen Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Bitumen Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Bitumen Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Bitumen Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Bitumen Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Bitumen Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Bitumen Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Bitumen Revenue by Type

6.3 Bitumen Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Bitumen Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Bitumen Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Bitumen Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 BP

8.1.1 BP Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Bitumen

8.1.4 Bitumen Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Shell

8.2.1 Shell Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Bitumen

8.2.4 Bitumen Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 ChevronTexaco Corporation

8.3.1 ChevronTexaco Corporation Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Bitumen

8.3.4 Bitumen Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation

8.4.1 China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Bitumen

8.4.4 Bitumen Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 ExxonMobil

8.5.1 ExxonMobil Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Bitumen

8.5.4 Bitumen Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Indian Oil Corporation

8.6.1 Indian Oil Corporation Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Bitumen

8.6.4 Bitumen Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Marathon Oil Company

8.7.1 Marathon Oil Company Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Bitumen

8.7.4 Bitumen Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation

8.8.1 JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Bitumen

8.8.4 Bitumen Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 NuStar Energy

8.9.1 NuStar Energy Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Bitumen

8.9.4 Bitumen Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 Nynas AB

8.10.1 Nynas AB Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Bitumen

8.10.4 Bitumen Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

8.11 Sinopec China

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Bitumen Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Bitumen Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Bitumen Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Bitumen Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Bitumen Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Bitumen Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Bitumen Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Bitumen Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Bitumen Revenue Forecast by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Bitumen Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Bitumen Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Bitumen Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Bitumen Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Bitumen Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Bitumen Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 Turkey

10.7.4 GCC Countries

10.7.5 Egypt

10.7.6 South Africa

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Bitumen Upstream Market

11.1.1 Bitumen Key Raw Material

11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Bitumen Raw Material

11.1.3 Bitumen Raw Material Market Concentration Rate

11.2 Bitumen Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Bitumen Distributors

11.5 Bitumen Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

