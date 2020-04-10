Black Cumin Seed Oil Market Set for Rapid Growth during 2020 – 2027 AOS Products, Flavex, Henry Lamotte Oil GmbH, Kerfoot Group, Manish Agro

The manifold benefits of black cumin seed oil on human health and the growing consumer awareness about black cumin seed oil has fostered the demand for black cumin seed oil. The demand for black cumin oils for topical uses is on the rise as it is used to promote skin health and moisturize, soothe and nourish the skin. It is also used cosmetically to combat harmful free radicals, prevent or reduce wrinkles, dark spots, and blemishes. The rising awareness about the health benefits of using black cumin seed oil on skin and hair is likely to augment the demand for black cumin seed oils. The consumption of black cumin seed oil in the form of encapsulated soft-gel capsules as nutraceuticals for boosting the immunity, improving digestion, promoting weight loss, strengthening hair follicles, rejuvenating the appearance of skin, and averting type 1 and type 2 diabetes is expected to drive the black cumin seed oil market in the forecast period. Moreover, the use of black cumin seed oil in culinary applications as a flavoring agent to add aroma and flavor in salad dressing, bread, bakery products, curries, etc. is also anticipated to play a considerable role in the growth of black cumin seed oil market.

The global black cumin seed oil market is segmented on the basis of form, application, and distribution channel. On the basis of form, the black cumin seed oil market is segmented into, capsule and oil. On the basis of application, the market is bifurcated into, personal care and cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, nutraceutical, flavoring and dressing, culinary, and others. Based on distribution channel, the global black cumin seed oil market is segmented into, supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, online, and others.

The Black Cumin Seed Oil Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Black Cumin Seed Oil Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2026 for overall Black Cumin Seed Oil Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America and Central America (SCAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

