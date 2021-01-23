Blockchain Identity Management Market Strong Growth | IBM Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Bitfury Group Limited, Bitnation, Blockverify,

A Discount (20%) can be asked before order a FREE Sample of copy Blockchain Identity Management Market Report at @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-blockchain-identity-management-market&DP

In Depth Analysis of the Market

Global blockchain identity management market is projected to register a CAGR of 52.5% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

The key players examine the Blockchain Identity Management market in new regions by inspecting different techniques. This includes mergers & acquisitions, Blockchain Identity Management expansions, investments, new service launches. Similarly, they adopt distinct Blockchain Identity Management strategies such as collaborations, agreements etc. The leading vendors of Blockchain Identity Management market are:

Cambridge Blockchain, LLC,

Civic Technologies, Inc.,

Coinfirm, Evernym, Inc.,

Factom,

Existence ID,

IBM Corporation,

Amazon Web Services, Inc.,

Bitfury Group Limited,

Bitnation, Blockverify,

BTL Group Ltd.,

KYC-CHAIN LIMITED,

Netki, Microsoft,

Neuroware,

OriginalMy.com,

Peer Ledger, Inc.,

uPort, UniqID,

Tradle,

Oracle,

ShoCard,

Nodalblock

among others.

Market Definition: Global Blockchain Identity Management Market

Blockchain identity management offers a secure and decentralized solution for digital identity enabling distributed trust model. The blockchain technology is transforming the existing identity management system by offering the self-sovereign identity over decentralized networks as sharing multiple IDs may lead to security concerns and data breaches. Since blockchain enables decentralization, it eliminates the aforementioned intermediaries between any interaction and communication. Blockchain technology helps improving the existing identity management by resolving the issues of identity theft, KYC onboarding, and lack of control over personal data.

Segmentation: Global Blockchain Identity Management Market

Blockchain Identity Management Market : By Networks

(Permissioned, Permissionless),

Blockchain Identity Management Market : By Organization Size

(Large Enterprise, Small Enterprises, Medium-Sized Enterprises),

Blockchain Identity Management Market : By Provider

(Application Providers, Middleware Providers, Infrastructure Providers),

Blockchain Identity Management Market : By Industry

(BFSI, Government, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Telecom and IT, Retail and E-Commerce, Transport and Logistics, Real Estate, Media and Entertainment, Travel and Hospitality, Others)

Blockchain Identity Management Market : By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Product Launch

In February, 2019, IBM unveiled its latest product portfolio for Internet of things (IoT) solutions which involve advanced analytics and artificial intelligence for assisting intensive organizations such as Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority.

In November, 2018, Amazon Web Services announced its 13 latest machine learning capabilities and services, which include 1/18 scale autonomous racing car for developers and a custom chip for machine learning inference.

In October, 2018, Civic Technologies, Inc. launched a new solution, Civic Connect. Civic Connect is an app-to-app integration which enables mobile apps to integrate Civic Secure Login and reusable KYC to authenticate users.

In April, 2018, BTL Group Ltd. announced the launch of Interbit platform for testing and feedback. Interbit is proprietary next-generation token free blockchain platform which is built to address the scalability and privacy shortcomings of blockchain platforms.

In November, 2016, Bitnation released marriage app on Ethereum Blockchain. The application went into Ethereum Hackathon. This application is a functional jurisdiction in a robust marriage contract, such as ability to choose code of arbitrator, law and create a sign, an escrow, timestamp or contract.

Research Methodology: Global Blockchain Identity Management Market

Primary Respondents: OEMs, Manufacturers, Engineers, Industrial Professionals.

Industry Participants: CEO’s, V.P.’s, Marketing/Product Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and, National Sales Managers

Blockchain Identity Management Market: Drivers

Digitalization of business processes describes the digital transformation based on digital applications, IT infrastructure, and optimally networked data and systems. Digitalization is taking place in almost every industry, such as management, IT, controlling and finances, marketing, sales, customer services, production and HR among other domains of a company, in order to provide seamless user experience. Many organizations are taking initiative towards expansion and building of digital capabilities, which are aimed at top line revenue growth. There are various technologies driving digitalization in businesses, including blockchain, artificial intelligence, big data, Internet of Things, robotic process automation and cloud technology among other technologies. For an instance, based on a survey, blockchain technology is expected to overtake other technologies, such as data analysis, cloud computing and internet of things in venture capital investment.

