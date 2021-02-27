Blockchain identity managementMarket Global Trend, Segmentation, Opportunities and Forecast To 2026| Factom, UniqID, Netki, IBM, AWS, BTL Group, KYC-Chain, Oracle

Global Blockchain Identity Management Market is accounted for $48.01 million in 2017 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 80.1% to reach $9598.15 million by 2026. Increasing security concerns with existing models across the globe, rising demand for blockchain identity solutions across industry, growing demand for self-sovereign identification and reduction the business functions through high transaction speed and immutability are factors driving the market growth.

Based on end user, the banking, financial service, and insurance segment is anticipated to due to increasing need for the identity verification in the banking system and having the complexity in identification methods are favoring the market. Banks have been researching ways to share customer information within a secure manner and a blockchain-based solution is a clear contender.

Some of the key players in Global Blockchain Identity Management Market are Factom, UniqID, Netki, IBM, AWS, BTL Group, KYC-Chain, Oracle, Peer Ledger, Civic Technologies, Bitfury, Blockverify, ShoCard, Cambridge Blockchain and Neuroware.

Organization Sizes Covered:

-Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

-Large Enterprises

Providers Covered:

-Middleware Providers

-Application Providers

-Infrastructure Providers

End Users Covered:

-Government

-Telecom and IT

-Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

-Media and Entertainment

-Travel and Hospitality

-Healthcare and Life Sciences

-Retail and Ecommerce

-Real Estate

-Transport and Logistics

-Other End Users

