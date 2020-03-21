Blockchain in Healthcare Application Market size Reap Excessive Revenues by 2027

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Blockchain in Healthcare Application market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Blockchain in Healthcare Application market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Blockchain in Healthcare Application market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Blockchain in Healthcare Application market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Blockchain in Healthcare Application market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 50.0% over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

Blockchain brings a revolution in healthcare sector nowadays. This novel technology is defined as encrypted and distributed digital ledger which can be accessible which stores data. One of the salient features in the blockchain technology is this can be accessible by any computer (or over any place) and can’t be kept in single place. Most importantly, the participants can interact and make transactions over internet without the interference of third party. Such transactions do not reveal any confidential information of the participants (for example buyers and sellers) but store data through unique digital information. One of the benefits of the blockchain technology is that this technology reduces the risk of data breach. As compared to other conventional technologies, blockchain technology shares multiple copies of similar dataset which reduces the chance of data breach. The global Blockchain in Healthcare Application market is primarily driven by the increasing cases of data breaches in healthcare transactions, emerging threats of counterfeit drugs, cost-effective and secured transaction, growing preference of using Blockchain as A Service and transparency of the blockchain technology. Conversely, the growth of the global Blockchain in Healthcare Application market would likely to restrain by the less awareness of adoption of blockchain in healthcare applications in developing countries, and lack of regulatory standard related to use of blockchain technology in the upcoming period. However, government initiatives, strategic alliances such as collaborations among key players and new product development etc. would provide the global Blockchain in Healthcare Application market an opportunity to propel during the forecast period. In October 2019, Applied Statistics & Management Inc. introduced a blockchain credentialing solution, Checksome which scrutinizes data from several healthcare organizations- this solution will be a data repository which will accelerate the data verification process for healthcare organizations.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Blockchain in Healthcare Application market encompasses market segments based on application, end user, and country. On the basis of application, the global Blockchain in Healthcare Application market is segregated into supply chain management, clinical data exchange, claims and billing management and others. In terms of end user, the global Blockchain in Healthcare Application market is categorized into healthcare companies, healthcare service providers, healthcare payors and others. By country/region, the global Blockchain in Healthcare Application market has been divided into North America (the U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries), Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries), Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries), Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as IBM, Microsoft, Gem, Pokitdok, Guardtime, Hashed Health, Patientory, Factom, and others have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Blockchain in Healthcare Application related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

Report Highlights:

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2017-2027. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

Salient Features:

Ø This study offers comprehensive yet detailed analysis of the Blockchain in Healthcare Application market, size of the market (US$ Mn), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR (%)) for the period of forecast: 2019 – 2027, taking into account 2018 as the base year

Ø It explains upcoming revenue opportunities across various market segments and attractive matrix of investment proposition for the said market

Ø This market intelligence report also offers pivotal insights about various market opportunities, restraints, drivers, launch of new products, competitive market strategies of leading market players, emerging market trends, and regional outlook

Ø Profiling of key market players in the world Blockchain in Healthcare Application market is done by taking into account various parameters such as company strategies, distribution strategies, product portfolio, financial performance, key developments, geographical presence, and company overview

Ø Leading market players covered this report comprise names such BM, Microsoft, Gem, Pokitdok, Guardtime, Hashed Health, Patientory, Factom and others, and among others

Ø The data of this report would allow management authorities and marketers of companies alike to take informed decision when it comes to launch of products, government initiatives, marketing tactics and expansion, and technical up gradation

Ø The world market for Blockchain in Healthcare Application caters to the needs of various stakeholders pertaining to this industry, namely suppliers, manufacturers, investors, and distributors for Blockchain in Healthcare Application market. The research also caters to the rising needs of consulting and research firms, financial analysts, and new market entrants

Ø Research methodologies that have been adopted for the purpose of this study have been clearly elaborated so as to facilitate better understanding of the reports

Ø Reports have been made based on the guidelines as mandated by General Data Protection Regulation

Ø Ample number of examples and case studies have been taken into consideration before coming to a conclusion

