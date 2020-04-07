Blockchain in Retail Market 2027 Emerging Trends Led By Auxesis Group, Bitfury, Blockpoint, Blockverify, Cegeka, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle

Blockchain or the distributed ledger technology is serving the retail industry for transforming the product processes. The retail industry witnesses various obstacles & bottlenecks in their processes; blockchain helps in providing transparency, accountability, and enhanced security for saving money & time. There is an increasing need for transparency for the product processes and for meeting the demand by the retail industry. This has majorly driven the blockchain in retail market.

The “Global Blockchain in Retail Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the blockchain in retail industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global blockchain in retail market with detailed market segmentation by type of provider, application, and geography. The global blockchain in retail market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the blockchain in retail market.

The key players influencing the blockchain in retail market include Amazon Web Services, Auxesis Group, Bitfury, Blockpoint, Blockverify, Cegeka, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, and SAP SE among others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the blockchain in retail industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global blockchain in retail market based on by type of provider and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall blockchain in retail market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Further, factors including rising need for reduction of redundant data and rising need for limiting the total cost of ownership have supplemented the demand for blockchain in the retail industry. However, lack of universal standards is impeding the growth of the market to a considerable extent. Proliferation of IoT is anticipated to create growth opportunities for the blockchain in retail market.

Key Benefits-

– To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Blockchain in Retail Market.

– To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting blockchain in retail market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis. Further, the report also includes ecosystem analysis for the blockchain in retail market.

