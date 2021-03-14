Blood Culture Test Market to Witness Great Growth | ioMérieux SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., BD, Akonni Biosystems, Inc., FASTinov, CorisBioconcept SPRL

Data Bridge Market Research has recently added a concise research on the Global Blood Culture Test Market to depict valuable insights related to significant market trends driving the industry. The report features analysis based on key opportunities and challenges confronted by market leaders while highlighting their competitive setting and corporate strategies for the estimated timeline. The development plans, market risks, opportunities and development threats are explained in detail. The CAGR value, technological development, new product launches and Blood Culture Test Industry competitive structure is elaborated. As per study key players of this market are ioMérieux SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., BD, Akonni Biosystems, Inc., FASTinov, CorisBioconcept SPRL, Q-linea., DNA Electronics, T2 Biosystems, Inc., Aptum Biologics Ltd, Biomatrica, Bio SB, Estigen, Devyser., Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH, Mikroscan Technologies, Inc., CytoTest Inc., BioFire Diagnostics, ZeptoMetrix Corporation, ZenTech S.A. and others.

Global blood culture test market is registering a substantial CAGR of 8.88% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to increasing amount of sepsis cases and high cost of treatment.

Market Definition: Global Blood Culture Test Market

Blood culture is a test to check for external objects, such as yeast, bacteria and other microorganisms in the blood. Having such pathogens in the bloodstream may be an indication of a blood infection, a disease recognized as bacteria. A favorable blood culture implies you have bacteria in your blood. This sort of infection includes the blood that circulates throughout your flesh. Bacteria that begin on your skin or in your urine, lungs, or gastrointestinal tract are prevalent causes of blood infection.

Market Drivers

Increasing amount of sepsis cases and high cost of treatment is contributing to the growth of the market

Rising geriatric population is boosting the growth of the market

Increasing number product launches and regulatory approvals is propelling the growth of the market

Growing number of incidences of bloodstream infections is driving the growth of the market

Market Restraints

High cost of automatic tools is hindering the growth of the market

Absence of trained laboratory specialists is restricting the growth of the market

Strict regulatory framework is hampering the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Blood Culture Test Market

By Method

Conventional/Manual Methods

Automated Methods

By Product

Consumables Blood Culture Media Aerobic Blood Culture Media Pediatric Aerobic Blood Culture Media Anaerobic Blood Culture Media Mycobacterial Blood Culture Media Fungi/Yeast Blood Culture Media Assay Kits & Reagents Blood Culture Accessories

Instruments Automated Blood Culture Systems Supporting Laboratory Equipment Incubators Colony Counters Microscopes Gram Stainers Software and Services



By Technology

Culture-Based Technology

Molecular Technologies Microarrays PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) PNA-FiSH (Peptide Nucleic Acid – Fluroscent in Situ Hybridization)

Proteomics Technology

By Application

Bacteremia

Fungemia

Mycobacterial Detection

By End User

Hospital Laboratories

Reference Laboratories

Academic Research Laboratories

Other Laboratories

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



